Louisiana State

House burns on Charlie Moss Road in Carlyss

Law expert explains why protective order doesn't hold across state lines for children for family on 'spiritual journey'.
CARLYSS, LA
Keeping up with the boneses

LOUISIANA STATE
Angler sets state record with ‘monster’ hybrid trout

BOISE, Idaho (Gray News) - An angler in Idaho has set a new state record by catching a massive fish in Henrys Lake. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, angler Hailey Thomas hooked a “monster” 36-inch-long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid trout while fishing at Henrys Lake on Oct. 4.
IDAHO STATE
LDWF offering reward for reporting poachers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is reminding hunters that its “Louisiana Operation Game Thief” program (LOGT) is offering monetary rewards for those who report poachers. Since the crime-stopper program began in 1984, the information provided by “Operation Game Thief” informants...
LOUISIANA STATE
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after high-speed chase

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Authorities in Nebraska arrested a boy wanted in Texas after he led troopers on a high-speed pursuit with a body in the trunk of his car. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said they were alerted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas that a vehicle believed to be involved in a homicide was headed their way on Friday.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold front Monday brings true fall weather to the area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warm temperatures will end the weekend here in southwest Louisiana. As high pressure continues to move off to the east, southerly winds will continue to push into the area. This will mean another warm Sunday with highs again in the mid-to-upper 80′s. The southerly winds will also help bring in some moisture from the gulf and introduce a bit of humidity as well. Despite the better moisture, we should stay dry Sunday with only a chance for a very isolated storm across the area. Otherwise, Sunday looks like yet another though warm day to get together with family or friends outside. Better chances for rain will have to wait until late Sunday night into Monday when the next cold front approaches. Even with the front, only a scattering of showers and storms is expected during the day on Monday.
LOUISIANA STATE

