CNBC
Amazon workers at Southern California warehouse file for union election in potential first for the state
Amazon workers at a warehouse in Southern California on Tuesday filed a petition for a union election. Should the National Labor Relations Board authorize an election, it would be the first time workers at an Amazon warehouse in California have held a unionization vote. A separate union election kicks off...
Biden Proposes New Labor Rule Granting Millions of Uber, Lyft & DoorDash Gig Workers Employee Status
The Biden-Harris administration has proposed a rule challenging existing worker classifications that could change the nature of the gig economy in the U.S. by redefining guidelines to fit current...
Apple workers in Oklahoma vote to unionize in 2nd labor win
The National Labor Relations Board says workers at an Apple store in Oklahoma City voted to unionize, marking the second unionized Apple store in the U.S. in a matter of months
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to hand $1.35 million to workers after it used tips to pay wages
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to pay its staff $1.35 million after it used a portion of servers' tips to pay bussers' wages in a string of labor law violations. The Department of Labor ruled that Empire Diner, in Landsdowne, would have to pay back wages and damages to 107 servers at the restaurant.
Amazon is encouraging call center staff to work from home so that they can eventually shutter their offices
Members of the Workers Assembly Against Racism gathered across from Jeff Bezos-owned Whole Foods Market in Union Square South for a nation-wide solidarity event with the unionizing Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama. Amazon is trying to slim down the number of people coming into its offices by encouraging its call...
msn.com
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. Slide 1 of 11: Amazon, Google, and EY are among many companies requiring employees to return to work. Apple workers launched a petition over the company's return-to-office mandate. Insider spoke with 10 C-suite execs who shared why they are embracing remote- and hybrid-work. In January 2020, when news broke of a mysterious pneumonia-like virus creeping through the Eastern hemisphere, Nancy Hauge, the chief people experience officer at Automation Anywhere, would not have predicted that only months later the coronavirus outbreak would force an overhaul of the HR operating model at her organization.By October 2020, 71% of workers with jobs that could be done remotely were working from home all or most of the time, according to data from Pew Research. Hauge was among the HR leaders facilitating this remote-work revolution within her organization.Although she describes 2020 as the most complex period of her career, Hauge reached a compelling conclusion by year's end. "What's been most surprising about the pandemic is social distancing created more intimacy," she said. "In many ways, we are more connected than before."Remote-work warsMore than two years into the pandemic, organizations are grappling with whether to reopen workplaces. A new Microsoft report says that about half of the leaders it surveyed are looking to end remote work in the next year.Amazon, Google, and accounting giant EY are among the many companies requiring employees to resume their old commutes and return to work. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, made headlines when he issued a staff memo telling employees to return to the office or "pretend to work somewhere else." On Monday, a group of Apple workers launched a petition over the firm's office return requirement. The petition was tweeted in response to an all-employee memo from Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, mandating workers to come into the office at least three days a week.Meanwhile, employers including Atlassian, Coinbase, and Gusto are offering permanent remote- or hybrid-work options. The return-to-work wars demonstrate a disconnect between employers and employees, as most teleworkers say they prefer working from home. A survey of more than 3,000 employees conducted by Blind, an anonymous employee community app, found that 64% of employers, including Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, would rather work from home than receive a $30,000 raise. Insider spoke with 10 industry leaders who shared why they are embracing remote and hybrid work for the foreseeable future.The responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.
McDonald’s ordered to face Byron Allen’s $10 billion discrimination lawsuit
McDonald’s Corp. has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen’s $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of “racial stereotyping” by not advertising with Black-owned media. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said...
Amazon Raises Hourly Pay for Warehouse and Delivery Workers
An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles. Amazon has increased its pay for warehouse workers and delivery drivers. Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo. As more and more of its workers talk about joining labor unions to seek higher pay, Amazon has decided to give those employees a raise. Amazon announced it’s...
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash react to Biden's gig worker rule
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash reacted Tuesday to the Department of Labor's proposed rule about classifying workers as employees versus independent contractors.
Amazon workers at ‘critical’ Joliet facility walk off the job: ‘Without MDW2, nothing moves’
(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Outside of Amazon’s MDW2 facility in Joliet, members of Warehouse Workers for Justice walked out and picketed with signs calling for “actions, not apologies.”. The walkout came as workers have demanded safer work conditions and a base pay rate of $25 per hour. Close...
The Verge
Amazon faces a wave of walkouts and strikes as it heads into the season of sales
Amazon is in the midst of its second Prime Day sale of the year, pitched as a way to get Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals early. But as it courts consumers, the workers who handle the mass amount of packages that flow through Amazon’s facilities, warehouses, and air hubs are demanding better pay and working conditions. The threat of strikes, walkouts, and potentially another unionized warehouse are all looming as Amazon’s about to enter one of its busiest seasons.
Amazon employees refused to work after a scary warehouse fire. The company suspended at least 50 of them
People congregate outside of the LDJ5 Amazon Sort Center on April 25, 2022 in New York City. Amazon suspended more than 50 workers for refusing to work after a cardboard compactor caught fire in a Staten Island warehouse on Monday evening, the Washington Post reported. Amazon confirmed to Fortune the...
Jalopnik
Uber/Lyft Drivers One Step Closer To Becoming Employees
Uber and Lyft certainly won’t be happy about this, but the New York Times reports that the Labor Department has issued a proposal that would make it significantly easier for rideshare drivers to be considered employees. Along with stronger worker protections, drivers would also get company benefits they currently don’t have access to as contractors.
Employees get more sleep on a 4-day workweek—and that could reduce ‘bad work outcomes’
“Sleep and work are sort of in competition with each other."
Worker Walkouts Hit Amazon During Prime Sale
The labor movement within Amazon dug its heels in a little deeper this week in different parts of the country, marked by worker walkouts, rallies and, in one facility, a union election. The flurry of activity follows three fires that broke out last week at Amazon warehouses in Alabama and New York as questions about worker safety mounts amid calls for increased pay. Worker unrest across industries, coupled with robust corporate profits seen during the pandemic, is helping give worker demands momentum. That’s being highlighted this week at Amazon. Protests and demonstrations of workers and supporters occurred at the company’s Stone...
Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies
The Biden administration proposed new standards Tuesday that could make it more difficult to classify millions of workers as independent contractors and deny them minimum wage and benefits. The U.S. Department of Labor rule, which could take months to take effect, would replace a scrapped Trump-era standard that had lowered...
A Federal Proposal Could Turn Gig Workers Into Employees. Here's What That Means
The U.S. Department of Labor's proposal could affect benefits and protections for millions
Amazon Labor Union faces next showdown in upstate New York
In April, a grassroots worker group made history by gaining enough votes to form the first US union at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York, in what was widely viewed as a "David vs. Goliath" battle. The next month, that same group, the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), fell short at a smaller facility across the street.
Michael Bloomberg is almost single-handedly bankrolling California's Prop. 31
Bloomberg's Prop. 31 contributions exceed the total spending on two other California ballot measures.
How Biden's proposed overhaul of gig worker rules could work
A new rule published by the Labor Department on Tuesday that seeks to overhaul certain labor laws could have major consequences for gig companies like Uber and Lyft.
