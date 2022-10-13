ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WTGS

Child playing with matches caused deadly fire in Rincon: Sheriff's Office

RINCON, Ga. (WTGS) — Investigators with the Effingham County Sheriff's Office uncovered the cause of a house fire that killed a 3-year-old child on July 26 in Rincon. Effingham County Fire Chief Clint Hodges reported that there were four children in the home at the time of the fire, and three got out. Three-year-old JonJon Brady died in the incident.
RINCON, GA
wtoc.com

One person shot in the back in Friday night shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to the scene of a shooting at West 57th and Boyd St. around 11:00 Friday night. According to police a male received a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Chatham County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Chatham County, GA
Crime & Safety
allongeorgia.com

Bulloch Sheriff’s Office Investigating Suspicious Vehicle Stop

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they received a suspicious report from a citizen that he was pulled over by law enforcement. No records could be found indicating that an original jurisdictional agency had conducted a vehicle stop in the area, but through investigation, the person conducting the stop was identified as a Georgia Department of Corrections Officer.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Man injured in overnight shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is recovering after being shot early Wednesday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the shooting occurred near the intersection of Brookview Drive and Haven Drive. Police say an adult male transported himself to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fbi#Prime Suspect#Wsav#Ccpd#Newsnation
allongeorgia.com

10/14/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Vigil held Wednesday night for missing toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A vigil was held Wednesday night at Daffin Park in Savannah for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon. Quinton disappeared from his home in Chatham County one week ago. Around 20 people attended a vigil for Quinton tonight. Some came just to be surrounded by Quinton’s village while...
SAVANNAH, GA
thedariennews.net

GoFundMe set up after tragic death of Trevon Armstrong

McIntosh man killed by illegal alien drunk driver in Brunswick. Trevon Armstrong, 29, of McIntosh County was killed by a drunk driver in Brunswick on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8. According to reports, Armstrong was on his way the Brunswick waterfront for prayer and mediation when Kevin Reyes-Molina was...
BRUNSWICK, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WSAV News 3

Hinesville man killed when tree he was cutting falls on him

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A Hinesville man was killed this Thursday afternoon after the tree he was cutting fell on him. According to Detective William Oberlander, emergency services first responders responded to the 900 block of Fox Haven Court shortly after 5 p.m.  Oberlander was unable to confirm if the man was in the process of cutting the […]
claxtonenterprise.com

Warrants issued for 27 suspects in check cashing forgery scam

A months long investigation conducted by multiple agencies has yielded 27 warrants for illegal activity involving check cashing forgeries occurring in Evans County. The vast majority of the suspects are residents of Evans County. Evans County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division (CID) worked in coordination with Claxton Police Department, Tattnall...
EVANS COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Chatham County reports nearly 10,000-gallon sewage spill in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — On Wednesday, Chatham County experienced sewer spills of raw sewage on Cardinal Road and Elizabeth Circle, according to the county. Officials said an estimated 7,000 gallons of raw sewage on Elizabeth Circle and 2,500 gallons on Cardinal Road leaked from manholes, with some of it entering Herb Creek.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Crews respond to sewage spill at Savannah home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City of Savannah crews are responding to a sewage spill at a Savannah home on Wednesday afternoon. The estimated 5,280-gallon-spill happened at 1356 Lavon Avenue and flowed into Hayners Creek. Which resulted from a surcharged wet well caused by work on Chatham County’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive, the city […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

City of Savannah evicts homeless camp under the Truman Parkway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Continuing coverage tonight following the eviction of the homeless camp under the Truman Parkway in Savannah. We were able to go inside the camp in previous months, but today the city wouldn’t allow that as they had over a dozen police vehicles out there and cited a public safety concern for keeping us away from the residents as the city evicted them.
SAVANNAH, GA
wbtw.com

Georgia city to clear out homeless encampment by Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week, the city of Savannah will permanently clear out the homeless encampment on President Street. Mayor Van Johnson said it is a matter of health and safety. Lucius Young said he has lived in the encampment on and off for two years and is...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Students injured after Wayne Co. school bus rolls over

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System confirms students were injured Friday morning when a school bus rolled over. They say the bus veered off Buffalo Road and turned over. They say it happened early in the route, so the bus was not completely full. A few...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy