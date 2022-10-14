Small Business Owners oppose City Ballot Measures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — The City of Grand Junction believes increasing lodging tax and short-term rental taxes will increase affordable housing in Mesa County — but there’s a few who believe otherwise.

Our Khira Isaacs spoke with two business owners who believe the tax increase will do the opposite and worry the measures will hurt tourism and the local economy.

“I’ve owned the property here…it was built in a 2018 and it’s been a short-term rental for 6 months,” says Tom LeValley, a short-term rental property owner.

The City of Grand Junction just proposed two measures for November’s ballot intended to combat the affordable housing crisis. The measure hikes the lodging tax 1% and the short-term rental tax to 8%.

“We already pay the basic lodging tax just like the hotels do,” continues LeValley.

Tom believes city council’s measures are short-sighted and will do little to improve the housing issue in Mesa County.

Kevin Cole, also a short-term rental owner, agrees.

“We’re already paying over 9% in the city sales and lodging tax. This is going to be almost a 100% increase,” says Cole.

In a Daily Sentinel Poll , almost 32% voted “Yes” to both measures, while a little over 50% voted “No”.

Grand Junction short-term rental owners also created yard signs to bring awareness.

“And I think you will find some people who decide to get out of the industry,” continues Kevin Cole.

Short-term rental owners I spoke with say their properties not only help pay for their own homes, but bring tourist dollars that benefit the community.

“We’re only 4 blocks from main street, so it’ll stop that person from walking downtown and buying a meal, buying a drink, shopping downtown. It has a huge impact they haven’t even considered,” says Tom LeValley.

Right now, the city’s short-term rental tax is 14.52%. If both measures pass, the city will add 9% making the tax a whopping 23.52%.

“They say it’s all going to be on the visitor. It’s not on the visitor, it’s on me as a business owner,” continues Tom.

By comparison, Palisade short-term rentals pay 13.9% and Fruita’s rate is 6%.

“Which would leave us at a disadvantage for competition to those entities. and people in the county if you have a short-term rental are paying zero so it would definitely hurt the city of Grand Junction,” continues Kevin Cole.

“People that choose these usually chose them over a hotel. This is why they come to these areas and they like to be downtown. They like to experience the atmosphere of Grand Junction. and we’ll be shut out of that if they continue on with these taxes,” says Tom LeValley.

