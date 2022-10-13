BIG STORY #3: The former Miami Ford building, 521 North Main, is being demolished to make way for a new dealership. The building was erected by Charles Burtrum, “Home of Fine Automobiles” in 1948 and built in an Art Deco Style. Burtrum’s family also owned dealerships in the region. According to family history in his early years, he and his brother, Joe, owned and operated the Burtrum Brothers Motor Company in Granby, Mo. He later owned the Chevrolet dealership in Paris, Texas. He owned and operated the Burtrum Lincoln-Mercury and the Oldsmobile, Pontiac and Dodge GMC dealerships. Burtrum passed away in April of 2005 at the age of 91 in Arizona. Click here for more information about this story.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO