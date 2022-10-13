Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Inmates in Canadian County Jail attack two detention center officers
CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. — Inmates in the Canadian County Jail attacked two detention center officers. This occurred after asking for more food in the breakfast line. KOCO 5 spoke with Sheriff Chris West who said the attack happened shortly after a couple of inmates asked for more food while in the breakfast line early Sunday morning.
KOCO
Community shows outpouring support for Oklahoma County deputy shot
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The community showed an outpouring of support for the Oklahoma County deputy shot in the line of duty. Deputy Mark Johns, who was shot in August, shared what has been keeping him going. He also spoke of the support from family and friends after losing his partner Sgt. Bobby Swartz.
KOCO
Oklahoma County deputy thankful to be alive after being shot in line of duty
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma County deputy is thankful to be alive after he was shot in the line of duty. Deputy Mark Johns was shot in the line of duty, alongside his partner who died. Johns said he’s undergoing a tremendous recovery. Johns was serving his...
KOCO
Police investigate a drive-by shooting in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police report one person was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Midwest City. Officers responded to the scene at the 1500 block of Patricia Drive. Authorities said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim's condition is unknown. According to authorities, there...
KOCO
Suspect taken into custody after opening fire on Oklahoma City police overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect was taken into custody after opening fire on Oklahoma City police overnight. Police took the suspect into custody around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Now that the suspect is in custody, police have started to leave the area, but they did have a perimeter as they were trying to negotiate with him earlier.
KOCO
Midwest City police investigate two shootings from overnight
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — The Midwest City police are investigating two shootings overnight. The first shooting was a drive-by, and the second was about three miles away, involving police. Officers are still looking for the suspect in the first shooting from Tuesday night. Authorities said it was a drive-by...
KOCO
Police shoot, kill suspect over weekend in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police shot and killed a suspect over the weekend in southwest Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 learned more details Monday after police shot and killed a suspect on Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a stabbing just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday near Southwest 25thStreet and Blackwelder Avenue.
KOCO
Police identify man Oklahoma City police shot, killed over weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have identified the man that Oklahoma City police shot and killed on Sunday. Police said Sergio Gruver waved a knife at officers and refused commands, leading two officers to shoot him. The incident happened near Southwest 25th Street Sunday evening. The scene unfolded over the...
KOCO
Family of murdered Oklahoma couple on mission to spread love
EL RENO, Okla. — The family of a murdered Oklahoma couple is on a mission to spread love. Nineteen years ago on Tuesday, a local couple was murdered in their home. Now, as the killer faces the death penalty, the family of those victims is on a mission to spread love.
KOCO
Edmond police confirm local gas station has been target for thieves
EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond police confirmed a local gas station has been a target for thieves. Card skimmers are on the rise and the trend can be seen across the metro. A local 7-11 was one of the targets. Swiping a card and filling up your tank, which is...
KOCO
More than 30 cars broken into in two Oklahoma City areas over the weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY — More than 30 cars were broken into in two Oklahoma City areas over the weekend. One of the places was near Northeast 122nd Street and the other location was near Northwest 138th and May Avenue. "It's a crime of opportunity. If you leave the property in...
KOCO
Oklahoma fire officials see thousands of trash fires due to ashes disposed incorrectly
OKLAHOMA CITY — As the cold weather approaches, Oklahomans are beginning to use the fireplace. However, if you don’t dispose of the ashes correctly, it could cost you your house or your life. The Oklahoma City Fire Department has seen thousands of trash fires because of this problem.
KOCO
Car slams into business in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A car slammed into a business in southeast Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 crews were on the ground and in the air. A car slammed into the bricks on the front of the building, leaving heavy damage. The owner of the Corner Pocket, Lloyd Booth, said a...
KOCO
Woman rescued after trapped in construction hole in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A woman has been trapped in a construction hole in Midwest City. On Wednesday, officials told KOCO 5 that a woman has been trapped in a hole since at least last night near Northeast 23rd Street and Saint Luke Avenue. Officials said the woman is injured.
KOCO
Traffic delayed after car, train collision in Jones
JONES, Okla. — Traffic is delayed after a car and train collision in Jones. On Tuesday, Jones officials responded to a car and train collision at Britton Road. Authorities said there were no injuries and the driver was the one who called 911 to report the accident. Drivers should...
KOCO
Family of OU meteorology student killed in accident launches foundation
NORMAN, Okla. — The family of a University of Oklahoma meteorology student killed in an accident has launched a foundation. It has been nearly six months since the death of their son, Nicholas Nair. Since then, his family has launched a scholarship foundation. Nair was one of three OU...
KOCO
Amber Integrated said poll shows Hofmeister has narrow lead over Stitt
OKLAHOMA CITY — Amber Integrated said their poll shows Joy Hofmeister currently has a narrow lead over Gov. Kevin Stitt. So, who in Oklahoma is voting for who and what part of the state caused this lead change? Amber Integrated said the poll released Monday shows the path to victory for Hofmeister remains focused on increasing support among urban voters.
KOCO
Popular food truck beats odds, opens first location in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The past two years have been tough for small businesses and restaurants. Now, a very popular food truck beat the odds and opened its first brick-and-mortar location. "It's not a food truck anymore. It's a restaurant," said Gannon Mendez, owner of Saucee Sicilian. Mendez said there...
KOCO
Grant dollars available through Communities Foundation of Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of grant dollars are available through the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma. They’ve opened the Oklahoma Initiative Fund Grant cycle with a mission to serve rural Oklahoma. "What we want to do is provide grants to communities that have a particular need, have an idea...
KOCO
Trailer released for new Sylvester Stallone show 'Tulsa King'
OKLAHOMA CITY — The trailer has been released for the new Sylvester Stallone show "Tulsa King." On Monday, the trailer dropped for "Tulsa King" starring Sylvester Stallone. The show will be available for streaming on Paramount+ starting Nov. 13. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able...
Comments / 1