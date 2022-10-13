Illinois railway loses state’s first biometric privacy trial
(WTVO) — A verdict is in for Illinois’ first “Biometric Privacy Act” trial.
Jurors sided with more than 45,000 truck drivers in a class action case against BNSF Railway. They agreed that the company violated state law by collecting employee fingerprints without proper consent. The fingerprints were used to gain access to rail yards.
The drivers were awarded $228 million in damages.
