Commission to hear creative communication, outreach strategies used by technology and communication providers to help older residents

ClarkCountyToday
County seeks applicants for five openings on Animal Protection Advisory Board
All the openings are for terms that begin immediately. VANCOUVER ‒ County Manager Kathleen Otto is seeking applicants for several open positions on the volunteer Animal Protection and Control Advisory Board. All the openings are for terms that begin immediately. The positions are for Clark County residents that represent:
ClarkCountyToday
County to hold public meeting on proposed updates to wetland, fish and wildlife habitat conservation areas on Oct. 27
VANCOUVER – Clark County is hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Thu., Oct. 27 to present the list of proposed code amendments to Clark County Code sections 40.440, Habitat Conservation and 40.450 Wetland Protection codes for the Critical Areas Ordinance update in accordance with the Growth Management Act, RCW 36.70A. Participants will be provided an overview of the proposed amendments and adoption process before sharing questions and comments.
ClarkCountyToday
Sheriff candidates participate in League of Women Voters event
Candidates John Horch and Rey Reynolds face off in candidate forum in advance of Nov. 8 general election. In the eyes of many voters in Clark County, the race for Clark County Sheriff is one of the most anticipated on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election. John Horch,...
ClarkCountyToday
Summit View High School expands learning opportunities
Located on the CASEE campus in Brush Prairie, Summit View provides an individualized learning environment that pairs students up one-on-one with a teacher. For students attending Summit View High School, graduation is the goal, but the path to get there can look very different depending on the person. And that’s by design.
ClarkCountyToday
Students crowned Washougal High School Homecoming king and queen
Suzanne Brown is a student with Down Syndrome who exemplifies school spirit and determination; Evan Miner is ‘riding high’ after being chosen by students at Washougal High School. On Sat., Oct. 8, the Washougal High School student body elected their peers Suzanne Brown and Evan Miner as homecoming...
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Fire crews respond to fire at grain elevator
The incident was dynamic due to the facility and nature of the fire and was still active in the morning hours. Vancouver Fire units were dispatched at 5:23 a.m. Thursday morning (Oct. 13) to a commercial facility off Harborside Drive for a fire in a grain elevator. Crews arrived and...
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Police retail theft emphasis results in five arrests
VANCOUVER – On Wednesday (Oct. 12), Vancouver Police partnered with multiple retailers in Vancouver, and their respective loss prevention teams, to focus on retail theft. During the five-hour emphasis, five theft suspects were arrested and booked into jail for Theft III, one juvenile had charges referred for Theft III, and one vehicle was seized pending a search warrant.
ClarkCountyToday
Locals Live: Contest to find region’s top vocalist set for ilani
A series of Saturday events over the next month will lead to the crowning of a Locals Live Champion. The search is about to begin for the region’s most talented vocal performer with a series of Saturday showcases at ilani. Locals Live at ilani will begin at 7 p.m....
ClarkCountyToday
Serious collision occurs after man attempts to elude Clark County Sheriff’s deputy
Passenger tells deputies it’s because of police reform legislation. On Friday (Oct. 14), just before 9 p.m., a Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black SUV with no license plates, northbound on NE St. Johns Rd. in Vancouver after observing the vehicle run the red light at the intersection of NE St. Johns Rd and NE 88th St. The vehicle attempted to recklessly elude the deputy by accelerating and running the red light at the intersection of NE St Johns Rd and NE Lalonde Dr.
ClarkCountyToday
High school football: Camas vs. Skyview the marquee game of Week 7
Three games kick off the week on Thursday, while the rest of the action is under Friday Night Lights. Week 7 of the high school football season kicks off with three Thursday games, and the 4A Greater St. Helens League gets into league play on Friday night. It’s Camas vs....
ClarkCountyToday
Camas comeback crushes cursed Skyview
Papermakers stun Skyview with go-ahead score in final seconds. Guess it depends on one’s point of view. The Camas Papermakers will be celebrating all weekend, rallying from 19 points down in the fourth quarter to beat the Skyview Storm 36-33 on a touchdown with 7.6 seconds left in the game.
