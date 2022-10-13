Read full article on original website
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, MissouriCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the StateTravel MavenMissouri State
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
koamnewsnow.com
Webb City pulls away from Neosho
NEOSHO, Mo. – (WATCH) Webb City pulls away to top Neosho 42-21 Friday night.
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage wins COC thriller over Joplin
CARTHAGE, Mo. – (WATCH) Carthage tops Joplin 34-28 in COC thriller Friday night.
koamnewsnow.com
McDonald County starts fast, tops Nevada to claim district championship
WATCH: Jacie Frencken and Katelynn Townsend hit back-to-back home runs. #2 McDonald County powers past #1 Nevada 8-3 to claim the district championship. The Mustangs advance to the class 4 state tournament beginning on October 19th.
koamnewsnow.com
Girard cruises by Anderson County to remain unbeaten
GIRARD, Kan. – (WATCH) Girard tops Anderson County 47-7 in a district matchup Friday night to get to 7-0 this season.
koamnewsnow.com
Labette County wins SEK battle over Independence
ALTAMONT, Kan. – (WATCH) Labette County tops Independence 20-23 Friday night.
Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri
A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The mushrooms can be found in Missouri through November.
kfdi.com
Southeastern Kansas man arrested in Missouri cold case
Charges have been filed against a southeastern Kansas man in connection with a 30-year-old assault case in southwest Missouri. Prosecutors in Taney County, Missouri have charged 61-year-old Tony Wagner of Fort Scott with first degree assault, kidnapping and forcible rape. Wagner is accused of assaulting two Texas women who were...
koamnewsnow.com
New leaders emerge for Missouri Southern men’s basketball
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri Southern men have a new head coach this year. Sam McMahon returns to Southern, where he previously served on the coaching staff for six years. He takes over for a program that went 14-15 last year. The Lions lose their two leading scorers from that team: Stan Scott and RJ Smith.
KYTV
Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers.
Fort Scott man charged in 1992 Branson area cold case
Thirty years later, prosecutors charge a southeast Kansas man in a 1992 Branson, Missouri area assault and rape case.
koamnewsnow.com
Lions develop talent from last year’s MIAA regular season championship team
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri Southern Lions are picked first in the MIAA preseason poll for the first time in program history. They return four starters from last year's team: Lacy Stokes, Madi Stokes, Layne Skiles and Kaitlin Hunnicutt. Head coach Ronnie Ressel says that between new additions...
KFVS12
Charges filed in 30-year-old Mo. cold case
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Charges have been filed in a 30-year-old cold case assault. The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that charges have been filed against Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park in Taney County. Wagner was charged with...
koamnewsnow.com
Family of Modoc Nation Chief Bill Follis speaks on his passing
MIAMI, Okla. – The family of the longest-serving Chief of the Modoc Nation has announced the passing of Chief Bill G. Follis. Family members say Chief Follis passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital in Joplin on Friday, October 14, at the age of 89.
120-year-old Brooklyn Heights residence destroyed by fire
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 3:45 p.m. reports of a structure fire at 233 CR180 in Brooklyn Heights alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire responded, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance. Duenweg Fire, Oronogo Fire, Carterville Fire responded as auto mutual aid. Carthage Fire Chief Ryan Huntley tells us on scene no one home. There are two cats that are...
See 2 Carthage Mansions Connected by a Secret Underground Tunnel
I've seen many Missouri mansions and I've seen a few secret underground tunnels, but I've never seen 2 mansions that are actually connected by an underground tunnel, but that's exactly what I've found in Carthage. Last year, we shared these 2 Carthage, Missouri mansions that are currently available for $3.1...
koamnewsnow.com
Pitt State RB Lewis takes advantage of expanded role
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg State Gorillas (6-0) will be on the road on Saturday, facing the Lincoln Blue Tigers. Heading into the weekend, Pitt State running back Caleb Lewis is #3 in the MIAA in rushing yards with 455 yards on 100 carries in six games. He has also scored 3 touchdowns.
Best Maple Leaf Parade viewing spots claimed on Grand; how to watch from home
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Residents of Carthage living along the route for Saturday's annual Maple Leaf Parade, are marking their territory, making sure that, come Saturday morning, they've got the best view on the block. Today (10/13), those living on Grand Avenue started setting up lawn chairs and marking off street-side sections in front of their
IHOP confirms it’s coming to Pittsburg
There's been discussion about whether or not an IHOP is coming to Pittsburg. Well, there is.
Missouri voter ID lawsuit dismissed; here’s the reaction
This week, a Cole County judge dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent a Missouri voter ID law from impacting the upcoming mid-term elections.
koamnewsnow.com
The Big 3: traffic stop shots fired, haunted attractions
BIG STORY #3: The former Miami Ford building, 521 North Main, is being demolished to make way for a new dealership. The building was erected by Charles Burtrum, "Home of Fine Automobiles" in 1948 and built in an Art Deco Style. Burtrum's family also owned dealerships in the region. According to family history in his early years, he and his brother, Joe, owned and operated the Burtrum Brothers Motor Company in Granby, Mo. He later owned the Chevrolet dealership in Paris, Texas. He owned and operated the Burtrum Lincoln-Mercury and the Oldsmobile, Pontiac and Dodge GMC dealerships. Burtrum passed away in April of 2005 at the age of 91 in Arizona.
