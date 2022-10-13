ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

KRON4 News

3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff

STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Stockton man charged in 3 slayings linked to serial killer

STOCKTON, Calif. — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Stockton man with fatally shooting three men whom police have said were among six victims slain by a serial killer over the past year and a half. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing six men and wounding...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Stockton homicide leaves one dead

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on scene […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alleged serial killer Wesley Brownlee charged with 3 Stockton slayings

STOCKTON — Prosecutors have charged a Northern California man with fatally shooting three men whom police have said were among six victims slain by a serial killer over the past year and a half.Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings dating back to April 2021. Police had been conducting surveillance on him Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly "out hunting" for another victim.The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday filed three counts of murder, one count of...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Man found dead near Stockton early Tuesday morning

(BCN) — A man was found fatally shot near Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call shortly after 1 a.m. about a person shot in the 4000 block of East Fourth Street. An unidentified man was located suffering from at least one gunshot wound. […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Deadly overnight shooting under investigation in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A deadly overnight shooting is under investigation in Stockton Tuesday. Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of East 4th Street. A man was shot and died at the scene. Detectives are...
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alleged Stockton serial killer had prior convictions in Alameda County

The serial killer allegedly responsible for five deaths in Stockton and one in Oakland had prior convictions in Alameda County, according to law enforcement. Oakland police said Wesley Brownlee,43, was sentenced for possession of a controlled substance in January 1999. He was later released to parole in August 1999. Brownlee was convicted again in December 2001 for transporting and selling a controlled substance. He released to parole in May 2003 and discharged in 2006.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Officers arrest woman after standoff at home, police say

The Latest — Monday, Oct. 17: Police said the shooting suspect, a woman, was arrested without incident. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police Officers are attempting to safely arrest a shooting suspect who will not leave a home near the 3900 block of 7th Avenue, according to the Sacramento Police Department. According […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Large warehouse fire brought control by Stockton firefighters

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Fire Department doused the flames of a warehouse fire Tuesday afternoon. In a Facebook Live stream, officials said the fire was happening at an abandoned building along Stockton Street near Fremont Street. As of 9 p.m., the fire was out, according to a fire...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Rainbow fentanyl pills found in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rainbow fentanyl pills have been found in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. Law enforcement recently made the first seizure of rainbow fentanyl pills in the Sacramento region. These colorful pills look like candies meant to attract kids and teens, District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said in a statement.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say

(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Car plows through planters and crashes into Sacramento County home

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a Sacramento County home Monday, fire officials said. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the crash happened around 6:50 p.m. Crews arrived to find a car that went through several large planters and road signs before hitting an occupied home along the 3200 block of Manlove Drive.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
