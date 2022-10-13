Illinois railway loses state’s first biometric privacy trial

CHICAGO (AP) — AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine to resolve a federal probe into its illegal efforts to influence former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who also faces new charges for his role in the scheme, prosecutors announced Friday. Under the agreement, the company admits that it arranged to make payments to an associate of Madigan, who was one of the state’s most powerful political figures at the time, in exchange for Madigan’s help in pushing through legislation favorable to the company, the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago said in a news release. In what could spell trouble for Madigan, prosecutors also said the company agreed to cooperate with any related investigations. Madigan’s attorney, Sheldon Zenner, declined to comment when reached by phone. In a separate release, the U.S. attorney’s office said that Madigan, who was charged in March for his alleged role in a nearly $3 million racketeering bribery scheme, was indicted by a federal grand jury for his role in the AT&T scheme. In a separate indictment unsealed Friday, the company’s former president, Paul La Schiazza, was charged with participating in the conspiracy and other offenses.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO