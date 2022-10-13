ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts

NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
Vice

Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
teslarati.com

SpaceX’s first Falcon Heavy launch in three years eyes late-October liftoff

For the second time in 2022, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket has a firm launch date for the first time in more than three years. Cursed by a seemingly relentless flood of delays impacting almost every one of the rocket’s payloads, Falcon Heavy made it within three or four months of ending its launch drought as recently as June 2022. At the time, the rocket was more or less ready to begin assembly, but NASA announced late that month that the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and supplier Maxar had failed to finish qualifying software needed to power its Psyche spacecraft. Designed to journey to and enter orbit around the asteroid 16 Psyche, the complex trajectory required to reach it constrained the mission to a launch window sometime between August and October.
The Independent

Nasa’s asteroid crashing mission returns first image of target space rock

Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, has returned its first image of the asteroid Dimorphos, a space rock the mission is destined to crash into in less than a month.Taken from around 20 million miles away, the fuzzy composite image shows the small asteroid Dimorphos, and its larger companion asteroid, Didymos, which is about a half mile in diameter. Both show up as mere points of light in the Dart spacecraft’s Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation, or Draco instrument.Dart took the images making up the composite image on 27 July, and Nasa published the images...
scitechdaily.com

Splashdown! NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 Safely Returns to Earth

NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins, as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti splashed down safely in the SpaceX Dragon Freedom in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, at 4:55 p.m. EDT after 170 days in space. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts...
IFLScience

Watch SpinLaunch's Giant Slingshot Fling A NASA Payload Into The Sky

US-based startup SpinLaunch has teamed up with NASA and a number of other partners to see whether slingshotting objects into the sky could be a viable alternative to chemical-powered rocket launches. Last week, SpinLaunch completed its tenth successful fling using their Suborbital Accelerator in the New Mexico desert. Their latest...
Outsider.com

NASA Unveils Mind-Blowing Image of Asteroid After DART Impact

NASA shared a crazy photo of the Dimorphos asteroid. The photo was taken prior to the asteroid being blasted out of orbit. NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) smashed into the large asteroid as a test late last month. The mission went successfully, and Dimorphos changed course after the impact as expected.
Astronomy.com

NASA has successfully moved an asteroid

In late September, a 1,260-pound (570-kilograms) spacecraft traveling 14,000 mph (22,530 km/h) smacked directly into a small asteroid named Dimorphos, throwing up a massive cloud of dusty debris. The hit was intentional, the culmination of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) designed to determine whether a “kinetic impact” — i.e.,...
The Independent

Amazon’s first internet satellites will launch on a rocket that’s never flown before

Amazon will send the first two Project Kuiper internet satellites into orbit early next year.The Kuipersat-1 and Kuipersat- craft will be deployed on United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket, rather than the RS1 rocket from ABL Space Systems as previously planned.The Centaur, powered by two BE-4 engines built by Blue Origin, was supposed to fly in 2020, but multiple delays pushed the launch back. The two-stage rocket is now “nearing completion”, according to an announcement on Wednesday.This commercial mission is part of ULA’s requirement to meet the US Space Force certification of its new launch vehicle. “We are committed...
Phys.org

SpaceX sunset launch from Canaveral completes Space Coast trio

SpaceX was able to send up a Falcon 9 with a pair of satellites from Cape Canaveral on Saturday at sunset to complete a trio of launches for the Space Coast this week. Tuesday saw an Atlas V lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station while Wednesday saw the liftoff of the Crew-5 mission on a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Kennedy Space Center sending four passengers to the International Space Station.
The Atlantic

The Russian Space Program Is Falling Back to Earth

The new crew arrived at the International Space Station last week, all smiles and floating hair. There was, as usual, a little welcome ceremony, with heartfelt remarks from the newcomers streamed live for the people they left behind on Earth. A few of the astronauts floated above the others and turned upside down, hanging like bats, so that their beaming faces would fit into the frame.
