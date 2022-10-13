ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardiner, ME

WMTW

The Friendly Toast opens location in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — A new brunch spot has taken over the former Sebago Brewing location on Fore Street. The Friendly Toast is already known for its bright colors and kitschy décor, adding vinyl booths and a bright bar to the restaurant. “For us brunch is our jam. We...
PORTLAND, ME
Q 96.1

Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck

You never know what you'll find in these two places. TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip. As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.
ORLAND, ME
boothbayregister.com

Tragedy on a fine fall weekend

The newspaper doesn’t like to cover fire stories as they sometimes involve the loss of life. Luckily, this past Sunday’s tragic fire didn’t involve the loss of life, but the loss of a home to longtime resident Vi Lee and the tenants of her house, the Bill and Sherri Morton family.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
lcnme.com

Young Entrepreneur Brings Cake Shop to Waldoboro

Katie Genthner’s longtime dream has been to open her own bakery in Waldoboro. Now, people stop the 22-year-old at the grocery store to ask, “Aren’t you the one with the cake shop?”. Supported by family and other local businesses, Genthner has been preparing a commercial space on...
WALDOBORO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bates College student assaulted while walking on campus

LEWISTON, Maine — A student at Bates College was assaulted while walking on campus Thursday morning around 12:15 a.m. The student was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall when they were approached and grabbed by an unidentified man, a news release from Bates College Director of Campus Safety Paul Menice said on Thursday afternoon.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Toys R Us returns to Maine after bankruptcy

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Like some retail giants, Toys R Us went through bankruptcy in the past few years, but the famous toy market is making a return in Macy's stores, complete with a grand opening and Geoffrey's birthday events this weekend. The Macy's location in South Portland confirmed...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

UPDATE: Lost German Shepherd has been found

Ragnar was just found minutes ago. There was a sighting by two young sisters hiking and the dog’s owners found him. “I just landed from California so I am over the moon,” wrote Melody Talcott, owner of Ragnar. “He was found in a place where Ragnar and I often hike in the Hope- Rockport woods near Route 17 and the Ragged Mountain Thorndike Brook.
ROCKPORT, ME
103.7 WCYY

Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in Maine and New Hampshire

About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Maine Resident Injured In Officer Involved Shooting Incident

A man from Western Maine was injured in a Thursday evening "officer involved shooting". According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public safety, just before 11 on Thursday evening (October 13th), members of the Mexico and Rumford police departments responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Roxbury Road in Mexico.
RUMFORD, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading if you want to learn about four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Maine family businesses honored for going the extra mile

From lobsters to pet supplies, a range of Maine businesses were honored at the 22nd Maine Family Business Awards Wednesday for going the extra mile. Winners include the Kennebec Cabin Co. of Manchester, whose owners achieved worldwide fame via the "Maine Cabin Masters" reality show, and Farmington's Franklin Printing, which was recognized for making technology upgrades during the pandemic.
MAINE STATE
