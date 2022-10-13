Read full article on original website
Wave 3
New Albany man killed in Henry County crash after freightliner tanker overturns
SMITHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany man was killed in a crash in Henry County Friday afternoon. Around 12:04 p.m., Kentucky State police officers in Campbellsburg were called to respond to a crash in the 2700 block of Lake Jericho Road in Henry County. KSP said a 2020 Freightliner...
Wave 3
Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house
Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
wdrb.com
Glendale Crossing Festival expected to bring at least 20,000 people to historic small town
The fall festival first began in 1978, as a way to help raise money for the park. Since then, the festival has continued to grow.
Wave 3
Waverly Hills Sanatorium owners, Historical Society come to an agreement amid legal battle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the Mattingly Family have come to an agreement on how to run the haunted sanatorium. Charlie and Tina Mattingly own the Waverly Hills Sanatorium but have been leasing it to the Waverly Hills Historical Society. For the past year, the...
wdrb.com
LG&E blames tree hitting power line for Oldham County outage, blocking of US 42
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. 42 is closed in Oldham County and a neighborhood is without power after a tree fell on a power line. Louisville Gas & Electric spokeswoman Liz Pratt tells WDRB that earlier reports that there was a transformer explosion aren't accurate, but Oldham County dispatchers said initial reports about 4:41 a.m. Thursday were that a transformer blew near the River Bluff neighborhood.
WLWT 5
Police: 63-year-old Indiana man dead after tanker crash in northern Kentucky
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — An Indiana man is dead after a crash in Henry County, Kentucky, on Friday. It happened around 12:04 p.m. when Kentucky State Police got a call about a single-vehicle crash on Lake Jericho Road. KSP said a preliminary investigation indicates a 2020 Freightliner Tanker ran...
wevv.com
Video appears to show truck that started massive field fire in Daviess County
Officials estimate the blaze spread for about two miles, destroying at least 80 acres of farm land and putting multiple home homes in danger. Massive field fire in Daviess County started by tree truck hauling burning stumps, fire dept. says. Western Kentucky fire officials estimate the blaze spread for about...
wnky.com
Man killed in accident on I-65 in Park City identified
PARK CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says one person is dead following a collision on I-65 near the 50 mile marker southbound. According to KSP, around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Joseph E. Gilkey, 65, of Bowling Green was driving a 2021 Toyota SUV northbound on I-65.
wdrb.com
Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating after man grazed in Park Duvalle neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man got two graze wounds after a shooting in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street around 5:30 p.m. That's not far from Wilson Avenue. Police believe...
WLKY.com
Sheriff's office investigating fatal crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Ky. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one woman dead on Friday evening. MCSO said that 31-year-old Jessica Passmore was heading southbound on North Loretto Road when she lost control of her car going around a curve. They said she overcorrected and crossed back into the northbound lane, overturning in an open field.
WLKY.com
New dates announced for Sherman Minton Bridge closure, and it'll be a lot shorter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two delays later and the next Sherman Minton Bridge full directional closure now has new dates, but less time. Starting Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 p.m., I-64 eastbound to the I-264 eastbound ramp on the Sherman Minton will be completely shut down, but instead of nine days, it will be a weekend. It will reopen Monday, Nov. 14 at 5 a.m.
wdrb.com
Memorial for murdered Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis vandalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The memorial for a Bardstown Police officer who was murdered nine years ago has been vandalized. A metal memorial flag was taken off a rock, and property was also damaged at the memorial site on the ramp to the Bluegrass Parkway. Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis...
LMAS will begin euthanizing, lose its 'no-kill status' if kennel population is not reduced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) shelter is now operating over capacity, putting in danger the shelter’s five consecutive years of 'no-kill status'. LMAS staff said if the kennel population is not reduced, the agency will be forced to begin euthanizing for lack of space...
Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized
NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer. In a murder case that is still unsolved to this day, Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed on his way home from work in 2013. In his memory, […]
wdrb.com
Louisville police charge several with murder this week as homicide rate remains below record 2021 level
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police made several arrests this week in connection to homicides across the city. Four people were arrested for murders so far this month: two of them from cases in February, another from August and a fourth from September:. Paul Wade, 31, faced a judge...
wdrb.com
No one injured in Shawnee neighborhood house fire, Louisville Fire Department says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one was injured in a house fire Friday morning in the Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville Fire Department said. Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief at Louisville Fire, said crews were dispatched to a fire in the 600 block of South 39th Street at 7:11 a.m. Firefighters arrived within three minutes of the call and found a heavy fire at a two-story vacant house, which was also near another vacant home.
WBKO
Bowling Green residents share their concerns with trash changes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Keeping our city clean is very important to Bowling Green residents and that begins with trash pick up. Lately, residents have voiced their concerns about the new rules and regulations for trash, and the Bowling Green community is still adjusting. After the new rules went...
wcluradio.com
Simpson County crash leaves one dead along interstate
FRANKLIN – A Shepherdsville man is dead after a crash along Interstate 65 on Wednesday evening. Kentucky State Police Post 3 responded to the crash just before 9 p.m. The crash happened near mile marker 11.7 in the southbound lanes. A preliminary investigation indicates Andrew McConnell, 53, was driving...
wdrb.com
All lanes of traffic blocked on Highway 22 in Oldham County after business catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of traffic are blocked on Highway 22 in Oldham County after a business caught on fire near Centerfield. A brush pile caught on fire and spread to a tree care business, according to officials. No one has been injured in the fire. Several Oldham...
