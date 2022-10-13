ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leflore County, MS

WJTV 12

3 workers fall into grain bin in Mississippi, 1 of them dies

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV) – A farm worker died and two others were injured after falling into a soybean bin near Itta Bena on Thursday, October 13. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported the victim who died was identified as Eugene Nicholas, 20. The two other unidentified men were extracted from the grain bin and airlifted to […]
ITTA BENA, MS
localmemphis.com

One dead after three workers fall into grain bin in Mississippi Delta

ITTA BENA, Miss — One man died and two were injured Thursday after they all fell into a grain storage bin at a farm in the Mississippi Delta. Multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the scene near U.S. Highway 82 in Itta Bena, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. They cut into the base of the large metal structure to reach the workers.
ITTA BENA, MS
hottytoddy.com

Greenville Community Mourns, Honors Fallen Det. Myiesha Stewart

The Greenville community is mourning the death of one of its own today after Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty. The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday near U.S. Highway 82 and MS 1. Other law enforcement officers were injured, as well...
GREENVILLE, MS
desotocountynews.com

MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AOL Corp

Mississippi detective killed in the line of duty

Greenville Detective Myiesha Stewart was killed Tuesday during what’s been described as a “big shootout” between two males. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is leading the probe into the death this week of a Black female detective with the Greenville Police Department, WAPT reports. The Clarion-Ledger reports...
GREENVILLE, MS
deltanews.tv

Relative remembers officer killed in the line of duty

GREENVILLE - Funeral arrangements for Myiesha Stewart remain in process.... but in the meantime, many people have come forward to share their fond remembrances of this fast-rising law officer... gunned down Tuesday night. Many felt close to her... but to one man, she was literally and figuratively a family member....
GREENVILLE, MS
wtva.com

1 dead, 2 injured in grain bin accident near Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Miss. (WTVA) - An accident at a grain bin in the Mississippi Delta left one person dead and two others were sent to the hospital. It happened Thursday between Itta Bena and Moorhead. Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders confirmed one death and said medics airlifted two others away. This...
MOORHEAD, MS
breezynews.com

Crash in Ethel Sends 2 to the Hospital

6:51 a.m. – Attala Deputies, EMS, and Attala Fire Department were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Business 12 in Ethel. Two people were transported to the hospital, and both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
ETHEL, MS
wcbi.com

Yalobusha County deputies arrest fentanyl drug dealer

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A year-long multi-agency investigation gets a suspected drug dealer off the streets in Yalobusha County. Yalobusha County deputies arrested 51-year-old Lee Henson of Tillatoba Monday night after a traffic stop. During the bust, deputies uncovered nine hundred doses of fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Shootings in Holmes County claim 2 lives, including 15-year-old

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Holmes County has seen a rash of shootings in recent weeks, including one in Durant on Monday night in which a 15-year-old was shot and killed. The shooting, like many other incidents law enforcement officials have responded to recently, involved a shooter outside of a home shooting into it.
HOLMES COUNTY, MS

