Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance at Jason Aldean’s Nashville Arena Concert: VIDEO

Morgan Wallen is inarguably one of the biggest names in music this year, making an epic comeback—and breaking multiple industry records back-to-back—after he was temporarily ousted from country music. Now though, the “Neon Eyes” singer is absolutely thriving, with his latest single, “You Proof,” reaching No. 1 on country charts. And while Wallen wrapped up his completely sold-out Dangerous tour in September, the singer is still keeping active, making a surprise appearance at Jason Aldean‘s Nashville arena concert on Friday night.
Loretta Lynn’s Sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright To Honor Her at CMT Artists of the Year

Loretta Lynn’s sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright will make a rare appearance at the CMT Artists of the Year event on Friday to pay tribute to their late sister. Loretta Lynn died this month at the age of 90. This is one of the first major country music events to happen since her passing. So she’ll certainly be heavy on everyone’s minds. It’s a big evening, in which Loretta Lynn’s old friend Alan Jackson will be honored with the Artist of a Lifetime Award.
Alan Jackson Delivers Legendary ‘Chattahoochee’ Performance on CMT AOTY Special: VIDEO

Alan Jackson‘s performance at the CMT Artists of the Year Award special was hotter than a hoochie-coochie, taking to the stage with a legendary performance of his iconic 1993 single “Chattahoochee.” The 63-year-old country star’s performance came as the singer-songwriter was presented CMT’s Artist of a Lifetime Award. Be sure to view the legendary artist’s memorable performance below.
Alan Jackson Posts Rare Family Photo at CMT Artists of the Year Event

Prior to the CMT Artists of the Year Event on Friday (October 14th), country music legend Alan Jackson posted a rare family photo on his social media accounts. “Gather your family and watch Alan on CMT as he receives the ‘Artist Of A Lifetime Award,’” Jackson’s post reads. He also performed during the big event.
Carly Pearce Crushes Stripped-Down Rendition of ’29’ at CMT Artists of the Year Special: VIDEO

Carly Pearce has made waves in the country music world. She recently performed a stripped down version of “29” at the CMT Artists of the Year celebration. The singer-songwriter attended the CMT Artists of the Year celebration to be recognized for her achievements in the industry. She was then welcomed onstage to perform her song “29,” which she stripped down.
Cody Johnson Tributes His Wife, Gives Moving Speech at CMT AOTY Special

Cody Johnson was one of several country music artists that saw honors at CMT’s highly regarded Artists of the Year event earlier this month. And after receiving the award during the special, which aired Friday night, the “Dear Rodeo” singer shared an inspiring message about country music during his acceptance speech while simultaneously tributing his wife.
Miranda Lambert Celebrates Husband Brendan’s Birthday With Heartfelt Message

Country star Miranda Lambert took to Twitter to share a sweet, heartfelt message in honor of her husband Brendan’s birthday yesterday. The singer shared four photos of her and her beau, writing: “Happy birthday to my love Brendan! So happy to celebrate the man with the biggest heart and biggest smile. A lover of all things food, cooking, golf, animals , fitness, sunshine , home, adventure, travel, friends, family and me. I love you so much! #31.”
Walker Hayes Has a New Dance Partner, Jo Dee Messina [Watch]

Jo Dee Messina just turned up in the most unexpected place: Walker Hayes' front porch. The '90s and early '00s hitmaker has kept a low profile as Cole Swindell's reimagining of her song "Heads Carolina, Tails California" stormed to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" was a five-week chart-topper for Swindell, but aside from a very short appearance in his music video, the two haven't done anything together.
