GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police in Gainesville are searching for a murder suspect considered "armed and dangerous" after the killing of a 25-year-old on Thursday night. The Gainesville Police Department identified the victim on Facebook as Cristian Jimenez. They said officers were called to a location on Catalina Drive around 9:30 p.m. and found Jimenez "laying shot in the back yard of the residence."

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO