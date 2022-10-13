ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas police officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Truong Thai will be held Saturday night. The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at Sunset Park in Pavilion F. On Thursday, Officer Thai, 49, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mystic Mona hosts Night of the Witches benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Night of the Witches, hosted by Mystic Mona, is back. The sixth annual event benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada, a non-profit dedicated to assisting the local underserved community, will be held from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Grape Street Café in Downtown Summerlin.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Annual first responders relay returns to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The second annual First Responders Relay returns to Las Vegas this weekend. First responder personnel from around the country will come together to compete in a 48-mile relay race on Saturday, Oct. 15. The run will start at the Hilton at Lake Las Vegas and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Three Dog Bakery Las Vegas to host Growl-o-ween

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab the pups, the costumes, and the treats. Three Dog Bakery Las Vegas invites all dogs and their human companions to get spooky during its celebration of Growl-o-ween. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Bruce...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Reflections and tributes for fallen Las Vegas officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community continues to reflect and organize tributes for a Metro Police officer shot and killed in the line of duty. Some using social media platforms to reflect on Officer Truong Thai, 49, and his 23 years of service with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, while others highlight what he did off the clock.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas community remembers fallen officer ahead of planned vigil

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People who live in this area near Flamingo and University Center Drive say crime is frequent. “The areas in a high crime area so I was used to the shots 'cause I hear it now and then, but most of the time there’s a lot of crime over there,” said Christopher Perrah who lives in the community with his young family.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vegas Valley Mustangs Club's charity car show is back

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Vegas Valley Mustangs Club is holding a charity car show for St. Jude's Ranch for Children. The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shelby American. You can join the car club for food, raffles, and awards. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
'Grant A Gift' gala at Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas (KSNV) — 'Grant A Gift' is hosting its annual gala next week *on* the field at Allegiant Stadium. It all benefits local children and families navigating autism. Joining us now with more is the president of the Grant A Gift Foundation Ackerman Center, Brian Hager.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Veteran Las Vegas police officer shot and killed near Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An officer was shot and killed in the line of duty near the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday morning, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced. The shooting took place near the 800 block of E. Flamingo Road, a few blocks east of Las Vegas Boulevard, Lombardo.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SNHD now offering updated COVID boosters

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Updated COVID-19 boosters for children six years of age and older are available at Southern Nevada Health District clinics beginning Friday, Oct. 14. SNHD expects to receive the updated COVID-19 booster authorized for children five years of age and older early next week. “It’s important...
LAS VEGAS, NV
North Las Vegas police seek man reported missing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police need help finding a 54-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas. Timothy Patterson was last on Wednesday, October 12, in the morning when he left his home near the 3500 block of Mavis Lane. His home is located near Elkhorn Road & North Aliante Parkway.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas police locate missing 11-year-old boy

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE, 9:15 AM | Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Ernest Dickerson has been located. No other details were provided. ORIGINAL | Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an 11-year-old boy reported missing from a Las Vegas neighborhood. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Police arrest suspect in east Las Vegas valley barricade

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police responded to a barricade situation that developed near Vegas Valley and Nellis Boulevard Thursday. Officers reported to the scene around 3:20 p.m on Thursday near the 2700 block of S. Nellis Boulevard. A suspect was arrested. Police advise avoiding the area of S. Nellis...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Braud's Funnel Cake cafe

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A fun local favorite is expanding once again. Joining us now is the owner of Braud's Funnel Cake cafe Denette Braud, and the general manager, Elbert Braud.
LAS VEGAS, NV
First BrewDog Las Vegas location to open on rooftop near MGM Grand

Las Vegas (KSNV) — International beer brand, BrewDog, is bringing its brews to Las Vegas in a unique fashion this winter. The city will welcome the brand's first location on Friday, December 2, on the roof of the Showcase Mall on Las Vegas Blvd, offering guests 360-degree views of The Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV

