Oklahoma County, OK

KOCO

Inmates in Canadian County Jail attack two detention center officers

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. — Inmates in the Canadian County Jail attacked two detention center officers. This occurred after asking for more food in the breakfast line. KOCO 5 spoke with Sheriff Chris West who said the attack happened shortly after a couple of inmates asked for more food while in the breakfast line early Sunday morning.
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Community shows outpouring support for Oklahoma County deputy shot

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The community showed an outpouring of support for the Oklahoma County deputy shot in the line of duty. Deputy Mark Johns, who was shot in August, shared what has been keeping him going. He also spoke of the support from family and friends after losing his partner Sgt. Bobby Swartz.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Police investigate a drive-by shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police report one person was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Midwest City. Officers responded to the scene at the 1500 block of Patricia Drive. Authorities said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim's condition is unknown. According to authorities, there...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Midwest City police investigate two shootings from overnight

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — The Midwest City police are investigating two shootings overnight. The first shooting was a drive-by, and the second was about three miles away, involving police. Officers are still looking for the suspect in the first shooting from Tuesday night. Authorities said it was a drive-by...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Police shoot, kill suspect over weekend in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police shot and killed a suspect over the weekend in southwest Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 learned more details Monday after police shot and killed a suspect on Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a stabbing just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday near Southwest 25thStreet and Blackwelder Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police identify man Oklahoma City police shot, killed over weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have identified the man that Oklahoma City police shot and killed on Sunday. Police said Sergio Gruver waved a knife at officers and refused commands, leading two officers to shoot him. The incident happened near Southwest 25th Street Sunday evening. The scene unfolded over the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Family of murdered Oklahoma couple on mission to spread love

EL RENO, Okla. — The family of a murdered Oklahoma couple is on a mission to spread love. Nineteen years ago on Tuesday, a local couple was murdered in their home. Now, as the killer faces the death penalty, the family of those victims is on a mission to spread love.
DEPEW, OK
KOCO

Car slams into business in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A car slammed into a business in southeast Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 crews were on the ground and in the air. A car slammed into the bricks on the front of the building, leaving heavy damage. The owner of the Corner Pocket, Lloyd Booth, said a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Traffic delayed after car, train collision in Jones

JONES, Okla. — Traffic is delayed after a car and train collision in Jones. On Tuesday, Jones officials responded to a car and train collision at Britton Road. Authorities said there were no injuries and the driver was the one who called 911 to report the accident. Drivers should...
JONES, OK
KOCO

Amber Integrated said poll shows Hofmeister has narrow lead over Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY — Amber Integrated said their poll shows Joy Hofmeister currently has a narrow lead over Gov. Kevin Stitt. So, who in Oklahoma is voting for who and what part of the state caused this lead change? Amber Integrated said the poll released Monday shows the path to victory for Hofmeister remains focused on increasing support among urban voters.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Grant dollars available through Communities Foundation of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of grant dollars are available through the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma. They’ve opened the Oklahoma Initiative Fund Grant cycle with a mission to serve rural Oklahoma. "What we want to do is provide grants to communities that have a particular need, have an idea...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Trailer released for new Sylvester Stallone show 'Tulsa King'

OKLAHOMA CITY — The trailer has been released for the new Sylvester Stallone show "Tulsa King." On Monday, the trailer dropped for "Tulsa King" starring Sylvester Stallone. The show will be available for streaming on Paramount+ starting Nov. 13. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

