Jenison, MI

Family, hospice care provider honor 91-year-old U.S. Navy veteran in Ottawa Co.

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
A Michigan family honored a veteran and loved one, who is in hospice care, with a special pinning ceremony Wednesday evening.

Emmanuel Hospice hosted the ceremony for 91-year-old Russell “Russ” Povenz at Sunset Manor in Jenison.

Russ is a United States Navy veteran who served in Korea during 1952 and 1953. Now, he's a patient of the nonprofit hospice care provider.

During the ceremony, Povenz received a special veteran pin, a certificate recognizing his Navy service and a star from a retired American flag.

There was also a prayer reading, music and family and patient remarks at Wednesday’s event.

“Russ demonstrates true humility at the attention, acknowledging the service of others who may have served longer than him or experienced direct combat,” Katie VanRyn, Povenz’s Emmanuel Hospice social worker, explained. “But we’ve assured Russ that he is worthy of celebration. Great care has gone into making this a memorable experience for his family and to gather and honor him.”

"I think it's great. There are a lot of us that did it, gave up a lot too. We had some good times and bad times. One of the best is a wonderful family I got around here," Russ told FOX 17 Wednesday evening.

Emmanuel Hospice offers a pinning ceremony to all patients who are veterans, while customizing each event to meet the needs and wishes of every individual.

It's part of the nonprofit's participation in the national We Honor Veterans program.

This pinning ceremony was extra special because Matt Schipper, an Emmanuel employee and fellow U.S Navy veteran, was the one to present Russ his his pin and certificate.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

