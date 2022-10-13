Read full article on original website
Counties most concerned about climate change in New Mexico
Stacker created a list of New Mexico counties that are concerned with climate change.
Tribal leaders pepper New Mexico candidates with questions
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Leaders representing Native American communities around New Mexico hosted a number of political candidates Friday, peppering them with questions about how they would ensure voting access for tribal members, respect sovereignty and protect water rights as the West grapples with historic drought. The forum in Albuquerque follows last year’s efforts by tribes to stand their ground in the fight over legislative redistricting. The goal has been to keep the Native vote from being diluted and bring more light to issues that many tribal communities have been dealing with for decades — from the lack of adequate health care and educational opportunities to jurisdictional challenges that have hampered law enforcement efforts. Mark Mitchell, the chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors and the former governor of Tesuque Pueblo, told the crowd that the forum was critical given the disproportionate effect that the coronavirus pandemic had on tribes, 2020 census data and the redrawing of the state’s political boundaries. “We are at the cusp of knowing how our advocacy will shape the governance of our state,” he said, urging Native Americans to exercise their right to vote as early voting gets underway throughout New Mexico.
errorsofenchantment.com
Incumbent land commissioner threatens to hold NM’s largest industry “hostage” to get preferred policy outcome
The Rio Grande Foundation tends to not focus on New Mexico’s Land Commissioner very much. They have one primary job which is to keep the revenue from oil and gas on state lands flowing to beneficiaries including the poor-performing K-12 school system. Thus, our philosophy on Land Commissioner has been hands off as commissioners have usually adhered to a revenue maximization philosophy.
KOAT 7
Gathering held in support of state Constitutional Amendment #1
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 'Vote YES For Kids' (VYFK) and state leaders gathered in Albuquerque Saturday in support of the state's Constitutional Amendment #1 for the upcoming election. If the amendment passes, it will help allocate additional funds from the state's land grant permanent school fund to help with early...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOAT 7
'Downwinders' demonstrate near location of 1945 nuclear test
Members and supporters of a group seeking reparations for residents exposed to radiation from the 1945 nuclear explosion in South Central New Mexico demonstrated Saturday near the Trinity test site. Organized by the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium (TBDC), the demonstration included those affected, had family members affected, and all others...
New Mexico legislators given update on Spaceport America operations
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The question of what’s happening at New Mexico’s multi-million dollar Spaceport drew attention from state lawmakers Friday. Legislators met at the actual Spaceport America near Truth of Consequences for an annual update on the facility, operations, budget, economic impacts to the state. They also discussed what’s arguably been the […]
Company involved in New Mexico solar program lays out future plans
The company said it wants to ensure consumer protection for the solar program.
16 New Mexico communities split $800,000 for community cleanup
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) recently announced the winners of thousands of dollars worth of recycling and illegal dumping cleanup funding. The funds come from a special fee on vehicle registrations in New Mexico and are used to boost recycling and cleanup trash like used tires. The funding “allows communities throughout […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
pinonpost.com
Second debate: Ronchetti corners MLG on groping payoff, she pivots to abortion
On Wednesday night, Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti met on KOAT 7 for the second gubernatorial debate, moderated by the station’s Doug Fernandez. KOAT’s Kelly Ribando, the Albuquerque Journal’s Dan Boyd, and KKOB radio’s Bob Clark as panelists. During the fiery...
New Mexico governor pins reelection to support for abortion
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham hitched her reelection campaign squarely to support for abortion access in the second head-to-head debate of the campaign season with Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti on Wednesday night. Lujan Grisham returned repeatedly to her advocacy for legal access to...
KOAT 7
New Mexico Gubernatorial Debate: Candidate Questions
"I wanna ask about James Hallinan, he was one of your staffers in the last election, you were in a meeting with him and you grabbed his crotch and you said "Is there anything down there?" "Governor you then had him sign a non-disclosure agreement so he kept his mouth...
KOAT 7
New Mexico dancers perform in NYC parade
NEW YORK — A group of Native American dancers from New Mexico have already been invited to come back next year after traveling cross country to appear in the first-ever Indigenous People's Parade. The Pueblo Dance Group even had an encore, taking their talents to Times Square to perform...
Nonprofit sues New Mexico hospital over claims of illegal lawsuits on medical bills
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – You get a medical procedure at a hospital and expect to get a bill, but what happens when you get a lawsuit as well? A nonprofit has filed a class action countersuit against Mountainview Regional Medical Center. They’re claiming the hospital is illegally suing low-income patients for unpaid medical bills. The nonprofit […]
KOAT 7
More than $19 million raised in governor's race
With less than a month left before the election, the candidates for governor has raised about $19 million. “This may end up being a record-breaking amounts of money raised in a gubernatorial race,” KOAT political expert Brian Sanderoff said. So far, incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has raised about...
New Mexico has awarded over $194 million in rent assistance
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico announced Wednesday it has provided over $194 million, through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, in rent and utility assistance to New Mexicans. The money is expected to help over 54,000 New Mexico households avoid utility disconnection and eviction. The program is part of the federal package that […]
KRQE News 13
Lawmakers discuss Copper Flat Mining project in southern New Mexico
DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has a long history of copper mining – dating back to the early 1800s. Today state lawmakers discussed a copper mining project in Sierra County that would bring a lot of money and jobs to southern New Mexico. But opening a mine...
krwg.org
Early voting steady in Doña Ana County
LAS CRUCES, NM – Early in-person and absentee voting for the 2022 General Election began on October 11th at the Doña Ana County Government Center. In the first week, more than 2,400 county voters have cast ballots according to a news release from the Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office.
newmexiconewsport.com
How will the next New Mexico governor reduce crime?
Joe Sanchez knows the streets. The ex-convict served five years in the Penitentiary of New Mexico for a violent crime. He was released in 2018 and now works for the City of Albuquerque. “There is tons of crime in ‘Burque. It’s just strange,” Sanchez said. “Home break-ins, fights, b*llsh*t, guns,...
KOAT 7
New Mexico Constitutional Amendments: What you need to know
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — When New Mexico voters go to the booth they are going to be asked a series of questions that could have ramifications on how politicians spend their money. Three constitutional amendments will appear on the ballot and two of them deal with how tax dollars are...
pinonpost.com
GOP’s Ronchetti outraises embattled Democrat Gov. Lujan Grisham
On Tuesday, New Mexico candidates filed their financial reports for the second General Election period, with many contentious races for fundraising. On the top of the ballot, Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti outraised embattled Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is battling flak on the airwaves over her $150,000 payout for grave sexual assault claims.
