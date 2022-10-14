ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Small Business Owners oppose City Ballot Measures

By Khira Isaacs
KREX
KREX
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M129T_0iWpRUGJ00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — The City of Grand Junction believes increasing lodging tax and short-term rental taxes will increase affordable housing in Mesa County — but there’s a few who believe otherwise.

Our Khira Isaacs spoke with two business owners who believe the tax increase will do the opposite and worry the measures will hurt tourism and the local economy.

“I’ve owned the property here…it was built in a 2018 and it’s been a short-term rental for 6 months,” says Tom LeValley, a short-term rental property owner.

The City of Grand Junction just proposed two measures for November’s ballot intended to combat the affordable housing crisis. The measure hikes the lodging tax 1% and the short-term rental tax to 8%.

“We already pay the basic lodging tax just like the hotels do,” continues LeValley.

Tom believes city council’s measures are short-sighted and will do little to improve the housing issue in Mesa County.

Kevin Cole, also a short-term rental owner, agrees.

“We’re already paying over 9% in the city sales and lodging tax. This is going to be almost a 100% increase,” says Cole.

In a Daily Sentinel Poll , almost 32% voted “Yes” to both measures, while a little over 50% voted “No”.

Grand Junction short-term rental owners also created yard signs to bring awareness.

“And I think you will find some people who decide to get out of the industry,” continues Kevin Cole.

Short-term rental owners I spoke with say their properties not only help pay for their own homes, but bring tourist dollars that benefit the community.

“We’re only 4 blocks from main street, so it’ll stop that person from walking downtown and buying a meal, buying a drink, shopping downtown. It has a huge impact they haven’t even considered,” says Tom LeValley.

Right now, the city’s short-term rental tax is 14.52%. If both measures pass, the city will add 9% making the tax a whopping 23.52%.

“They say it’s all going to be on the visitor. It’s not on the visitor, it’s on me as a business owner,” continues Tom.

By comparison, Palisade short-term rentals pay 13.9% and Fruita’s rate is 6%.

“Which would leave us at a disadvantage for competition to those entities. and people in the county if you have a short-term rental are paying zero so it would definitely hurt the city of Grand Junction,” continues Kevin Cole.

“People that choose these usually chose them over a hotel. This is why they come to these areas and they like to be downtown. They like to experience the atmosphere of Grand Junction. and we’ll be shut out of that if they continue on with these taxes,” says Tom LeValley.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Arizona Secretary of State Candidate Promotes Tina Peters’ Election Conspiracy

Mesa County, Colorado, Clerk Tina Peters, who faces multiple felony charges, may have lost her race in June’s primary GOP election, but her false allegations of election fraud live on through conspiracists in Colorado and nationally. One of those currently rallying under her banner is state Rep. Mark Finchem, Arizona’s Republican candidate for Secretary of State.
ARIZONA STATE
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Restaurants So Good They are Worth the Wait

Have you ever passed by a restaurant in Grand Junction that you've never been to and seen a line of people out the door who are waiting to be seated?. Chances are you are passing a pretty great place to enjoy a meal. Places with great food and excellent service are usually pretty busy. If they are really doing things right, many of us do not mind the wait.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mesa County, CO
Business
Grand Junction, CO
Business
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Palisade, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Mesa County, CO
Government
County
Mesa County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Fruita, CO
KJCT8

Changes ahead for the southern portion of the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today has continued how the past few days have been, with clear skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-70s here in the Grand Valley. Other locations like Delta and Montrose also had temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. While we have had clear skies across the Western Slope, this has been the case across the state. The reasoning is due to a high-pressure system hovering over the state.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Police response to homelessness

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An exclusive follow-up an up-close look at what Grand Junction police are doing to reduce homelessness. We’ve told you how city officials struggle with vandalism in park bathrooms and how businesses say the problem’s not improving. “We have a pretty good relationship with...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Business Owner#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Business Personal Finance
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction 911 Dispatch Supervisor wins prestigious award

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cindy Casteel is a Registered Public Safety Leader and Dispatch Administrative Supervisor for the Grand Junction Regional Communications Center (GJRCC). She was awarded the NICE 2022 Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) Finest Line Supervisor of the Year. PSAPs’ Finest winners are selected by an independent...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Overnight accident on 5th Street hospitalizes one

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A three-car accident on 5th Street resulted in a rolled-over car and the hospitalization of at least one person, according to authorities. The Grand Junction Police Department reports that the accident occurred on the stretch of 5th Street near the Colorado River. The GJPD opened...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Denver-based anti-bullying group sues District 51 for negligence following severe beating

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two years ago, video of an altercation between two students at Orchard Mesa Middle School surfaced on social media. The video shows one student repeatedly punching a special needs student in the face. Now, two years later, the student’s parents are suing District 51 with the help of Bullying Recovery Resource Center, a Denver-based advocacy group.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KREX

After hiatus, Quality Health Network’s Summit Returns

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — After a 3-year hiatus due to COVID, the Quality Health Network Summit returned to Grand Junction. Starting at 7:30am this morning, summit participants had the opportunity to hear from more than a dozen industry leaders. The keynote speakers included reps from the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Mother Nature Dooms Grand Junction Couple’s Record Breaking Attempt

A Colorado Trail running record for a local couple will have to wait thanks in large part to Mother Nature. Grand Junction's Doug and Melinda McCaw were hoping to set a new FKT (Fastest Known Time) record on the Colorado Trail, but Mother Nature did not cooperate. After nearly 3 days of battling the elements, the running couple was forced to abandon their recent record-breaking attempt because of heavy rain that poured down as they started out on their 490-mile trek from Durango to Denver.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
chsaanow.com

Bear Creek QB throws six TDs in win over Grand Junction

LAKEWOOD — It’s that time during the football season when checking out the updated RPI rankings is a priority. “We know we have to win them all to get in a position we would like to be in,” Bear Creek coach Matt Steinfeldt said after a 42-17 victory Friday night against Grand Junction at Jeffco Stadium. “Otherwise, we are going to be sitting on that Sunday morning waiting to see if we are in. We’ve got to clean somethings up and this was step No. 1.”
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Bodhi’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Bodhi!. Bodhi is a one-year-old male dog full of spunk. While he is on the smaller side weighing in at 32lbs he is full of muscle. Bodhi gets along well with other male dogs but can be a little pushy towards females. He does great around people and would make an excellent family dog.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Western Slope varsity football scores for Oct. 13-15

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another Friday has arrived and this beautiful fall weather makes great evening to watch football. Whether you’re at the game or at home, scores will be updated here as they become available for you to follow along. On Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, the games...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Summit Daily News

A new poll indicates Lauren Boebert’s Democratic challenger has a shot. Here’s what the rest of the data says.

The Democrat making a longshot bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District argued Tuesday that a new internal poll suggesting he has a real shot of beating the Garfield County Republican should draw more attention to the race and support from deep-pocketed national groups that have so far ignored his candidacy.
COLORADO STATE
KREX

KREX

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy