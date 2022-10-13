Commission to hear creative communication, outreach strategies used by technology and communication providers to help older residents

Passenger tells deputies it’s because of police reform legislation. On Friday (Oct. 14), just before 9 p.m., a Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black SUV with no license plates, northbound on NE St. Johns Rd. in Vancouver after observing the vehicle run the red light at the intersection of NE St. Johns Rd and NE 88th St. The vehicle attempted to recklessly elude the deputy by accelerating and running the red light at the intersection of NE St Johns Rd and NE Lalonde Dr.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO