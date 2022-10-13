ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

koamnewsnow.com

Webb City pulls away from Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. – (WATCH) Webb City pulls away to top Neosho 42-21 Friday night.
WEBB CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Carthage wins COC thriller over Joplin

CARTHAGE, Mo. – (WATCH) Carthage tops Joplin 34-28 in COC thriller Friday night.
CARTHAGE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Girard cruises by Anderson County to remain unbeaten

GIRARD, Kan. – (WATCH) Girard tops Anderson County 47-7 in a district matchup Friday night to get to 7-0 this season.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Southeastern Kansas man arrested in Missouri cold case

Charges have been filed against a southeastern Kansas man in connection with a 30-year-old assault case in southwest Missouri. Prosecutors in Taney County, Missouri have charged 61-year-old Tony Wagner of Fort Scott with first degree assault, kidnapping and forcible rape. Wagner is accused of assaulting two Texas women who were...
BRANSON, MO
koamnewsnow.com

New leaders emerge for Missouri Southern men’s basketball

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri Southern men have a new head coach this year. Sam McMahon returns to Southern, where he previously served on the coaching staff for six years. He takes over for a program that went 14-15 last year. The Lions lose their two leading scorers from that team: Stan Scott and RJ Smith.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.

NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers.
CASSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Charges filed in 30-year-old Mo. cold case

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Charges have been filed in a 30-year-old cold case assault. The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that charges have been filed against Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park in Taney County. Wagner was charged with...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Family of Modoc Nation Chief Bill Follis speaks on his passing

MIAMI, Okla. – The family of the longest-serving Chief of the Modoc Nation has announced the passing of Chief Bill G. Follis. Family members say Chief Follis passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital in Joplin on Friday, October 14, at the age of 89.
MIAMI, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Pitt State RB Lewis takes advantage of expanded role

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg State Gorillas (6-0) will be on the road on Saturday, facing the Lincoln Blue Tigers. Heading into the weekend, Pitt State running back Caleb Lewis is #3 in the MIAA in rushing yards with 455 yards on 100 carries in six games. He has also scored 3 touchdowns.
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

The Big 3: traffic stop shots fired, haunted attractions

BIG STORY #3: The former Miami Ford building, 521 North Main, is being demolished to make way for a new dealership. The building was erected by Charles Burtrum, "Home of Fine Automobiles" in 1948 and built in an Art Deco Style. Burtrum's family also owned dealerships in the region. According to family history in his early years, he and his brother, Joe, owned and operated the Burtrum Brothers Motor Company in Granby, Mo. He later owned the Chevrolet dealership in Paris, Texas. He owned and operated the Burtrum Lincoln-Mercury and the Oldsmobile, Pontiac and Dodge GMC dealerships. Burtrum passed away in April of 2005 at the age of 91 in Arizona.
JOPLIN, MO

