Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

Man shot twice at overnight party in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police in South Jordan are investigating after a man was shot twice during a late-night party in Daybreak. According to South Jordan Police Sgt. Eric Anderson, officers were called to 6113 West Arranmore Drive just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of shots fired.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KUTV

Utah man arrested after allegedly threating to bomb school in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Utah man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Kennewick on Oct. 14. Just after 11:30 a.m., Kennewick Police Department Officers responded to St. Joseph’s Catholic School on the 900 block of W. 4th Ave. in Kennewick after a bomb threats report.
KENNEWICK, WA
Salt Lake City man fights for all-male domestic violence shelter in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man is advocating for an all-male domestic violence shelter in Utah to help the lesser known victims of abuse. Utah has soaring rates of domestic violence against women, but according to the Domestic Violence Coalition, 1 in 4 men in the state have experienced intimate partner abuse as well.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah father, son plead guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A father and son from Utah have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Federal documents show Bradly Bokoski, 58, from Eagle Mountain and his 31-year-old son Matthew met up in Washington D.C. for the protest. When they arrived, they...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Residents displaced after fire at West Jordan home

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Residents at a West Jordan home have been displaced after a Friday morning fire, authorities said. Multiple fire trucks and crews were in the area of 7000 South a nd 2400 West after the fire was reported at approximately 4:30 a.m. West Jordan Fire...
WEST JORDAN, UT
KUTV

Church announces members' information accessed in March cyber attack

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Thursday announced a cybersecurity incident in March that compromised some people's personal information. The hack was detected March 23, according to a statement, when someone gained entry to the Church's corporate sole system. The incident...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Weezer responds to Utah native's billboard in viral video

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Weezer, a Los Angeles-based rock band, responded to a Utah native's billboard that he used to shoutout the group in an interaction that's received thousands of views online. Cory Winn, CEO and founder of Lucca International from Utah, purchased a billboard in June. Weezer responded...
MURRAY, UT
KUTV

Help donate to the Utah Food Bake at RecTeq Event

You can help a good cause all while enjoying some delicious food this weekend!. Ryan Burton from Recteq joined us to discuss their upcoming event, Utah BBQ Gives Back. Recteq has partnered with the Utah Food Bank to raise donations before the start of the busy holiday season. The event is free to attend and raffle proceeds will be donated to the Utah Food Bank. They ask that you bring a donation in the form of canned goods.
LEHI, UT
KUTV

High School Football: Bingham Runs Past Riverton on FNR

(KUTV) - The Bingham Miners won the Region 3 title Friday night with a 42-21 win over Riverton. The Miners dominated on the ground, scoring five rushing touchdowns in the 21-point victory. Watch highlights of this game and 12 other matchups from around the state right here. The playoffs begin next week and pairings will be announced on Saturday. Watch Talkin Sports Saturday night for a full breakdown of the high school football playoffs.
RIVERTON, UT
KUTV

Candidates run, but many forego answering some basic questions

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah League of Women Voters said it, along with its organization nationwide, sends questionnaires to candidates in races large and not so large—but the estimated response rate is likely well shy of 50%. “Probably around 30-33% back,” said Katharine Biele, ULWV spokeswoman,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Abilene Christian turns back Southern Utah 21-18

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Freshman Rovaughn Banks Jr. scored on a short run in the fourth quarter after a key interception by Elijah Moffett and Abilene Christian held off Southern Utah 21-18 on Saturday. Abilene Christian (5-2, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference) was leading 14-10 early in the fourth when...
ABILENE, TX

