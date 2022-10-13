Read full article on original website
Related
WTGS
Child playing with matches caused deadly fire in Rincon: Sheriff's Office
RINCON, Ga. (WTGS) — Investigators with the Effingham County Sheriff's Office uncovered the cause of a house fire that killed a 3-year-old child on July 26 in Rincon. Effingham County Fire Chief Clint Hodges reported that there were four children in the home at the time of the fire, and three got out. Three-year-old JonJon Brady died in the incident.
wtoc.com
Memorial set up outside of toddler’s home as investigation continues
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County police say they don’t expect to be out searching for little Quinton Simon’s body today through Sunday. Police have said they believe Quinton is dead, and they’re continuing to gather and analyze evidence. Not just people living in the area but...
wtoc.com
One person shot in the back in Friday night shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to the scene of a shooting at West 57th and Boyd St. around 11:00 Friday night. According to police a male received a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
Savannah man faces 10 years in prison after brandishing a gun while shoplifting
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A Chatham County man with a lengthy criminal record faces 10 years in prison for illegally carrying a gun. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Thomas Kevin Robinson, 52, of Savannah was sentenced to 120 months in prison after he previously plead guilty to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtoc.com
Witnesses say police took 15 minutes to respond to shots fired on W. Jones St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gunshots in downtown Savannah yesterday during the lunch hour have residents concerned about the increasing gun violence across the city. “It stays with you,” said a woman, who described the mayhem that unfolded on West Jones Street. At about 12:15 pm on Wednesday, she and...
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch Sheriff’s Office Investigating Suspicious Vehicle Stop
The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they received a suspicious report from a citizen that he was pulled over by law enforcement. No records could be found indicating that an original jurisdictional agency had conducted a vehicle stop in the area, but through investigation, the person conducting the stop was identified as a Georgia Department of Corrections Officer.
allongeorgia.com
Statesboro Police Seeking Help Identifying Individual for Burglary at a Church
The Statesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying an individual involved in a recent burglary that occurred at a local church. Anyone that can identify the individual in the images below is asked to contact Senior Detective Cross at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.
Man injured in overnight shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is recovering after being shot early Wednesday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the shooting occurred near the intersection of Brookview Drive and Haven Drive. Police say an adult male transported himself to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
allongeorgia.com
10/14/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
WJCL
New details released after Savannah teen charged in toddler's deadly shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — More information is being revealed after a Savannah teen was arrested for murder in theshooting death of a toddler. On Tuesday, a preliminary hearing was held for the 16-year-old suspect, who has not been publicly identified due to his age. A detective that took the stand...
wtoc.com
Vigil held Wednesday night for missing toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A vigil was held Wednesday night at Daffin Park in Savannah for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon. Quinton disappeared from his home in Chatham County one week ago. Around 20 people attended a vigil for Quinton tonight. Some came just to be surrounded by Quinton’s village while...
thedariennews.net
GoFundMe set up after tragic death of Trevon Armstrong
McIntosh man killed by illegal alien drunk driver in Brunswick. Trevon Armstrong, 29, of McIntosh County was killed by a drunk driver in Brunswick on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8. According to reports, Armstrong was on his way the Brunswick waterfront for prayer and mediation when Kevin Reyes-Molina was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
Warrants issued for 27 people following $70,000 check cashing scam in Evans Co.
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - More than two dozen face charges from Claxton to Savannah for forging checks and costing business owners thousands. Evans County’s sheriff says this has turned into one of the bigger fraud cases they’ve seen in quite some time. He says people creating bogus checks...
Hinesville man killed when tree he was cutting falls on him
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A Hinesville man was killed this Thursday afternoon after the tree he was cutting fell on him. According to Detective William Oberlander, emergency services first responders responded to the 900 block of Fox Haven Court shortly after 5 p.m. Oberlander was unable to confirm if the man was in the process of cutting the […]
claxtonenterprise.com
Warrants issued for 27 suspects in check cashing forgery scam
A months long investigation conducted by multiple agencies has yielded 27 warrants for illegal activity involving check cashing forgeries occurring in Evans County. The vast majority of the suspects are residents of Evans County. Evans County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division (CID) worked in coordination with Claxton Police Department, Tattnall...
WTGS
Chatham County reports nearly 10,000-gallon sewage spill in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — On Wednesday, Chatham County experienced sewer spills of raw sewage on Cardinal Road and Elizabeth Circle, according to the county. Officials said an estimated 7,000 gallons of raw sewage on Elizabeth Circle and 2,500 gallons on Cardinal Road leaked from manholes, with some of it entering Herb Creek.
Crews respond to sewage spill at Savannah home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City of Savannah crews are responding to a sewage spill at a Savannah home on Wednesday afternoon. The estimated 5,280-gallon-spill happened at 1356 Lavon Avenue and flowed into Hayners Creek. Which resulted from a surcharged wet well caused by work on Chatham County’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive, the city […]
wtoc.com
City of Savannah evicts homeless camp under the Truman Parkway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Continuing coverage tonight following the eviction of the homeless camp under the Truman Parkway in Savannah. We were able to go inside the camp in previous months, but today the city wouldn’t allow that as they had over a dozen police vehicles out there and cited a public safety concern for keeping us away from the residents as the city evicted them.
wbtw.com
Georgia city to clear out homeless encampment by Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week, the city of Savannah will permanently clear out the homeless encampment on President Street. Mayor Van Johnson said it is a matter of health and safety. Lucius Young said he has lived in the encampment on and off for two years and is...
wtoc.com
Students injured after Wayne Co. school bus rolls over
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System confirms students were injured Friday morning when a school bus rolled over. They say the bus veered off Buffalo Road and turned over. They say it happened early in the route, so the bus was not completely full. A few...
Comments / 0