2022 MLB Playoffs: Guardians battle back to take Game 2, even ALDS with Yankees
NEW YORK — The Yankees waited an extra day for the rain clouds to clear, and once they finally did, Game 2 of the ALDS ended in a disappointing extra-inning loss to the Guardians. Jameson Taillon entered for the 10th inning and promptly allowed two bloop hits to break...
MLB Division Series: Yankees lead Guardians in ALDS Game 2
MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was postponed from Thursday night due to inclement weather. Later on FS1, two NLDS Game 3s take center stage, as the Atlanta...
MLB Division Series top plays: Astros edge Mariners in Game 2
While the National League has the day off, the American League playoffs resumed Thursday. The Houston Astros rallied from an early deficit to take down the Seattle Mariners 4-2, giving the defending AL champs a 2-0 lead in their division series. Game 2 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York...
Angels News: Gerrit Cole Takes Subtle Jab at Free Agency Courtship with LA
He didn't need to bring the Angels into this.
Braves fall short in game four of the NLDS to Phillies 8-3, eliminated from playoffs
PHILADELPHIA — The Atlanta Braves fell short in game four of the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, 8-3, eliminating the defending World Series Champion Braves from the playoffs. The Phillies got on the board first with a three-run homer from Brandon Marsh. They kept scoring with...
The Mariners’ Marathon Loss Marks the Start of a New Era
Seattle’s first home MLB playoff game in 21 years brought together a city starved for baseball success—one that still has reason for hope despite the Mariners’ elimination.
2022 MLB Playoffs: Can rejuvenated Shane Bieber pull Guardians back from brink?
Once upon a time, not too long ago, Shane Bieber was the best pitcher on planet earth. To be fair, that was during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, that magnificent farce of a baseball season. For a sport designed to be decided over six months, 60 games was simply not enough time to establish a significant sample.
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason Matchup
Leadoff man Ronald Acuna, Jr. is a key man in Atlanta's quest to keep its 2021 world title.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Baseball history, like a pastrami sandwich, has a way of repeating itself.
Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies – MLB – NLDS Game 4 Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Atlanta Braves hit the road for Game 4 of the NLDS versus the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday at 2:07 PM ET. The Phillies lead 2-1 and can clinch with a win. The Phillies (+106 underdog on the moneyline to win) play at home against the Braves (-126). The Braves will start Charlie Morton (9-6) against the Phillies and Noah Syndergaard (10-10). The matchup has an over/under of 9 total runs.
NFL odds Week 6: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Cowboys-Eagles and more
The Week 6 slate features some great matchups, including the Buccaneers-Steelers and 49ers-Falcons games on FOX. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 6 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is always to provide tidbits you didn’t know before reading.
MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Friday's divisional round
The MLB division series round is here, as we're down to the final eight teams. From a betting perspective, I have you covered. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate.
