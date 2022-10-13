Read full article on original website
One person in custody, another at large after SWAT incident in Capitol Hill neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person is in custody and another is at large after police responded to a SWAT incident in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Saturday morning. The Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT team responded to the incident in the 500-block of North Dexter Street in Salt Lake City.
Man shot twice at overnight party in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police in South Jordan are investigating after a man was shot twice during a late-night party in Daybreak. According to South Jordan Police Sgt. Eric Anderson, officers were called to 6113 West Arranmore Drive just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of shots fired.
Utah man arrested after allegedly threating to bomb school in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Utah man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Kennewick on Oct. 14. Just after 11:30 a.m., Kennewick Police Department Officers responded to St. Joseph’s Catholic School on the 900 block of W. 4th Ave. in Kennewick after a bomb threats report.
81-year-old man attacked by dog, searching for owner concerned about rabies vaccination
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — 81-year-old Larry Overton was attacked by a dog Friday morning and his family is trying to track down the dog’s owner. The dog took a chunk out of both of Overton’ arms when it attacked him while walking along the track at Oak Ridge Elementary.
'First of it's kind' meeting to address troubling crime near Salt Lake homeless center
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The images are stark – punches thrown in the middle of the street and rocks tossed in the neighborhood near the Gail Miller Resource Center for the homeless. 2News showed the disturbing images, captured on surveillance cameras on October 7. Our story and...
Salt Lake City man fights for all-male domestic violence shelter in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man is advocating for an all-male domestic violence shelter in Utah to help the lesser known victims of abuse. Utah has soaring rates of domestic violence against women, but according to the Domestic Violence Coalition, 1 in 4 men in the state have experienced intimate partner abuse as well.
Utah father, son plead guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A father and son from Utah have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Federal documents show Bradly Bokoski, 58, from Eagle Mountain and his 31-year-old son Matthew met up in Washington D.C. for the protest. When they arrived, they...
Salt Lake County DA candidates discuss debates, prosecuting crime, experience
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County district attorney candidates talked about debates, prosecuting crimes, and experience in separate interviews. She’s three years out of law school; he’s been a prosecutor for decades—and the differences between Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill and challenger Danielle Ahn only begin there.
Neighbors grateful for fast-acting fire crews after deadly Centerville apartment fire
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Neighbors of a Centerville apartment complex are thankful for the quick work of fire crews who stopped the spread of an apartment fire Wednesday night. One woman was killed in the fire. Authorities have not released her name as they are still notifying family members.
Residents displaced after fire at West Jordan home
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Residents at a West Jordan home have been displaced after a Friday morning fire, authorities said. Multiple fire trucks and crews were in the area of 7000 South a nd 2400 West after the fire was reported at approximately 4:30 a.m. West Jordan Fire...
Church announces members' information accessed in March cyber attack
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Thursday announced a cybersecurity incident in March that compromised some people's personal information. The hack was detected March 23, according to a statement, when someone gained entry to the Church's corporate sole system. The incident...
Utah advocate urging focus of discussions to shift toward bike safety
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — More than a dozen biker deaths in 10 months across the state have advocates calling for more to be done when it comes to cyclist safety. Bike Utah spoke with 2News to discuss the issue and ways to address it. Chris Wiltsie is the director...
GALLERY: Spectrum Academy breaks ground on new facility for students on autism spectrum
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Spectrum Academy on Oct. 12 broke ground on a new Spectrum Transition and Academic Resource School in North Salt Lake to increase available spots for students with autism. STARS specializes in students with a range of special needs who qualify for Spectrum Academy's...
Weezer responds to Utah native's billboard in viral video
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Weezer, a Los Angeles-based rock band, responded to a Utah native's billboard that he used to shoutout the group in an interaction that's received thousands of views online. Cory Winn, CEO and founder of Lucca International from Utah, purchased a billboard in June. Weezer responded...
Help donate to the Utah Food Bake at RecTeq Event
You can help a good cause all while enjoying some delicious food this weekend!. Ryan Burton from Recteq joined us to discuss their upcoming event, Utah BBQ Gives Back. Recteq has partnered with the Utah Food Bank to raise donations before the start of the busy holiday season. The event is free to attend and raffle proceeds will be donated to the Utah Food Bank. They ask that you bring a donation in the form of canned goods.
Star Wars actor stumps for McMullin as Utah Senate race gets more attention
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The nation’s attention is turning to Utah as Sen. Mike Lee finds himself in a closer-than-expected bid for reelection. Lee, who’s running for a third term, faces independent candidate Evan McMullin, a former CIA officer who also made a brief run for president in 2016.
High School Football: Bingham Runs Past Riverton on FNR
(KUTV) - The Bingham Miners won the Region 3 title Friday night with a 42-21 win over Riverton. The Miners dominated on the ground, scoring five rushing touchdowns in the 21-point victory. Watch highlights of this game and 12 other matchups from around the state right here. The playoffs begin next week and pairings will be announced on Saturday. Watch Talkin Sports Saturday night for a full breakdown of the high school football playoffs.
Candidates run, but many forego answering some basic questions
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah League of Women Voters said it, along with its organization nationwide, sends questionnaires to candidates in races large and not so large—but the estimated response rate is likely well shy of 50%. “Probably around 30-33% back,” said Katharine Biele, ULWV spokeswoman,...
Abilene Christian turns back Southern Utah 21-18
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Freshman Rovaughn Banks Jr. scored on a short run in the fourth quarter after a key interception by Elijah Moffett and Abilene Christian held off Southern Utah 21-18 on Saturday. Abilene Christian (5-2, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference) was leading 14-10 early in the fourth when...
