ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
Wave 3

Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house

Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hardin County, KY
Hardin County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
wdrb.com

LG&E blames tree hitting power line for Oldham County outage, blocking of US 42

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. 42 is closed in Oldham County and a neighborhood is without power after a tree fell on a power line. Louisville Gas & Electric spokeswoman Liz Pratt tells WDRB that earlier reports that there was a transformer explosion aren't accurate, but Oldham County dispatchers said initial reports about 4:41 a.m. Thursday were that a transformer blew near the River Bluff neighborhood.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Man killed in accident on I-65 in Park City identified

PARK CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says one person is dead following a collision on I-65 near the 50 mile marker southbound. According to KSP, around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Joseph E. Gilkey, 65, of Bowling Green was driving a 2021 Toyota SUV northbound on I-65.
PARK CITY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewage#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
wdrb.com

Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD investigating after man grazed in Park Duvalle neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man got two graze wounds after a shooting in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street around 5:30 p.m. That's not far from Wilson Avenue. Police believe...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Sheriff's office investigating fatal crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ky. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one woman dead on Friday evening. MCSO said that 31-year-old Jessica Passmore was heading southbound on North Loretto Road when she lost control of her car going around a curve. They said she overcorrected and crossed back into the northbound lane, overturning in an open field.
MARION COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

New dates announced for Sherman Minton Bridge closure, and it'll be a lot shorter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two delays later and the next Sherman Minton Bridge full directional closure now has new dates, but less time. Starting Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 p.m., I-64 eastbound to the I-264 eastbound ramp on the Sherman Minton will be completely shut down, but instead of nine days, it will be a weekend. It will reopen Monday, Nov. 14 at 5 a.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized

NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer. In a murder case that is still unsolved to this day, Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed on his way home from work in 2013. In his memory, […]
BARDSTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

No one injured in Shawnee neighborhood house fire, Louisville Fire Department says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one was injured in a house fire Friday morning in the Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville Fire Department said. Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief at Louisville Fire, said crews were dispatched to a fire in the 600 block of South 39th Street at 7:11 a.m. Firefighters arrived within three minutes of the call and found a heavy fire at a two-story vacant house, which was also near another vacant home.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green residents share their concerns with trash changes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Keeping our city clean is very important to Bowling Green residents and that begins with trash pick up. Lately, residents have voiced their concerns about the new rules and regulations for trash, and the Bowling Green community is still adjusting. After the new rules went...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Simpson County crash leaves one dead along interstate

FRANKLIN – A Shepherdsville man is dead after a crash along Interstate 65 on Wednesday evening. Kentucky State Police Post 3 responded to the crash just before 9 p.m. The crash happened near mile marker 11.7 in the southbound lanes. A preliminary investigation indicates Andrew McConnell, 53, was driving...
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy