Barrow County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Teenager found shot dead in middle of Decatur street, police say

DECATUR, Ga. - Police are searching for a person who shot and killed a teenager Friday night in DeKalb County. Police found the body in the middle of Meadow Lane in Decatur after responding to a report of a person shot in the area. A person at the scene said...
DECATUR, GA
11Alive

DeKalb Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

LITHONIA, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help finding missing 12-year-old girl, last seen near her home in Lithonia. Police describe Samiah as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black and blue braids. She was last seen wearing a blue zip-up hoodie, tie-dye leggings and white Nikes.
LITHONIA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Gainesville Police searching for suspect in murder of 25-year-old

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police in Gainesville are searching for a murder suspect considered "armed and dangerous" after the killing of a 25-year-old on Thursday night. The Gainesville Police Department identified the victim on Facebook as Cristian Jimenez. They said officers were called to a location on Catalina Drive around 9:30 p.m. and found Jimenez "laying shot in the back yard of the residence."
GAINESVILLE, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
accesswdun.com

Man shot to death in Gainesville, police searching for suspect

A Gainesville man was shot to death in the city Thursday evening, and police are now searching for the suspect. According to a press release from the Gainesville Police Department, police responded to the 2200 block of Catalina Drive at about 9:30 p.m. Police found Cristian Jimenez, 25, laying in...
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police arrest convicted felon in deadly shooting in NW Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA - A man is dead and police said investigators arrested the man they believe shot and killed him in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood. Police said 48-year-old Earnest Beasley faces felony murder and several gun possession charges in the deadly shooting. Police said the shooting happened on Victor Circle after...
ATLANTA, GA

