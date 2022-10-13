Read full article on original website
Morgan Wallen is inarguably one of the biggest names in music this year, making an epic comeback—and breaking multiple industry records back-to-back—after he was temporarily ousted from country music. Now though, the “Neon Eyes” singer is absolutely thriving, with his latest single, “You Proof,” reaching No. 1 on country charts. And while Wallen wrapped up his completely sold-out Dangerous tour in September, the singer is still keeping active, making a surprise appearance at Jason Aldean‘s Nashville arena concert on Friday night.
Willie Spence's family has opened up one day after the Season 19 American Idol runner-up died in a car accident in Tennessee. In addition to a press conference in Florida, the family has shared thoughts on what could have — and what likely didn't — cause him to crash.
“Home” is the latest single by Becca Bowen, and Outsider is debuting it today. The self-described “country Barbie” is looking forward to the new music. Check out the music video below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4urgPcSGIWQ. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Home – Becca Bowen (Official Music Video)...
Loretta Lynn’s sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright will make a rare appearance at the CMT Artists of the Year event on Friday to pay tribute to their late sister. Loretta Lynn died this month at the age of 90. This is one of the first major country music events to happen since her passing. So she’ll certainly be heavy on everyone’s minds. It’s a big evening, in which Loretta Lynn’s old friend Alan Jackson will be honored with the Artist of a Lifetime Award.
While giving quite an awesome show, Jason Aldean brought out fellow country music star Miranda Lambert for a surprise performance in Nashville on Friday (October 14th). Prior to his and Lambert’s performance of the 2018 track Drowns the Whiskey, Jason Aldean described the fellow hitmaker as being an “ass-kicker.”
Alan Jackson‘s performance at the CMT Artists of the Year Award special was hotter than a hoochie-coochie, taking to the stage with a legendary performance of his iconic 1993 single “Chattahoochee.” The 63-year-old country star’s performance came as the singer-songwriter was presented CMT’s Artist of a Lifetime Award. Be sure to view the legendary artist’s memorable performance below.
Alan Jackson was presented the prestigious Artist of a Lifetime Award at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony which was taped in Nashville on Wednesday. His daughter Mattie shared some photos from the event. Check out her behind-the-scenes shots below. “Best way to celebrate [Alan Jackson] is all dolled...
The 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration will premiere on CMT on Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. CT. The five CMT Artists of the Year include first-time honorees Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce, and Walker Hayes, as well as three-time honorees Luke Combs and Kane Brown. According to CMT,...
Prior to the CMT Artists of the Year Event on Friday (October 14th), country music legend Alan Jackson posted a rare family photo on his social media accounts. “Gather your family and watch Alan on CMT as he receives the ‘Artist Of A Lifetime Award,’” Jackson’s post reads. He also performed during the big event.
Vince Gill paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry stage recently. He performed his legendary track “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” He was joined by Steve Wariner, Ricky Skaggs, Chapel Hart, Deana Carter, Bill Anderson and Riders in the Sky for the performance. Check out video of the performance below.
Following his performance at CMT’s Artists of the Year event, country music superstar Kane Brown… The post Kane Brown Gets Standing Ovation After CMT AOTY Performance: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
Carly Pearce has made waves in the country music world. She recently performed a stripped down version of “29” at the CMT Artists of the Year celebration. The singer-songwriter attended the CMT Artists of the Year celebration to be recognized for her achievements in the industry. She was then welcomed onstage to perform her song “29,” which she stripped down.
Country star Blake Shelton recently shared next season of The Voice will be his last. Neal McCoy started a funny rumor about who will be Shelton’s replacement judge on the show. Neal McCoy, a popular country singer, took to Facebook to share a rumor he heard. “News Alert: Rumor...
Cody Johnson was one of several country music artists that saw honors at CMT’s highly regarded Artists of the Year event earlier this month. And after receiving the award during the special, which aired Friday night, the “Dear Rodeo” singer shared an inspiring message about country music during his acceptance speech while simultaneously tributing his wife.
It’s pretty wild to see the difference in human interaction when a deer is raised almost like a house pet. When raised in the wild, deer are typically incredibly skittish when it comes to human interaction, and it’s almost impossible to get near them. This is why hunting is so hard… duh.
The battle rounds on Season 22 of The Voice are underway, which means contestants were on the chopping block this week heading into their next phase of the reality TV singing competition on Tuesday night (Oct. 11). The final pairing of the night as part of the latest one-hour edition...
Country star Miranda Lambert took to Twitter to share a sweet, heartfelt message in honor of her husband Brendan’s birthday yesterday. The singer shared four photos of her and her beau, writing: “Happy birthday to my love Brendan! So happy to celebrate the man with the biggest heart and biggest smile. A lover of all things food, cooking, golf, animals , fitness, sunshine , home, adventure, travel, friends, family and me. I love you so much! #31.”
Jo Dee Messina just turned up in the most unexpected place: Walker Hayes' front porch. The '90s and early '00s hitmaker has kept a low profile as Cole Swindell's reimagining of her song "Heads Carolina, Tails California" stormed to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" was a five-week chart-topper for Swindell, but aside from a very short appearance in his music video, the two haven't done anything together.
While enjoying some time outdoors, country music hitmaker Dierks Bentley took to Instagram to share an image of him taking a cold water plunge that featured incredible mountain views. “Nice little afternoon #wimhof at 11,000. #Livin,” Dierks Bentley captioned the snapshot. Dierks Bentley’s latest mountain adventure comes just weeks...
The CMT AOTY celebration took place on Friday, and the performances were amazing. Artists such… The post CMT Artists of the Year Special: All the Unforgettable Performances appeared first on Outsider.
