Sioux City, IA

Briar Cliff Chargers women's basketball media day

By Anthony Mitchell
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Briar Cliff Chargers enter the first year of the Brian Ortmeier era with plenty of experienced players returning to Briar Cliff.

The Chargers return their entire starting five and their top six scorers, headlined by all-conference selection Madelyn Deitchler. The senior center averaged over 14 points per game for Briar Cliff, who finished last season with 13 GPAC wins.

With the team turning their focus to the season, Briar Cliff emphasized their chemistry and how they feel it’ll be beneficial for both the returners as well as the new faces.

“I think it’s been a great transition so far. What’s really helped ease the transition is that we do have so many seniors in our first year here and just great leadership from that class in general. Three of our captains this year are going to be from that senior class and they’ve really helped in terms of keeping the girls engaged and really pushing them to get better and it makes a big difference when you have that leadership from your upperclassmen.” Ortmeier said.

Briar Cliff opens their season on the road against Clarke on October 29th.

