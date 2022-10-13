Midseason report card: Handing out grades to Washington State's offensive and defensive groups after six games

Read full article on original website
Oregon State contains Washington State offense, sends Cougars home with deflating loss
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State tamed Washington State’s offense and sent the Cougars home with a deflating loss. OSU bottled up the Cougars’ Air Raid and came away with a streak-snapping victory. WSU faltered against a Beavers defense that blanketed the Cougars’ receivers and consistently harassed their...
Washington State forced to tweak offensive lineup for game against Oregon State
CORVALLIS, Ore. – With their starting guard sidelined for the first half, the Washington State Cougars called upon a freshman to make his first-career start. Grant Stephens was tagged with a targeting penalty and ejected late in the Cougs' 30-14 loss to No. 6 last weekend. By rule, the Cougs' senior right guard was not allowed to play in the first half of WSU's Pac-12 matchup Saturday at Oregon State.
TV Take: In a fall full of streak-snapping, the Beavers ended an eight-game drought against the Cougars
It’s been awhile since Oregon State had won a game against Washington State. Not as long as the Mariners’ playoff drought, sure, but eight years seems an eternity in college football. And like what happened in Seattle earlier this month, the Beavers ended their negative streak. All it...
Recap and Highlights: Oregon State breezes past Washington State, as Cougars skid into bye week
CORVALLIS, Ore. – After starting the season with three straight wins to start the Jake Dickert era, Washington State stumbled into its bye week with losses in three of its last four games. The previous two could be chalked up to valiant efforts against more talented ranked opponents. Saturday...
Arizona QB (and former Cougar) Jayden de Laura planted a WSU flag at Husky Stadium. UW’s defense didn’t forget.
SEATTLE – The flag is gone. But the memory hasn’t faded. On Nov. 26, Washington State brazenly ransacked Husky Stadium – snapping a seven-game losing streak in unforgettable fashion. Second-year quarterback Jayden de Laura picked apart the nation’s top statistical pass defense, completing 21 of his first 22 passes and throwing for 245 yards. The Cougars outgained the overmatched Huskies 454-200 in a 40-13 rout, their largest margin of victory in 113 meetings.
The pick: Why Washington State will beat Oregon State
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A redshirt freshman might make his second career start at quarterback for Oregon State against Washington State’s veteran defense. Beavers QB Ben Gulbranson had pressure in his face throughout OSU’s matchup with Stanford last weekend, but he found some late magic and lifted his team to a 28-27 comeback win.
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: Idaho 30, No. 3 Montana 23
MISSOULA — The Little Brown Stein is headed back to Moscow, Idaho, for the first time in 23 years. Proving it is a team to be reckoned with under first-year coach Jason Eck, Idaho toppled No. 3 Montana 30-23 on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. With the win, the Vandals took possession of the rivalry Stein it last won in 1999.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Pikeminnow Season Catch Up; Data Confirms Snake Walleye Increase
A sharp increase in incidental walleye catches during this year’s Northern Pikeminnow Sport-Reward Program season is confirming a report of building numbers of the fish colonizing upper portions of Washington’s Snake River. End-of-season tallies show 12 times as many walleye were reported in 2022 versus 2021 at the...
Two Killed in Three-vehicle Crash near Lapwai
LAPWAI, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people where killed when a pickup struck their pickup Thursday evening north of Lapwai. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 6:22 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 when a Ford pickup heading south being driven by a 43-year-old Lewiston man crossed the center line and struck a semi-truck and then hit a Chevrolet pickup killing the driver and front passenger. ISP said another passenger in the Chevrolet was flown to an area hospital. The driver of the Ford was treated and released. The truck driver was not injured. The crash blocked traffic for more than five hours. The crash is still under investigation.
Water main break closes Grimes Way in Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. - A water main break has forced the closure of Grimes way from Lincoln to Stadium Way. Crews are working on the problem, but it's unknown how long the street will be closed at this time.
US Fish and Wildlife Service conducts prescribed burn near Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. — If you see smoke out in Cheney, crews are doing a prescribed burn in the area. Spokane County Fire District 3 said on Saturday that US Fish and Wildlife Service is burning a prescribed area of the Turnbull Wildlife Refuge Fire Management Specialist for Turnbull Wildfire Refuge Ken Meinhart said the fire is burning at the northern...
One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
pullmanradio.com
Axe Throwing Establishment Comes To The Palouse
An axe-throwing establishment has arrived on the Palouse. Moscow Axe Throwing is located at 310 West 3rd Street. The business hosted its grand opening last weekend. Moscow Axe Throwing is open 7 days a week from noon to midnight.
pullmanradio.com
Latah County Sheriff’s office warns against recent phone scams
The Latah County Sheriff’s office warns against recent scam calls. Callers are claiming to be the Operations Captain from the Latah County Sheriff’s Office. The callers are telling people they have missed court and are asking for money in order to get them to see the judge. This is a scam and the Latah County Sheriff’s office asks that you do not disclose any personal information or give them any money.
