accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office responds to protests held for three inmate deaths in 2021
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement during a protest that was held at the jail on Saturday. The protest was in response to three separate inmate deaths that happened in 2021. Ian Longshore, 36 of Stone Mountain, and Corey Bryant, 22 of Decatur, both died on Sept....
10-year-old boy found after disappearing from Henry County neighborhood
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a 10-year-old boy who vanished on Friday afternoon has been found safe. Steven Ramsey was reported missing from Salem Ridge Court in McDonough around 1 p.m. on Friday. They announced he had been found at 6:45 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
fox5atlanta.com
Teenager found shot dead in middle of Decatur street, police say
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are searching for a person who shot and killed a teenager Friday night in DeKalb County. Police found the body in the middle of Meadow Lane in Decatur after responding to a report of a person shot in the area. A person at the scene said...
Butts County couple die on the way to football game in car wreck in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — A Butts County couple died after a wreck In Lamar County Friday, according to Lamar Coroner Clay Tillery. He says 34-year-old Kevin Sims died in a local hospital. His wife Christain Sims, age 35, died at the scene. Tillery says it happened around 7:45 p.m....
DeKalb Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
LITHONIA, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help finding missing 12-year-old girl, last seen near her home in Lithonia. Police describe Samiah as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black and blue braids. She was last seen wearing a blue zip-up hoodie, tie-dye leggings and white Nikes.
WXIA 11 Alive
911 calls released in deadly Buckhead shooting where 9-year-old daughter found man
Christopher Eberhart, according to the office, was 57-years-old. It is unknown if he lived in the community where officers found his body.
WXIA 11 Alive
Gainesville Police searching for suspect in murder of 25-year-old
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police in Gainesville are searching for a murder suspect considered "armed and dangerous" after the killing of a 25-year-old on Thursday night. The Gainesville Police Department identified the victim on Facebook as Cristian Jimenez. They said officers were called to a location on Catalina Drive around 9:30 p.m. and found Jimenez "laying shot in the back yard of the residence."
fox5atlanta.com
Driver stays on-scene following deadly collision with pedestrian, Athens police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens-Clarke County are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 34-year-old pedestrian on Thursday night. Police responded to the scene of the collision at about 9:30 p.m. on Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court and found Carly Johnson dead. Police said the driver stayed...
WXIA 11 Alive
Dekalb County pastor's wife died Tuesday after stray bullet struck her while asleep
Lashunda Ellison was shot last Wednesday in Decatur. Police are still looking for the suspect.
Gainesville police searching for man they say shot, killed 25-year-old
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Gainesville police are searching for a murder suspect accused of killing a 25-year-old man Thursday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to reports of a shooting on Catalina Drive around 9:30 p.m. When they got to the scene,...
Boyfriend accused of killing his 29-year-old girlfriend in Gilmer County, sheriff says
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A boyfriend has been accused and faces a murder charge in connection to his 29-year-old girlfriend's death, the Gilmer County Sheriff said Thursday. The sheriff said Wednesday morning deputies and EMS responded to a reported "medical emergency" at a home off of Tails Creek Road in Gilmer County.
Shooting deaths of 2 teens in Gwinnett County hit close to home for local pastor
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two separate shootings in Gwinnett County this month have left two teenagers dead. Both of the deaths hit close to home for a local pastor. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville Thursday, where Pastor...
WATCH: Oakwood officer’s use of force under investigation after woman injured
An Oakwood police officer is on paid administrative leave while the department investigates if he used excessive force w...
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County men
(Forsyth County, GA) The suspect in a triple shooting that left two men dead at a home in the southwestern part of Forsyth County has been formally charged with the crimes. (Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)
Cherokee County narcotics commander faces DUI charges in North Georgia
A Major in the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office who also directs a multi-agency narcotics squad was charged with driving under the influence after a single-car wreck in North Georgia, officials confirmed Friday.
accesswdun.com
Man shot to death in Gainesville, police searching for suspect
A Gainesville man was shot to death in the city Thursday evening, and police are now searching for the suspect. According to a press release from the Gainesville Police Department, police responded to the 2200 block of Catalina Drive at about 9:30 p.m. Police found Cristian Jimenez, 25, laying in...
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County major was carrying narcotics unit challenge coins during DUI arrest, report says
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia patrolman realized he arrested the director of a Cherokee County narcotics unit when he discovered two challenge coins during a search, according to an incident report. Georgia State Patrol Cpl. James Hensley wrote in his report, after he arrested Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Maj....
fox5atlanta.com
Police arrest convicted felon in deadly shooting in NW Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA - A man is dead and police said investigators arrested the man they believe shot and killed him in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood. Police said 48-year-old Earnest Beasley faces felony murder and several gun possession charges in the deadly shooting. Police said the shooting happened on Victor Circle after...
Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway
On Friday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart.
WXIA 11 Alive
Suspect in custody after nine-hour standoff at Marietta apartment complex, police say
It happened at The Falls at Sope Creek apartments. The man barricaded himself with a 19-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl inside.
