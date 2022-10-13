ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angela Lansbury's Life in Pictures

From Angela Lansbury's breakout role in 1944's Gaslight to 1991's Beauty and the Beast, here's a breakdown of the actress' many accomplishments spanning nearly eight decades Angela Lansbury's Early Life The British-American actress Angela Lansbury, with a legendary career spanning almost eight decades, was born in central London on Oct. 16, 1925. Known for a variety of recognizable roles in television, film and theater, Lansbury was one of the last stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema. ...
Carol Burnett Recalls One of Her ‘Fondest Memories’ With Angela Lansbury

In her illustrious career, Carol Burnett has crossed paths with some amazing people like film, Broadway, and TV star Angela Lansbury. With Lansbury dying recently at 96 years old, Burnett is remembering a fond moment with her. Burnett mentions seeing Lansbury play in the famed musical Mame. Well, let’s see what Burnett is sharing with the world on Twitter regarding her time with Lansbury.
Whoopi Goldberg Tells Kathy Najimy Hocus Pocus 2 'Helped' Make Sister Act 3 Happen

"It took a little while, but it's happening," Whoopi Goldberg said on The View when asked about Sister Act 3 Sister Act 3 may feature Whoopi Goldberg thanks to all the love for Hocus Pocus 2! On Friday, Goldberg, 66, spoke with Sister Act costar Kathy Najimy during an episode of The View, and admitted that the buzz surrounding Hocus Pocus 2 sparked her interest in taking part in a third installment of Sister Act. This week, Disney+ revealed that Hocus Pocus 2 — which comes nearly 30 years after the 1993 original — became the...
Angela Lansbury, Star Of Stage And Screen, Has Died At 96

Dame Angela Lansbury, the acclaimed actor of stage, film, and television, has died, her family said Tuesday. She was 96. The actor died in her Los Angeles home at 1:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday, her three children said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News. She was just five days shy of her 97th birthday.
Remembering Angela Lansbury Through Music

Actress-singer-dancer, the original multi-hyphenate, Angela Lansbury dominated the silver screen, center stage, and prime time television. Over her illustrious 80-year career, she also dominated our hearts. She soundtracked much of our childhoods as her sing-song way of speaking paired with her matter-of-fact way of singing gave life to Disney characters...
Angela Lansbury, Dead At 96: Was She A Great Trouper, Or The Greatest Trouper?

After a long career that was as varied as it was distinguished — and that had not, as it happened, even come to an end — Angela Lansbury died today at the age of 96. Now 96 is, under most circumstances, a highly desirable old age. And yet I, and many others, shuddered to learn of Dame Angela’s death. She’d been an awe-inspiring presence in so many lives that we WANTED her to live forever, even if we could not expect her to. Was she a great trouper, or the greatest trouper?
West End Theaters Dim Lights In Memory Of Angela Lansbury

Theaters on London’s West End dimmed their lights Wednesday evening in memory of the late Angela Lansbury who passed away Tuesday at age 96. The London-born actress last appeared on the West End in 2014’s Blithe Spirit at the Gielgud Theatre, in which she reprised her Tony-winning role as Madame Arcati. She won the Best Supporting Actress Olivier Award for her turn. Blithe Spirit marked Lansbury’s return to the West End for the first time in nearly 40 years. Other London performances included playing Gertrude in a 1975 National Theatre staging of Hamlet as well as appearances in 1973’s Gypsy and...
Alec Baldwin, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jeffrey Wright Cast in Atrabilious

The cast of Atrabilious, the sophomore feature by 18-year-old filmmaker William Atticus Parker, is taking shape with some heavyweight acting talent confirmed as joining the cast. Deadline reports the student filmmaker has added some serious acting talent to his latest film. Leon Addison Brown, Whoopi Goldberg, Alec Baldwin, and Jeffrey Wright have hopped aboard the project, which is now in the process of wrapping principal photography. Parker, the son of actors Mary Louise Parker and Billy Crudup, shot the film with A-list acting talent in New York City on a minuscule budget, not dissimilar to his debut feature, Forty Winks.
A Sondheim favourite dies, at 96

The death was reported tonight of the Anglo-American actress Angela Lansbury. She appeared in Stephen Sondheim’s first success, Anyone Can Whistle, and later in Gypsy, Sweeney Todd and A Little Night Music. She was never less than terrific.
‘Frasier’ Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+

EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
In Brief: Broadway to honor Angela Lansbury, and more

Broadway will honor legendary six-time Tony-winning actress Angela Lansbury by dimming marquee lights on Saturday. "Angela Lansbury was without a doubt one of Broadway's most endearing leading actresses and her influence in the world of musical theatre will forever live on," Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, said in a statement on Thursday. "It is impossible to think of Broadway and not be reminded of Ms. Lansbury and some of her most iconic roles -- from Mame and Gypsy to Sweeney Todd -- just to name a few." Lansbury died October 11 at the age of 96...
First Look: Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Starring Halle Bailey

The first poster for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” the live-action reimagining of the studio’s Oscar®-winning animated musical classic, is here! “The Little Mermaid,” helmed by visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023. The beloved story of Ariel, a...
August Wilson’s ‘The Piano Lesson’ Theater Review: Samuel L. Jackson Soars in a Broadway Revival That Only Intermittently Hits the Right Notes

One of the most symphonic works of August Wilson’s ten-play cycle about Black experience in the 20th Century, The Piano Lesson takes place in Pittsburgh in 1936, as the Great Migration was delivering African Americans to an uncertain future in the North, even as the brutal legacy of their Southern past maintained its hold on them. That difficult reconciliation with the promise of freedom is represented through a brother and sister at odds over the family heirloom, a piano polished with the tears and blood of their late mother. The musical instrument at the center of their standoff is among Wilson’s...
Disney Stars Pay Tribute to Legendary Angela Lansbury

On October 12, the world was saddened to learn that Dame and Disney Legend Angela Lansbury, had passed away at the age of 96. Lansbury had a long and incredible career that included a lot of work with The Walt Disney Company. She starred as Miss Eglantine Price in the classic film Bedknobs and Broomsticks in 1971. About 20 years later, she returned to voice the character of Mrs. Potts in Disney’s Oscar-winning film Beauty and the Beast. Most recently, she portrayed The Balloon Lady in Mary Poppins Returns.
