Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warm temperatures will end the weekend here in southwest Louisiana. As high pressure continues to move off to the east, southerly winds will continue to push into the area. This will mean another warm Sunday with highs again in the mid-to-upper 80′s. The southerly winds will also help bring in some moisture from the gulf and introduce a bit of humidity as well. Despite the better moisture, we should stay dry Sunday with only a chance for a very isolated storm across the area. Otherwise, Sunday looks like yet another though warm day to get together with family or friends outside. Better chances for rain will have to wait until late Sunday night into Monday when the next cold front approaches. Even with the front, only a scattering of showers and storms is expected during the day on Monday.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO