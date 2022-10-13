Read full article on original website
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
NASA spacecraft captures image of ocean world orbiting Jupiter during flyby
A NASA spacecraft flew by Europa, one of Jupiter's moons, on Thursday to collect information about one of the most intriguing ocean worlds in our solar system. The Juno mission's first image of Europa's icy surface has already been shared.
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
Ars Technica
SpaceX announces a second private flight to the Moon aboard Starship
More than two decades have come and gone since entrepreneur Dennis Tito became the first person to pay for his own ride into space, spending a week on the International Space Station. After that pioneering mission aboard a Soyuz vehicle, Tito said he always had a desire to return to...
Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
Nasa reveals stunning new photos of spacecraft smashing into asteroid for ‘Earth-saving’ mission
TWO of the most powerful telescopes ever built have revealed their first images of a spacecraft deliberately smashing into an asteroid. The snaps released last week of the collision by Nasa's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impactor indicate that the collision looks to have been much greater than expected. The...
teslarati.com
SpaceX’s first Falcon Heavy launch in three years eyes late-October liftoff
For the second time in 2022, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket has a firm launch date for the first time in more than three years. Cursed by a seemingly relentless flood of delays impacting almost every one of the rocket’s payloads, Falcon Heavy made it within three or four months of ending its launch drought as recently as June 2022. At the time, the rocket was more or less ready to begin assembly, but NASA announced late that month that the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and supplier Maxar had failed to finish qualifying software needed to power its Psyche spacecraft. Designed to journey to and enter orbit around the asteroid 16 Psyche, the complex trajectory required to reach it constrained the mission to a launch window sometime between August and October.
SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites, lands rocket on ship in Pacific
SpaceX launched 52 more of its Starlink internet satellites Wednesday evening (Oct. 5), just hours after launching the Crew-5 astronaut mission for NASA.
Nasa’s asteroid crashing mission returns first image of target space rock
Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, has returned its first image of the asteroid Dimorphos, a space rock the mission is destined to crash into in less than a month.Taken from around 20 million miles away, the fuzzy composite image shows the small asteroid Dimorphos, and its larger companion asteroid, Didymos, which is about a half mile in diameter. Both show up as mere points of light in the Dart spacecraft’s Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation, or Draco instrument.Dart took the images making up the composite image on 27 July, and Nasa published the images...
scitechdaily.com
Splashdown! NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 Safely Returns to Earth
NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins, as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti splashed down safely in the SpaceX Dragon Freedom in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, at 4:55 p.m. EDT after 170 days in space. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts...
IFLScience
Watch SpinLaunch's Giant Slingshot Fling A NASA Payload Into The Sky
US-based startup SpinLaunch has teamed up with NASA and a number of other partners to see whether slingshotting objects into the sky could be a viable alternative to chemical-powered rocket launches. Last week, SpinLaunch completed its tenth successful fling using their Suborbital Accelerator in the New Mexico desert. Their latest...
NASA Unveils Mind-Blowing Image of Asteroid After DART Impact
NASA shared a crazy photo of the Dimorphos asteroid. The photo was taken prior to the asteroid being blasted out of orbit. NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) smashed into the large asteroid as a test late last month. The mission went successfully, and Dimorphos changed course after the impact as expected.
HuffPost
NASA Says Spacecraft Crash Test Successfully Changes Asteroid's Orbit
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away succeeded in shifting its orbit, NASA said Tuesday in announcing the results of its save-the-world test. The space agency attempted the first test of its kind two weeks ago to see...
Astronomy.com
NASA has successfully moved an asteroid
In late September, a 1,260-pound (570-kilograms) spacecraft traveling 14,000 mph (22,530 km/h) smacked directly into a small asteroid named Dimorphos, throwing up a massive cloud of dusty debris. The hit was intentional, the culmination of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) designed to determine whether a “kinetic impact” — i.e.,...
NASA’s Crew-4 astronauts to return to Earth after six months in space
ORLANDO, Fla. — NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 mission splashed down Friday afternoon. According to WFTV, the SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti returned around 4:55 p.m. This will complete their journey of six months in...
Amazon’s first internet satellites will launch on a rocket that’s never flown before
Amazon will send the first two Project Kuiper internet satellites into orbit early next year.The Kuipersat-1 and Kuipersat- craft will be deployed on United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket, rather than the RS1 rocket from ABL Space Systems as previously planned.The Centaur, powered by two BE-4 engines built by Blue Origin, was supposed to fly in 2020, but multiple delays pushed the launch back. The two-stage rocket is now “nearing completion”, according to an announcement on Wednesday.This commercial mission is part of ULA’s requirement to meet the US Space Force certification of its new launch vehicle. “We are committed...
Phys.org
SpaceX sunset launch from Canaveral completes Space Coast trio
SpaceX was able to send up a Falcon 9 with a pair of satellites from Cape Canaveral on Saturday at sunset to complete a trio of launches for the Space Coast this week. Tuesday saw an Atlas V lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station while Wednesday saw the liftoff of the Crew-5 mission on a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Kennedy Space Center sending four passengers to the International Space Station.
The Russian Space Program Is Falling Back to Earth
The new crew arrived at the International Space Station last week, all smiles and floating hair. There was, as usual, a little welcome ceremony, with heartfelt remarks from the newcomers streamed live for the people they left behind on Earth. A few of the astronauts floated above the others and turned upside down, hanging like bats, so that their beaming faces would fit into the frame.
SpaceX's Crew-4 mission leaves space station and heads for home
SpaceX's Crew-4 mission undocked from the International Space Station Friday morning (Oct. 14), ending a 5.5-month orbital stay.
'Delightfully boring:' SpaceX's Dragon capsule Freedom aces 1st astronaut mission
The first mission for SpaceX's newest Dragon crew capsule could hardly have gone more smoothly.
