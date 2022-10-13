Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Related
news3lv.com
Candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas police officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Truong Thai will be held Saturday night. The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at Sunset Park in Pavilion F. On Thursday, Officer Thai, 49, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic...
news3lv.com
Fundraiser planned to support family of fallen Las Vegas police officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fundraiser is planned for Monday to support the family of fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Truong Thai. The Injured Police Officers Fund will host the fundraiser at Nevada Coin Mart, located at 4065 S. Jones Blvd. Official IPOF merchandise will be for sale, and...
news3lv.com
Mystic Mona hosts Night of the Witches benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Night of the Witches, hosted by Mystic Mona, is back. The sixth annual event benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada, a non-profit dedicated to assisting the local underserved community, will be held from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Grape Street Café in Downtown Summerlin.
news3lv.com
Annual first responders relay returns to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The second annual First Responders Relay returns to Las Vegas this weekend. First responder personnel from around the country will come together to compete in a 48-mile relay race on Saturday, Oct. 15. The run will start at the Hilton at Lake Las Vegas and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Three Dog Bakery Las Vegas to host Growl-o-ween
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab the pups, the costumes, and the treats. Three Dog Bakery Las Vegas invites all dogs and their human companions to get spooky during its celebration of Growl-o-ween. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Bruce...
news3lv.com
Reflections and tributes for fallen Las Vegas officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community continues to reflect and organize tributes for a Metro Police officer shot and killed in the line of duty. Some using social media platforms to reflect on Officer Truong Thai, 49, and his 23 years of service with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, while others highlight what he did off the clock.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas community remembers fallen officer ahead of planned vigil
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People who live in this area near Flamingo and University Center Drive say crime is frequent. “The areas in a high crime area so I was used to the shots 'cause I hear it now and then, but most of the time there’s a lot of crime over there,” said Christopher Perrah who lives in the community with his young family.
news3lv.com
Vegas Valley Mustangs Club's charity car show is back
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Vegas Valley Mustangs Club is holding a charity car show for St. Jude's Ranch for Children. The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shelby American. You can join the car club for food, raffles, and awards. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Nye County Animal Shelter's longest resident still looking for forever home
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nye County Animal Shelter continues to look for a loving home for its oldest resident, who will mark one year at the shelter on Halloween. According to the shelter, Scooby is a high-energy dog but has been living primarily in a kennel for almost a year.
news3lv.com
'Grant A Gift' gala at Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas (KSNV) — 'Grant A Gift' is hosting its annual gala next week *on* the field at Allegiant Stadium. It all benefits local children and families navigating autism. Joining us now with more is the president of the Grant A Gift Foundation Ackerman Center, Brian Hager.
news3lv.com
Veteran Las Vegas police officer shot and killed near Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An officer was shot and killed in the line of duty near the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday morning, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced. The shooting took place near the 800 block of E. Flamingo Road, a few blocks east of Las Vegas Boulevard, Lombardo.
news3lv.com
SNHD now offering updated COVID boosters
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Updated COVID-19 boosters for children six years of age and older are available at Southern Nevada Health District clinics beginning Friday, Oct. 14. SNHD expects to receive the updated COVID-19 booster authorized for children five years of age and older early next week. “It’s important...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police seek man reported missing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police need help finding a 54-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas. Timothy Patterson was last on Wednesday, October 12, in the morning when he left his home near the 3500 block of Mavis Lane. His home is located near Elkhorn Road & North Aliante Parkway.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police locate missing 11-year-old boy
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE, 9:15 AM | Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Ernest Dickerson has been located. No other details were provided. ORIGINAL | Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an 11-year-old boy reported missing from a Las Vegas neighborhood. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say...
news3lv.com
Police arrest suspect in east Las Vegas valley barricade
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police responded to a barricade situation that developed near Vegas Valley and Nellis Boulevard Thursday. Officers reported to the scene around 3:20 p.m on Thursday near the 2700 block of S. Nellis Boulevard. A suspect was arrested. Police advise avoiding the area of S. Nellis...
news3lv.com
LVMPD releases name of second officer involved in shooting that killed Officer Truong Thai
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department released the name of the second officer involved in Thursday's deadly shooting. Officer Ryan Gillihan, 32, who has been employed with LVMPD since 2017, was identified as the other officer involved in the shooting that killed Officer Truong Thai.
news3lv.com
Human Nature talks new residency at South Point Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The last October show for Human Nature is Thursday night at South Point. They joined us to talk about performing at the South Point Showroom and when they will be back for some holiday cheer.
news3lv.com
Braud's Funnel Cake cafe
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A fun local favorite is expanding once again. Joining us now is the owner of Braud's Funnel Cake cafe Denette Braud, and the general manager, Elbert Braud.
news3lv.com
First BrewDog Las Vegas location to open on rooftop near MGM Grand
Las Vegas (KSNV) — International beer brand, BrewDog, is bringing its brews to Las Vegas in a unique fashion this winter. The city will welcome the brand's first location on Friday, December 2, on the roof of the Showcase Mall on Las Vegas Blvd, offering guests 360-degree views of The Strip.
news3lv.com
New 'fast casual' coffee shop 'The Parlour' to host three-day hiring event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new valley coffee shop is looking to do some on-the-spot hiring during a three-day job fair planned for this weekend. The Parlour will be hosting the in-person hiring event starting Saturday, October 15, through Monday, October 17. Those interested in attending can stop by...
Comments / 0