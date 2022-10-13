People Are Confessing Their Favorite Food Combo That "No One Will Ever Understand," And I'm Immediately Reminded Of My Own
No two sets of taste buds are alike. A dish that tastes like the greatest-possible combination of flavors to one person could end up tasting like absolute garbage to somebody else. Different palates make the world go round, right?Disney / Via giphy.com
Recently, u/cakeandcoke asked redditors to share their favorite "meal or snack that no one understands," and while I honestly found quite a bit of them utterly revolting, others inexplicably made my mouth water. These are some of the strangest (or most strangely appetizing) ones.
1. "Mashed potatoes. Runny sunny-side-up eggs. Flip the egg over onto the potatoes, and you've got my favorite comfort food. My boyfriend thinks I’m crazy whenever I make it with leftover mashed potatoes."
2. "The world's easiest tuna 'casserole': boxed mac 'n' cheese with canned tuna added. Add some diced pickle, and I’m eating the entire batch by myself."
3. "A coworker of mine once brought corned beef hash to work and ate it on a toasted English muffin with cream cheese smeared on. She had enough to share, and everyone passed on it...except me. It's one of the best things I've ever tasted."
4. "I love microwaving the hell out of marshmallows. They end up really chewy (and sometimes crunchy) after they cool off. For what it's worth: Peeps come out the best."
5. "Nothing better than a grilled cheese with strawberry jam. The sweet and savory contrast is simply delicious."
6. "Mac 'n' cheese topped with apple sauce. There's something about the 'hot and cold' thing as well as the salty-creamy and sweet-smooth contrasts. IDK, it just works for me. I've been eating it this way since I was a child."
7. "Dark peppermint chocolate eaten with salt and vinegar potato chips — but you have to make sure you have a bite of each in your mouth at the exact same time."
8. "I haven’t had it in a while, but graham crackers dipped in orange juice used to be a childhood favorite."
9. "Start with whole pickled jalapeños, take off the stem end, dump out the juice, then fill with boxed mac 'n' cheese, and enjoy!"
10. "I've always loved a dill pickle and peanut butter sandwich. I first tasted it by accident when I was stoned nearly 40 years ago, and I still eat it two or three times a year. The two ingredients just mesh in a way I can't really explain."
11. "Take a slice of white bread, smear some sour cream, and sprinkle it with salt and pepper. Fold it, then chomp."
12. "White rice, tuna, ketchup, and Tabasco sauce. It started out as a 'broke meal,' but honestly, I just really like it."
13. "Dill pickles with extra-sharp cheddar cheese. Bite both at the exact same time, and I swear it's actually amazing."
14. "Tuna salad...on a toasted cinnamon-raisin bagel."
15. "Once in a blue moon, I'll microwave a frozen French bread pizza instead of baking it. It's objectively much worse this way, but it tastes just like the bad microwaved rectangular pizza at the pool when I was growing up, which hits me right in the nostalgia. All it's missing are all the bits of paper plate adhered to the bottom."
16. "Make a sandwich with white bread, peanut butter, and sweet chili Doritos. It's a great combo that I was hesitant about when my high friend made one once, but it really is a treat."
17. "I have soft-boiled eggs on toast for breakfast nearly every day. So many people look at me weirdly when I tell them. It's like only poached, scrambled, or fried eggs exist!"
18. "A slice of cheddar cheese and a slice of raw onion directly on top. Yes, it’s murder on your breath, so I have to save it for when I’m off work. Otherwise, I’m tearing up all day. But it's super yummy. Creamy cheese with a snap of onion, what's not to like?"
19. "Cottage cheese on top of baked beans. It's even better if you have some Ruffles potato chips to scoop it all up."
20. And finally: "Dried instant ramen with the seasoning packet sprinkled on it."
What's your favorite meal or snack that you always crave — even if no one will ever understand it? Tell us about it in the comments below.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.
Comments / 0