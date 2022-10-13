Man accused of killing 5 people in South Carolina before being caught was allegedly on meth and had been awake for days, authorities say

Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Aiken man steals human ashes in bid to buy heroin, deputies say
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man stole the cremated remains of of ex-girlfriend’s mom so he could sell them for heroin, according to deputies. The grim scheme landed him in jail. The ex-girlfriend said she left her home in the 1000 block of Augusta Road in Warrenville around...
South Carolina man gets 6 years in prison for using fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court
PENDLETON, S.C. — A man in South Carolina pleaded guilty to using a fake COVID-19 test result in order to get out of court. According to a news release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Orin J. Kemp, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of justice and was sentenced to six years in prison for using a fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court.
WYFF4.com
Young Upstate woman killed walking along highway in Spartanburg County, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A young Upstate woman was killed Thursday night while walking along a highway in Spartanburg County, according to Jonathan Lawson with Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office. Madison Rose McCloud, 21, of Inman was struck by a vehicle near the 4,000 block of Highway 11 in...
abcnews4.com
Alex Murdaugh attorneys: Eddie Smith killed Maggie & Paul, state suppressing evidence
COLLETON COUNTY (WCIV) — Defense attorneys for accused murderer Alex Murdaugh are making scandalous allegations about who they think actually killed Murdaugh's wife and son, and also accuse state prosecutors of suppressing key evidence that could potentially prove Murdaugh's innocence. The eyebrow-raising claims were made Friday from Murdaugh's lawyers...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man sentenced to life for human trafficking conviction
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man will spend the rest of his life in prison for human sex trafficking in a historic case, according to the state's attorney general's office. Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a release that the conviction of David Hayden, 53, of Lancaster,...
Henry County Daily Herald
Indiana elementary school teacher with alleged 'kill list' in custody, police say
An Indiana teacher with an alleged "kill list" was in custody Friday after a student told a counselor the teacher made comments about killing herself, students and staff, the East Chicago Police Department said. Officers responded to a report of a threat at St. Stanislaus Catholic Elementary School about 5...
newyorkbeacon.com
Murder Suspect in South Carolina Captured | Video
*Deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man wanted for the murder of five people in South Carolina. James Douglas Drayton, 24, of Spartanburg, S.C., was captured in Burke County after a robbery at Taylor Bros. X-Press on U.S. 25 north of Waynesboro, WRDW reports. The...
WYFF4.com
Former girlfriend of South Carolina man arrested for killing estranged wife now charged, warrants say
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Arrest warrants show that the former girlfriend of an Upstate man, who was charged in the killing of his estranged wife, lied to authorities during the investigation. On Oct. 24, 2016, Simpsonville police say Catherine "Cati" Blauvelt, 22, was found stabbed to death in an abandoned...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responds to multiple shootings, Saturday night
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, October 15th the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate incidents that were almost an hour apart from each other. At 9:20 pm, deputies responded to the 2100 block at the end of B Street at Lake Olmstead Homes in reference to a shooting.
Essence
Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight
Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. No motive has been identified. An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.
HBCU President Accuses South Carolina Cops Of Racial Profiling For Searching Students’ Bus
Shaw University President Paulette Dillard accused Spartanburg County deputies of racial profiling for stopping the HBCU's bus in South Carolina. The post HBCU President Accuses South Carolina Cops Of Racial Profiling For Searching Students’ Bus appeared first on NewsOne.
FOX Carolina
Upstate man gets prison time for faking COVID-19 test
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - To avoid being placed back behind bars, an Upstate man faked a positive COVID-19 test - and it landed him in prison. Orin Jerel Kemp, 45, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to obstruction of justice. In April 2021, Kemp, who is from Pendleton, was facing...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
South Carolina Supreme Court reverses sentence in 2017 child death case
The South Carolina Supreme Court Wednesday overturned the 2017 conviction of a Pickens County woman accused of killing her grandson three years earlier. Angela Brewer had been sentenced to 20 years in the death of 13-month-old Brentley Kolbin Lusk, who died from a dose of oxycodone found in his sippy cup.
WYFF4.com
Conviction reversed for SC grandma accused of putting OxyContin in toddler’s sippy cup, killing him
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — The conviction of a South Carolina grandmother previously convicted of putting OxyContin in her 14-month-old grandson’s sippy cup, causing his death, has been reversed. In October 2014, deputies said they were called to a home on Swiss Entrance in Pickens about a child not...
Man who killed and dismembered roommate sentenced to life in prison with parole
A man who killed his roommate has been sentenced to life in prison.
Richmond County man reported to have dementia has been found
UPDATE, 5:13 P.M. – According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Clem Miller has been located. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who is reported to have dementia. According to authorities, Clem Miller, 62, was last seen at 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, October 13th leaving […]
WRDW-TV
Aiken County man charged with setting his house on fire
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the second person this week accused of setting their home on fire in Aiken County. Jimmy D. Barrett, 47, is charged in the latest incident, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were sent around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to his home...
Alabama man charged with recording children in bathroom in voyeurism case
An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with voyeurism in a case involving children.
POLICE: Appling Amazon employee fires shots after tussle with girlfriend’s ex
APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 5:00 a.m. in reference to a fight at Amazon in Appling. The call was then upgraded to person having a firearm and shots fired. Upon arrival it was determined that the three subjects involved were Amazon employees. Officials tell us that […]
