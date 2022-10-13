Man accused of killing 5 people in South Carolina before being caught was allegedly on meth and had been awake for days, authorities say

Read full article on original website
Fuel loading begins at Plant Vogtle nuclear expansion
ATLANTA — The long-delayed, over-budget nuclear expansion at Plant Vogtle is heading toward commercial operation during the first quarter of next year. Georgia Power officials announced Friday that fuel loading has begun at the first of two new reactors being built at the plant south of Augusta. The milestone marks the first new nuclear unit to be built in the U.S. in more than 30 years.
