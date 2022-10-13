Read full article on original website
3 workers fall into grain bin in Mississippi, 1 of them dies
ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV) – A farm worker died and two others were injured after falling into a soybean bin near Itta Bena on Thursday, October 13. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported the victim who died was identified as Eugene Nicholas, 20. The two other unidentified men were extracted from the grain bin and airlifted to […]
One dead after three workers fall into grain bin in Mississippi Delta
ITTA BENA, Miss — One man died and two were injured Thursday after they all fell into a grain storage bin at a farm in the Mississippi Delta. Multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the scene near U.S. Highway 82 in Itta Bena, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. They cut into the base of the large metal structure to reach the workers.
Greenville Community Mourns, Honors Fallen Det. Myiesha Stewart
The Greenville community is mourning the death of one of its own today after Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty. The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday near U.S. Highway 82 and MS 1. Other law enforcement officers were injured, as well...
MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
Mississippi detective killed in the line of duty
Greenville Detective Myiesha Stewart was killed Tuesday during what’s been described as a “big shootout” between two males. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is leading the probe into the death this week of a Black female detective with the Greenville Police Department, WAPT reports. The Clarion-Ledger reports...
Relative remembers officer killed in the line of duty
GREENVILLE - Funeral arrangements for Myiesha Stewart remain in process.... but in the meantime, many people have come forward to share their fond remembrances of this fast-rising law officer... gunned down Tuesday night. Many felt close to her... but to one man, she was literally and figuratively a family member....
Prep football roundup: Columbus defeats Cleveland Central in district play
CLEVELAND — Columbus improved to 3-1 in district play this season with a 28-19 win over Cleveland Central on Friday night. The Falcons (3-5) have turned things around since the start of district play, averaging 20.8 points per game as an offense. Columbus will host Saltillo in its next...
1 dead, 2 injured in grain bin accident near Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Miss. (WTVA) - An accident at a grain bin in the Mississippi Delta left one person dead and two others were sent to the hospital. It happened Thursday between Itta Bena and Moorhead. Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders confirmed one death and said medics airlifted two others away. This...
Crash in Ethel Sends 2 to the Hospital
6:51 a.m. – Attala Deputies, EMS, and Attala Fire Department were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Business 12 in Ethel. Two people were transported to the hospital, and both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Two men wanted for questioning in forgery, stolen vehicle case
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Yalobusha County deputies are searching for two men in a $39,000 forgery case and for a stolen vehicle. Investigators say the unknown man in this picture took the vehicle and is wanted for questioning. They also want to talk to a man named John...
Yalobusha County deputies arrest fentanyl drug dealer
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A year-long multi-agency investigation gets a suspected drug dealer off the streets in Yalobusha County. Yalobusha County deputies arrested 51-year-old Lee Henson of Tillatoba Monday night after a traffic stop. During the bust, deputies uncovered nine hundred doses of fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone...
Police chase ends with Mississippi man behind bars, load of drugs off the streets
A police chase in Panola County ended with a man behind bars and a load of drugs off the streets, according to the Batesville Police Department. Derrick Stevenson of Marks, led officers on a chase on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to police. Stevenson eventually wrecked and tried to run off...
Shootings in Holmes County claim 2 lives, including 15-year-old
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Holmes County has seen a rash of shootings in recent weeks, including one in Durant on Monday night in which a 15-year-old was shot and killed. The shooting, like many other incidents law enforcement officials have responded to recently, involved a shooter outside of a home shooting into it.
Report: Miss. mayor’s daughter among 5 people shot in stampede after football game
MARKS, Miss. (WLBT) - Five people were shot after a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Even more people were injured in the stampede that broke out near First Street and MLK in the wee hours of Saturday, October 1. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said shots suddenly rang...
