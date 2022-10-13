ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series: Yankees lead Guardians in ALDS Game 2

MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was postponed from Thursday night due to inclement weather. Later on FS1, two NLDS Game 3s take center stage, as the Atlanta...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series top plays: Astros edge Mariners in Game 2

While the National League has the day off, the American League playoffs resumed Thursday. The Houston Astros rallied from an early deficit to take down the Seattle Mariners 4-2, giving the defending AL champs a 2-0 lead in their division series. Game 2 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Can rejuvenated Shane Bieber pull Guardians back from brink?

Once upon a time, not too long ago, Shane Bieber was the best pitcher on planet earth. To be fair, that was during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, that magnificent farce of a baseball season. For a sport designed to be decided over six months, 60 games was simply not enough time to establish a significant sample.
MLB
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies – MLB – NLDS Game 4 Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

The Atlanta Braves hit the road for Game 4 of the NLDS versus the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday at 2:07 PM ET. The Phillies lead 2-1 and can clinch with a win. The Phillies (+106 underdog on the moneyline to win) play at home against the Braves (-126). The Braves will start Charlie Morton (9-6) against the Phillies and Noah Syndergaard (10-10). The matchup has an over/under of 9 total runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 6: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Cowboys-Eagles and more

The Week 6 slate features some great matchups, including the Buccaneers-Steelers and 49ers-Falcons games on FOX. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 6 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is always to provide tidbits you didn’t know before reading.
NFL
FOX Sports

MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Friday's divisional round

The MLB division series round is here, as we're down to the final eight teams. From a betting perspective, I have you covered. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate.
MLB

