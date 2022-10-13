ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Are Confessing Their Favorite Food Combo That "No One Will Ever Understand," And I'm Immediately Reminded Of My Own

By Ross Yoder
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3impV6_0iWpRrMu00

No two sets of taste buds are alike. A dish that tastes like the greatest-possible combination of flavors to one person could end up tasting like absolute garbage to somebody else. Different palates make the world go round, right?

Disney / Via giphy.com

Recently, u/cakeandcoke asked redditors to share their favorite "meal or snack that no one understands," and while I honestly found quite a bit of them utterly revolting, others inexplicably made my mouth water. These are some of the strangest (or most strangely appetizing) ones.

1. "Mashed potatoes. Runny sunny-side-up eggs. Flip the egg over onto the potatoes, and you've got my favorite comfort food. My boyfriend thinks I’m crazy whenever I make it with leftover mashed potatoes."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00RvGv_0iWpRrMu00

u/ikogut

Getty Images

2. "The world's easiest tuna 'casserole': boxed mac 'n' cheese with canned tuna added. Add some diced pickle, and I’m eating the entire batch by myself."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IkjYr_0iWpRrMu00

u/chouchchair

Mrs. Fluffy / Via youtube.com

3. "A coworker of mine once brought corned beef hash to work and ate it on a toasted English muffin with cream cheese smeared on. She had enough to share, and everyone passed on it...except me. It's one of the best things I've ever tasted."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XIwQ2_0iWpRrMu00

u/Thepandamancan23

UNCPN Nutrition / Getty Images / Via youtube.com

4. "I love microwaving the hell out of marshmallows. They end up really chewy (and sometimes crunchy) after they cool off. For what it's worth: Peeps come out the best."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D9eY8_0iWpRrMu00

u/FartPie

Mad Scientist / Via youtube.com

5. "Nothing better than a grilled cheese with strawberry jam. The sweet and savory contrast is simply delicious."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27mfX0_0iWpRrMu00

u/NeverSawOz

totikky tikky / Via youtube.com

6. "Mac 'n' cheese topped with apple sauce. There's something about the 'hot and cold' thing as well as the salty-creamy and sweet-smooth contrasts. IDK, it just works for me. I've been eating it this way since I was a child."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZCpvC_0iWpRrMu00

u/sixacorns

AL-TEST-IT / Via youtube.com

7. "Dark peppermint chocolate eaten with salt and vinegar potato chips — but you have to make sure you have a bite of each in your mouth at the exact same time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FbzoM_0iWpRrMu00

u/michaeldaph

Bakers Royale / Via youtube.com

8. "I haven’t had it in a while, but graham crackers dipped in orange juice used to be a childhood favorite."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HfzMM_0iWpRrMu00

u/EclipseoftheHart

JLNRaw / Via youtube.com

9. "Start with whole pickled jalapeños, take off the stem end, dump out the juice, then fill with boxed mac 'n' cheese, and enjoy!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IkkEf_0iWpRrMu00

u/Awholelottasass

eHow / Via youtube.com

10. "I've always loved a dill pickle and peanut butter sandwich. I first tasted it by accident when I was stoned nearly 40 years ago, and I still eat it two or three times a year. The two ingredients just mesh in a way I can't really explain."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xg5R_0iWpRrMu00

u/Desertnurse760

livelife365 / Via youtube.com

11. "Take a slice of white bread, smear some sour cream, and sprinkle it with salt and pepper. Fold it, then chomp."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N6mtj_0iWpRrMu00

u/ChickenBootty

Breakfast / Via youtube.com

12. "White rice, tuna, ketchup, and Tabasco sauce. It started out as a 'broke meal,' but honestly, I just really like it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NBPww_0iWpRrMu00

u/Jlp46821

The Simple Cook / Via youtube.com

13. "Dill pickles with extra-sharp cheddar cheese. Bite both at the exact same time, and I swear it's actually amazing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qvC6w_0iWpRrMu00

u/digdat0

BuzzFeed / Via youtube.com

14. "Tuna salad...on a toasted cinnamon-raisin bagel."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JLmWR_0iWpRrMu00

u/treeofpagoda

Healthy and Delicious 2020 / Via youtube.com

15. "Once in a blue moon, I'll microwave a frozen French bread pizza instead of baking it. It's objectively much worse this way, but it tastes just like the bad microwaved rectangular pizza at the pool when I was growing up, which hits me right in the nostalgia. All it's missing are all the bits of paper plate adhered to the bottom."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14m3zZ_0iWpRrMu00

u/advena-curiosa

Dude with a Fork / Via youtube.com

16. "Make a sandwich with white bread, peanut butter, and sweet chili Doritos. It's a great combo that I was hesitant about when my high friend made one once, but it really is a treat."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q9gVa_0iWpRrMu00

u/Helsinki_x

So Saute / Via youtube.com

17. "I have soft-boiled eggs on toast for breakfast nearly every day. So many people look at me weirdly when I tell them. It's like only poached, scrambled, or fried eggs exist!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tAIbe_0iWpRrMu00

u/MrMarcusRocks

Dansoy Cook / Via youtube.com

18. "A slice of cheddar cheese and a slice of raw onion directly on top. Yes, it’s murder on your breath, so I have to save it for when I’m off work. Otherwise, I’m tearing up all day. But it's super yummy. Creamy cheese with a snap of onion, what's not to like?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vokxT_0iWpRrMu00

u/Nurse49

BuzzFeed / Via youtube.com

19. "Cottage cheese on top of baked beans. It's even better if you have some Ruffles potato chips to scoop it all up."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N5S2S_0iWpRrMu00

u/EclipseoftheHart

chriscook4u2 / Via youtube.com

20. And finally: "Dried instant ramen with the seasoning packet sprinkled on it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iXMfF_0iWpRrMu00

u/bigmamapain

"Maruchan nachos."

u/DJuxtapose

Casual Cooking / Via youtube.com

What's your favorite meal or snack that you always crave — even if no one will ever understand it? Tell us about it in the comments below.

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

