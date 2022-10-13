ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Missouri Southern Prepare for Central Missouri on Saturday

By Tichina Coleman
 3 days ago

College football in the MIAA has been nothing short of amazing. The Missouri Southern Lions are coming off a homecoming win over Lincoln. They would win the game 37-14 and improve to 4-2 on the season so far.

The Lions have now won four games this season which they haven’t done since 2014. MSSU is hoping to keep that momentum rolling as they hit the road to face Central Missouri this week.

Although the Mules are 1-5 so far in the season, they’re certainly a team the Lions can’t look past as the Mules should have a packed crowd for homecoming.

The Lions know they’ll have to quiet the crowd early and bring a sharp performance Saturday.

Atiba Bradley said, “You’re seeing a physical defense, you’re seeing an offense where this whole team plays hard, just in year one, you know how it is trying to establish an offense and a defense. The thing that you’re seeing is they’re physical and they run well

Lepo Tito-Fualaau stated, “They move around a lot, their d-linemen are big, their linebackers really love to hit, they love the contact. They’re just really tricky with their defense, they’re showing what they’re gonna give us, but it is what it is, they’re gonna show us whatever and we’re just gonna go off what they bring us.”

Solomona Fetuao mentioned, “They’re physical up front, they run hard and pass the ball really well, so whenever they get a chance to pass, they do really good, so that’s something that we’re gonna try to eliminate for this week, but so far we’re just gonna play our game and do what we do best every week and prepare for them and be successful.”

