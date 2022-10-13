ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What WSU basketball coaches said during AAC’s Media Day

By Zach Martin
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both Shockers’ basketball teams were taking part in the American Athletic Conference’s annual media days this morning. The full first session from the two-day event is available on ESPN+.

For the men’s team, head coach Isaac Brown spoke about the importance of senior point guard Craig Porter Jr., “We talked all summer long about him being a more vocal leader on the practice floor, in the locker room, and he’s done a great job of that. He’s one of the best guards in the league when you talk about doing a lot of different things.”

For Keitha Adams and the Shockers’ women’s basketball team, she is impressed with what she’s seen so far.

“We’ve been working really hard,” explained Adams. “One of the things I really like about our team is that they are very competitive, very spirited, so it’s been intense, and fast-paced. We’ve been off to a good start.”

