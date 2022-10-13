Read full article on original website
3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Market Downturn
When the stock market sinks, not all stocks sink with it. Some manage to do quite well during a downturn, whether it be because they cater to cost-conscious consumers, such as Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), or because they operate in the recession-resistant healthcare industry, such as McKesson (NYSE: MCK). It could also be because they have built-in diversification that insulates them from a downturn, such as industrial supplier Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL).
Is Enovix Corporation Stock a Buy?
Finding a company that could produce a breakthrough in lithium-ion battery technology is the quest for the holy grail in energy circles today. While lithium-ion batteries have been shown to be effective enough today to electrify segments of the energy market previously dominated by fossil fuels, they are still a higher-cost option with limitations. If a company can change the equation in regard to lithium's capacity, then it could be poised to capture an incredible market opportunity.
These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds
Persistently elevated inflation and soaring interest rates have led many investors to flee equity markets. That's why the S&P 500 index has slumped 25% year to date. But even after this sizable sell-off, the index yields just a paltry 1.8%. The problem with pure income stocks is that they often...
These 3 Stocks Underperformed the Market This Year. Is Now the Time to Buy?
The mortgage REIT sector has been beaten up badly. The sector will be investible soon.
Why Amyris Stock Tumbled This Week
One of the more interesting biotech stocks on the scene, next-generation materials maker Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS), wasn't very inspiring for investors this week. The company's share price plummeted by 16% over the period, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, on the back of a new financing effort.
3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
The growth-centric Nasdaq Composite index delivered a 500% return between 2011 and 2021. The sell-off this year has given back a third of those gains. But while a bear market is never fun to live through, it often provides incredible buying opportunities. The safest way to invest in a bear...
3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency
Those who had hoped cryptocurrencies might provide a hedge against the twists and turns of the stock market have mostly been met with disappointment lately. These investments might still be a good fit for some investors' portfolios. But if you are looking to build a basket of holdings that can stand the test of time -- and generate profitable returns in the process -- you don't have to invest in crypto.
Tesla Stock Is Down 50% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Investors were surprised by the big rally in the stock market on Thursday, but Friday brought another dose of reality and disappointment. After having posted monumental gains despite high readings on inflation, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) closed at its worst level of the year, and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) gave up most of their advances from earlier in the week.
What's Going on With Tesla Stock?
It's never a dull time analyzing Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock. The innovative electric-car company always seems to have something interesting going on. In this video, we take a beginner-friendly walk-through of Tesla's second-quarter earnings transcript. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 14, 2022. The video was published...
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Stock Moves -1.66%: What You Should Know
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) closed at $16.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%. Heading into today,...
Mercer International (MERC) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Mercer International (MERC) closed at $14.33, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know
Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed the most recent trading day at $33.14, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the...
These 3 Top Dividend Stocks Have Had a Frightening Fall. Here's Why They Should Spring Back.
Stock prices have tumbled this year as surging interest rates to combat high inflation have investors worried we're heading into a deep global recession. The S&P 500 index has tumbled more than 25% from its peak, putting it well into bear market territory. Meanwhile, many other stocks have fallen even further.
EPR Properties (EPR) Stock Moves -1.4%: What You Should Know
EPR Properties (EPR) closed the most recent trading day at $36.69, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stock Moves -1.57%: What You Should Know
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) closed at $47.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares...
Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) Stock Moves -1.45%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) closed at $31.01, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Stock Moves -1.31%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) closed at $56.35, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of...
Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know
Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) closed at $49.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading,...
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Moves -1.37%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Digital Realty Trust (DLR) closed at $90.84, marking a -1.37% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares...
Bank OZK (OZK) Stock Moves -0.96%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Bank OZK (OZK) closed at $42.29, marking a -0.96% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%. Heading into today, shares of...
