4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersAugusta, ME
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
A Recent Movie Was Filmed and Set Entirely in Portland, Maine
Did you know there was a movie recently filmed entirely in Maine and the story is set in Portland?. Director Joe Raffa brought Portland to life in the film Downeast, a gritty movie involving crime, drug smuggling, violence, and love. IMDb shares the synopsis as:. “When Emma returns to her...
Open Letter to the Lady in the Make-Up Aisle at Walmart in Auburn, Maine
As you walk into Walmart, you do not expect to be confronted with raw truth and honesty. A fleeting moment that goes right through you and you are impacted by it for the rest of the day. Dear Lady in Aisle 10,. As I walked down to the make up...
The Friendly Toast opens location in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A new brunch spot has taken over the former Sebago Brewing location on Fore Street. The Friendly Toast is already known for its bright colors and kitschy décor, adding vinyl booths and a bright bar to the restaurant. “For us brunch is our jam. We...
Video game based in Maine follows 9 cats after humans mysteriously disappear
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man has created a video game featuring nine cats on a fictional island in Casco Bay. The game asks the question: are humans worth bringing back?. Eric Blumrick is the creator of the soon-to-be-released Peace Island. “I would describe Peace Island as a story-driven,...
Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck
You never know what you'll find in these two places. TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip. As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.
boothbayregister.com
Tragedy on a fine fall weekend
The newspaper doesn’t like to cover fire stories as they sometimes involve the loss of life. Luckily, this past Sunday’s tragic fire didn’t involve the loss of life, but the loss of a home to longtime resident Vi Lee and the tenants of her house, the Bill and Sherri Morton family.
Falmouth Police Asked if I Was Okay While I Stomped in the Median of Route One
There I was. I had recently eaten lunch and was sitting there craving popcorn. I had none. But then I realized something and actually said in my out-loud voice all alone in my home,. I'm a grown up with money and a car. I'm gonna go get popcorn!. As I...
Extreme Flooding On Rt 17 In Maine Causes Three Hour Long Detour
One of the most notable things revealed in the latest Old Farmer's Almanac was that we would be getting a significant storm in the month of October. The Almanac said that it was going to be a "Nor'Easter". Technically, this was more of a "South Easter", but it was still quite a storm.
lcnme.com
Young Entrepreneur Brings Cake Shop to Waldoboro
Katie Genthner’s longtime dream has been to open her own bakery in Waldoboro. Now, people stop the 22-year-old at the grocery store to ask, “Aren’t you the one with the cake shop?”. Supported by family and other local businesses, Genthner has been preparing a commercial space on...
Bates College student assaulted while walking on campus
LEWISTON, Maine — A student at Bates College was assaulted while walking on campus Thursday morning around 12:15 a.m. The student was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall when they were approached and grabbed by an unidentified man, a news release from Bates College Director of Campus Safety Paul Menice said on Thursday afternoon.
This Central Maine House For Sale is Perfectly Landscaped w/ Leave it to Beaver Vibes
I don't know exactly why this house is giving me 'Leave it to Beaver' vibes, but it totally is. When I first saw the listing I immediately thought of the classic TV show. Probably because the Cleavers lived in a picturesque neighborhood and their yard was also always perfectly manicured.
Two Augusta, Maine, Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally-owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything becoming...
Toys R Us returns to Maine after bankruptcy
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Like some retail giants, Toys R Us went through bankruptcy in the past few years, but the famous toy market is making a return in Macy's stores, complete with a grand opening and Geoffrey's birthday events this weekend. The Macy's location in South Portland confirmed...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Lost German Shepherd has been found
Ragnar was just found minutes ago. There was a sighting by two young sisters hiking and the dog’s owners found him. “I just landed from California so I am over the moon,” wrote Melody Talcott, owner of Ragnar. “He was found in a place where Ragnar and I often hike in the Hope- Rockport woods near Route 17 and the Ragged Mountain Thorndike Brook.
Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in Maine and New Hampshire
About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
Maine Resident Injured In Officer Involved Shooting Incident
A man from Western Maine was injured in a Thursday evening "officer involved shooting". According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public safety, just before 11 on Thursday evening (October 13th), members of the Mexico and Rumford police departments responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Roxbury Road in Mexico.
MAINE SCAM ALERT: Scammers Pretending to Be Maine Police Officer Asking For Money, Info
If I had a dollar for every time I had report on another scam being committed by the losers of society, I wouldn't have to be writing this article right now. But, alas, here we are. It's not uncommon to hear of phone scams not just here in Maine, but...
4 Great Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading if you want to learn about four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
Community to hold public memorial service for Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — A public memorial service is scheduled for a Freeport teen who was found dead last month. Theo Ferrara, 14, went missing from his home three weeks ago, and his body was recovered from Maquoit Bay after days of official and community search efforts. On Oct. 23,...
mainebiz.biz
Maine family businesses honored for going the extra mile
From lobsters to pet supplies, a range of Maine businesses were honored at the 22nd Maine Family Business Awards Wednesday for going the extra mile. Winners include the Kennebec Cabin Co. of Manchester, whose owners achieved worldwide fame via the "Maine Cabin Masters" reality show, and Farmington's Franklin Printing, which was recognized for making technology upgrades during the pandemic.
Outsider.com
