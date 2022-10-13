Read full article on original website
WKRC
Newport High School to get new stadium but that's all for now
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - The Newport Board of Education approved plans to replace the 83-year-old football stadium at Newport High School. An inspection of the stadium earlier this year found it makes more sense to tear it down than repair it. The district will finance the project with $1 million...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Caesar, Heidi, and Tommy are all ready for families!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The SPCA Cincinnati has plenty of animals -- like Caesar, Heidi, and Tommy -- ready to find their new homes and families. Caesar is a Maltese-mix and he is three years old. He's full of energy, but also loves to lay on laps. Heidi, a seven-month-old Terrier-mix,...
WKRC
Body cam reportedly shows Ohio officer stabbed in neck by mental patient
DAYTON, Ohio (WKRC/WHIO/CNN Newsource) - Recently-released body cam video reportedly shows the moment an Ohio police officer was attacked by a mental patient. WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing. The Dayton Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance around 3 p.m. Thursday. A woman apparently told responding officers...
WKRC
Local artist to take part in Pancakes and Booze Art Show
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This weekend is all about celebrating art. So why not check out the largest pop-up art movements in North America? A local artist is part of the event, and his skills are turning heads. Artist and painter Duwonne Biggers talks about his art and participating in the Cincinnati Pancakes and Booze Art Show.
WKRC
Safety and fun are topics at Cincinnati Fire Department open houses
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Fire Department held open houses at five of its fire houses Saturday. The open houses were part of 2022 Fire Prevention Week. The main goal is to teach people fire safety. This year's theme is "Fire Won't Wait. Plan Your Escape". People could also take...
WKRC
Local man skydives for 70th birthday, continues to advocate for people with disabilities
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man with an intellectual, developmental disability checks a box off his bucket list for his 70th birthday. It is something he may not have been able to do without support and advocacy from others. “Superman! Up, up, and away! That's what I say!”...
WKRC
Boone County comes to the rescue after thefts at Devou disc golf course
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A brand new disc golf course that was shut down after thieves stole a majority of baskets reopened at Devou Park. Covington officials said 12-hole baskets were stolen overnight into Wednesday morning. A 13th basket was destroyed. The disc golf course just opened on Oct. 8....
WKRC
Chick-fil-A offering Tennessee, Cincinnati residents first chance to buy dressings retail
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennesseans who love Chick-fil-A will be among the first to purchase bottles of the restaurant's salad dressings at retail stores. The company issued a media release on Thursday announcing Chick-fil-A customers will be able to purchase 12 ouce bottles of their salad dressings starting this month. Walmart, Kroger, and...
WKRC
"I appreciate it:" Middletown officer reunited with crash victim he saved
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man is alive and recovering after losing his leg in a motorcycle crash. Tim Jones of Middletown is out of the hospital and got to meet the officer who he says saved his life. Aug. 12 is a day Jones says he’ll never forget....
WKRC
Man found shot in Evanston home
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting in Evanston Saturday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. on Trimble Avenue near Dana Ave. Police say a 24-year-old man was found shot inside a home. He was taken to UC Medical Center for treatment. Investigators have not released any...
WKRC
LaRosa's debuts $1 million overhaul of flagship pizzeria
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Hometown favorite LaRosa's Family Pizzeria is gearing up to welcome guests back to its flagship West Side restaurant after it underwent a $1 million transformation. LaRosa's pizzeria at 2411 Boudinot Ave. – on the same property that founder Donald "Buddy" LaRosa opened his first restaurant...
WKRC
What you need to know ahead of BLINK kickoff Thursday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) -- BLINK is officially back in Cincinnati on Thursday, all of the fun will start with a parade that will pass Fountain Square. During BLINK weekend, more than 100 light installations will be on display in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. The festival drew in more than 1.3 million visitors in 2019.
WKRC
Asianati Night Market will be part of BLINK
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are making your BLINK bucket list, this definitely a must-see. The Asianati Night Market is the perfect recipe of food, culture, and light. Sam Burke from Asianati, and Chef Kim from Neko Sushi talk about the event.
WKRC
Invasive, destructive spotted lanternfly found in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An invasive pest targeting plants is creeping into the Tri-State. They hide well, but when their wings spread, there's no mistaking the spotted lanternfly, a threat to fruit crops and trees. They can also be a nuisance to your plants at home. “They can be especially harmful...
WKRC
Artists and businesses prepare for BLINK to kick off Thursday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More than a million people are expected to join in the BLINK festivities over the weekend. Cincinnati's urban core was buzzing on Thursday, as artists got ready for the four-day celebration, back for the first time since 2019. Nearly 4,000 miles from his hometown in Lisbon Portugal,...
WKRC
All 4 hippos allowed to be together in Cincinnati Zoo's Hippo Cove
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Tucker met his son, Fritz, face-to-face for the first time at Cincinnati Zoo's Hippo Cove Thursday. Tucker seemed to take his cues from Bibi and gave Fritz some space when she indicated he should, said the zoo. Bibi has apparently already trained Fiona to do the same...
WKRC
Heritage Village Museum offers 'slight-fright' Halloween event for whole family
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - You can visit a haunted village in Sharonville. The Heritage Village Museum at Sharon Woods has transformed into a family-friendly, “slight-fright" Halloween event during the weekends of October. Trick-or-treat with ghosts, witches, pirates, and a fortune teller along the way. Halloween costumes are encouraged for...
WKRC
Driver sentenced for fatal 2021 crash in Westwood
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A driver was sentenced Friday for causing a crash that left a man dead while driving on a suspended license. Raymond Chambers had pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of aggravated vehicular assault for the 2021 crash. Police say Chambers lost...
WKRC
Police investigating shooting in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in Avondale Friday. It happened on Prospect Place near Knott Street, not far from South Avondale Elementary School. Police say the victim lived and was taken to the hospital. Investigators have not said if they have any suspects.
WKRC
NASA chooses NKU as site for new experiment
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKRC) - A new, out-of-this-world project is coming to the Tri-State. Northern Kentucky University announced Thursday that NASA has chosen it to be one of five universities taking part in its new Trans-Iron Galactic Element Recorder on the International Space Station (TIGERISS) experiment. TIGERISS is part of the NASA Astrophysics Pioneers program and aims to learn more about what kind of elements are produced by certain stellar processes, like supernovas, by measuring the amount of the heaviest elements in cosmic rays.
