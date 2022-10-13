Read full article on original website
NASCAR team owner tried to bring back old manufacturer
Dodge hasn’t been a manufacturer in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2012, but a current team owner reportedly tried to bring them back into the fold. Dodge’s most recent season in the NASCAR Cup Series saw the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. The manufacturer had just seen one of their cars, Team Penske’s (then Penske Racing’s) #2, win the 2012 championship with driver Brad Keselowski. But the following offseason, they announced that they would not be returning to the sport.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. opens up about buying a NASCAR Cup Series charter
There is a lot of uncertainty within NASCAR. Between the safety of the Next Gen car to the rising price of charters to the negotiation of the next media rights deal and the cut that’s given to teams, the sport is in the middle of a lot of change and a lot of unknowns of the future.
Hailie Deegan Makes Notable Decision For Saturday's Race
Earlier this month, the racing world received word that Hailie Deegan would be making a major career move. Just over a week ago, she announced that she would make her Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 15. Deegan, 21, has been rising up the racing ranks in recent years and gets a shot at the big time this weekend.
NASCAR: Hendrick lineup change confirmed for next three races
Alex Bowman is set to miss the next three NASCAR Cup Series races as he continues to focus on his health following his crash at Texas Motor Speedway. After undergoing another evaluation on Wednesday in Pittsburgh by Dr. Michael “Micky” Collins, clinical director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman has been ruled out for each of the next three races on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
Look: Mother, Daughter Are Set To Make NASCAR History
Tomorrow's Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring on the ARCA Menards Series West will be a historic one in racing. For the first time ever, a mother and daughter will be competing in the same race. Australia's Sarah Burgess, who serves as crew chief and owner of her daughter Bridget...
NASCAR world reacts to shocking Kurt Busch announcement
NASCAR star driver Kurt Busch has missed the last 12 Cup Series races after suffering a concussion in a wreck during qualifying back in July. Despite his attempts to return several different times this season, Busch will not be returning for the rest of the NASCAR season and is stepping away from full-time competition in 2023.
The time Richard Petty refused to race and led boycott over NASCAR driver safety concerns
NASCAR drivers' concerns about safety are similar to a time 53 years ago when Richard Petty was involved in a boycott at Talladega.
J. D. McDuffie Has One of NASCAR's Saddest Records
When you talk about unbreakable NASCAR records, they typically revolve around a positive feat or streak. You have Bill Elliott's speed record at Talladega. His 212.808 MPH qualifying time ahead of the 1987 Winston 500 will live forever due to current NASCAR speed restrictions. Richard Petty racked up seven Daytona 500 wins. The only active NASCAR driver with a chance of touching Petty's record is Denny Hamlin, and he only has three wins at The Great American Race. Jeff Gordon set a number of unbreakable records during his Hall-of-Fame career, including most NASCAR Grand Slam wins and most consecutive NASCAR Cup Series starts. Then, there's J.D. McDuffie.
NASCAR: Full driver lineup prediction for 2023
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup is nearly set following Kaulig Racing’s announcement last week, but there are still some open seats. Last Wednesday, Kaulig Racing Fan Day solidified two more seats in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup, as Kaulig Racing confirmed that Justin Haley is set to remain behind the wheel of the #31 Chevrolet and current Xfinity Series driver A.J. Allmendinger is set to go from part-time to full-time driver of the #16 Chevrolet.
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Check out the NASCAR starting lineup for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 debuts in Sin City.
NASCAR: 5 drivers who could replace Tyler Reddick
While it hasn’t formally been confirmed when, Tyler Reddick is indeed set to leave Richard Childress Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series team. Who will replace him when the time comes?. After spending the last 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota, Kyle Busch...
Racing World Is Praying For Legendary Driver's Nephew
David Schumacher suffered a horrific injury during the final round of the DTM racing season at Hockenheim this past Saturday. Schumacher, who's the nephew of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, suffered a broken spine. He's required to wear a corset for the foreseeable future. The accident happened during a restart...
Gallery: NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch Through the Years
Kurt Busch announced Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that he will be stepping away from fulltime racing starting in 2023. Busch has missed the last 12 Cup Series races after sustaining a concussion in a wreck during qualifying July 23 at Pocono Raceway and confirmed Saturday he will miss the remaining four events on this season’s Cup Series schedule. Xfinity Series regular Ty Gibbs will continue his role as a substitute for Busch with the 23XI Racing team through the end of the year.
Statement from NASCAR President Steve Phelps on Kurt Busch
“For more than two decades, we have been privileged to watch Kurt Busch compete. He has proven himself a champion on the racetrack, but perhaps just as importantly, he has grown to become a true ambassador for the sport. Kurt’s drive to improve the future of motorsports has set him apart. We are thrilled that he’ll remain in our sport as a leader and trusted resource. Kurt’s unparalleled passion for racing gives us hope that we will see him in a race car again.” -- Steve Phelps, President, NASCAR.
Toyota Racing -- Statement on Kurt Busch
Kurt’s decision to step away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition next year is certainly not something anyone expected when we started the season together and celebrated in victory lane at Kansas Speedway earlier this year. Unfortunate circumstances led Kurt to a difficult decision, but we know that he will continue to contribute to the entire program at Toyota, TRD and 23XI Racing. He brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and firsthand championship experience to his team and fellow Toyota competitors. We’re here to support Kurt in this next chapter of his career and look forward to continuing to work alongside him.
NASCAR: A.J. Allmendinger’s unexpected role in growing partnership
A.J. Allmendinger is set to carry primary sponsorship from CELSIUS in this Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. A.J. Allmendinger wasn’t originally supposed to compete in this Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but plans changed. Set...
This weekend's racing schedule features NASCAR and NHRA
Playoff action continues to get hotter and more furious. Our Jay Wells brings you all the dates, times, places and where to watch.
NASCAR president Steve Phelps committed to safety, communication with drivers
NEW YORK — NASCAR president Steve Phelps pledged to meet with drivers more often as he tries to open the lines of communication with the athletes who are the faces of the sport. There is just one issue when lines of communication are increased. Phelps and NASCAR executives will...
NASCAR: 2022 Las Vegas playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series round of 8 playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The round of 8 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is scheduled to get underway on Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the South Point 400.
Reddick wins pole at Las Vegas as RCR career winds down
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyler Reddick is determined to close his tenure at Richard Childress Racing on a high note, and hours after announcing he'll drive for 23XI Racing next season, won the pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Reddick, who said his Chevrolet was subpar in Saturday morning...
