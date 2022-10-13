Read full article on original website
Related
3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff
STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
'Do they have the right person?' | Stockton residents wait for details in Stockton serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — While there is a suspect in custody, there's still a lot of skepticism among the community on whether he is the Stockton serial killer. According to authorities, the evidence they have now shows that Wesley Brownlee is their man. The question surrounding the Stockton community is...
Stockton man charged in 3 slayings linked to serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Stockton man with fatally shooting three men whom police have said were among six victims slain by a serial killer over the past year and a half. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing six men and wounding...
Stockton homicide leaves one dead
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on scene […]
Alleged serial killer Wesley Brownlee charged with 3 Stockton slayings
STOCKTON — Prosecutors have charged a Northern California man with fatally shooting three men whom police have said were among six victims slain by a serial killer over the past year and a half.Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings dating back to April 2021. Police had been conducting surveillance on him Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly "out hunting" for another victim.The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday filed three counts of murder, one count of...
Vigil to be held for victims of suspected Stockton serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif — A vigil will be held Wednesday night in Stockton for the victims of a potential serial killer. Six people died in this case with five of the victims from Stockton. The community will be able to gather at 5 p.m. on the north steps of Stockton’s City Hall.
Man found dead near Stockton early Tuesday morning
(BCN) — A man was found fatally shot near Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call shortly after 1 a.m. about a person shot in the 4000 block of East Fourth Street. An unidentified man was located suffering from at least one gunshot wound. […]
Sacramento police detain woman barricaded in home after alleged Oak Park shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department brought a woman into custody after a reported shooting in Oak Park. They had been trying to arrest the shooting suspect for roughly 6 hours. The incident started around 4:00 p.m. Police responded to the reported shooting at a home along the 3900...
Deadly overnight shooting under investigation in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A deadly overnight shooting is under investigation in Stockton Tuesday. Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of East 4th Street. A man was shot and died at the scene. Detectives are...
KTVU FOX 2
Alleged Stockton serial killer had prior convictions in Alameda County
The serial killer allegedly responsible for five deaths in Stockton and one in Oakland had prior convictions in Alameda County, according to law enforcement. Oakland police said Wesley Brownlee,43, was sentenced for possession of a controlled substance in January 1999. He was later released to parole in August 1999. Brownlee was convicted again in December 2001 for transporting and selling a controlled substance. He released to parole in May 2003 and discharged in 2006.
Officers arrest woman after standoff at home, police say
The Latest — Monday, Oct. 17: Police said the shooting suspect, a woman, was arrested without incident. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police Officers are attempting to safely arrest a shooting suspect who will not leave a home near the 3900 block of 7th Avenue, according to the Sacramento Police Department. According […]
Stockton police seek more information on 2020 killing of Lance Whitmore
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are still looking for answers in the 2020 killing of a man in Stockton. Stockton Police Department said Lance Whitmore, 33, was shot and killed at South Madison Street and Mosswood Avenue around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2020. He was found shot and ultimately died from his injuries at the scene.
Large warehouse fire brought control by Stockton firefighters
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Fire Department doused the flames of a warehouse fire Tuesday afternoon. In a Facebook Live stream, officials said the fire was happening at an abandoned building along Stockton Street near Fremont Street. As of 9 p.m., the fire was out, according to a fire...
Rainbow fentanyl pills found in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rainbow fentanyl pills have been found in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. Law enforcement recently made the first seizure of rainbow fentanyl pills in the Sacramento region. These colorful pills look like candies meant to attract kids and teens, District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said in a statement.
Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say
(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
Serial killings case got hundreds of tips. Leaders hope Stockton stays vocal for other crimes too.
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton community and surrounding areas are breathing easier knowing a person of interest in the Stockton serial killings is in custody. Police Chief Stan McFadden is crediting the community with helping them capture Wesley Brownlee. “When this individual was caught, it was a sigh of...
Car plows through planters and crashes into Sacramento County home
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a Sacramento County home Monday, fire officials said. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the crash happened around 6:50 p.m. Crews arrived to find a car that went through several large planters and road signs before hitting an occupied home along the 3200 block of Manlove Drive.
Major update in ‘Stockton serial killer’ case after suspect Wesley Brownlee ‘who killed six’ in California is arrested
AN arrest has been made in the cold case shootings of six victims dating back to April 2021, which police believe are the workings of a serial killer. Police arrested 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, who they believe is responsible for the death of six people in the Stockton and Oakland areas.
San Jose underground casino operation busted by police, 7 arrested
(KRON) — An illegal gambling operation at an underground casino was raided by San Jose Police Department officers on Thursday and seven people were arrested, according to an SJPD news release. The location, which was located in the area of North Capitol Avenue and Avenue B, was described as “a hub for a variety of […]
KCRA.com
Stockton serial killings: Neighbors describe possible encounters with suspected killer
STOCKTON, Calif. — News ofan arrest in connection to a series of killings in Stockton reverberated across the city on Saturday. Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was taken into custody early Saturday morning near Winslow Way and Village Green Drive, officials said. The cross streets are near Stockton’s Panella Park and the Winslow Village Apartments.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0