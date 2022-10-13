STOCKTON — Prosecutors have charged a Northern California man with fatally shooting three men whom police have said were among six victims slain by a serial killer over the past year and a half.Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings dating back to April 2021. Police had been conducting surveillance on him Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly "out hunting" for another victim.The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday filed three counts of murder, one count of...

STOCKTON, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO