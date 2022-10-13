LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two delays later and the next Sherman Minton Bridge full directional closure now has new dates, but less time. Starting Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 p.m., I-64 eastbound to the I-264 eastbound ramp on the Sherman Minton will be completely shut down, but instead of nine days, it will be a weekend. It will reopen Monday, Nov. 14 at 5 a.m.

