Read full article on original website
Related
hh-today.com
Waverly Lake gets council’s attention, briefly
The sad condition of Albany’s Waverly Lake caught the attention of the mayor and city council this week, if only for a minute. Toward the end of the regular council meeting Wednesday night, Mayor Alex Johnson II said a constituent had aked him about Waverly Lake. What was the city doing about it? That was the gist of the question.
nbc16.com
Scaffolding on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House is finally coming down
After a whole summer of rehab work on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House in Eugene, the scaffolding is finally coming down. The 7,000 square foot house has been restored to bring in more visitors. But still preserve the Victorian era look to honor the house's history. Executive Director, Leah Murray,...
idesignarch.com
800-Square-Foot Sustainable House In Oregon
Situated on two acres of land at the urban edge of Eugene, Oregon, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom sustainable home combines cozy spaces with an expansive character. Designed by Aligned Architecture, the interior space weave into the surrounding garden. At the center of the home, a wood stove anchors the room. Large...
philomathnews.com
Casino Night fundraiser for veterans organizations coming Oct. 22
A Casino Night serving as a fundraiser for three organizations will be staged on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Corvallis Elks Lodge, organizers announced. The doors open at 4 p.m. with games beginning at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $20 if purchased in advance or $25 at the door and include dinner and gaming chips to play. To purchase tickets or for more information, call 541-760-5102.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
philomathnews.com
COVID-19 bivalent booster event coming on Oct. 21
The Benton County Health Department announced plans for a community vaccination event on Friday, Oct. 21, in Philomath. Only the COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine will be available at the clinic, which is scheduled to run from 4-7 p.m. at Clemens Primary School. Dates are subject to change based on delivery...
kptv.com
6 kittens and mother cat rescued from under Salem house
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Six kittens and the mother cat were rescued from under a Salem house on Wednesday, according to Marion County Fire District No. 1. At about 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a house on Auburn Road when a resident called for help after his cat moved her kittens into his neighbor’s crawl space.
nbc16.com
Meteor spotted in Lincoln City
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — An Oregon Police officer caught a meteor on his dash-camera late Wednesday night. This happened in Lincoln City around 10:15 p.m. The officer was headed back to the station when he turned a corner and saw the fireball streaking across the sky. And he wasn't...
kezi.com
Eugene Water and Electric Board practices cleaning up oil spill
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Water and Electric Board and other agencies prepared for a worst-case-scenario for river health on Wednesday by cleaning up a simulated oil spill on the Willamette River. EWEB officials say that every year they perform oil drills where crews test out predetermined strategies for spill...
IN THIS ARTICLE
philomathnews.com
Benton County included in air quality advisory
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency have issued an air quality advisory for an area that includes Benton County primarily due to smoke from the Cedar Creek fire near Oakridge. The advisory, which also includes Marion, Linn, Polk and Yamhill counties, begins Sunday and...
beachconnection.net
Washington Coast, South Oregon Coast Under Air Quality Alerts
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – Smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire along with easterly winds are creating uncomfortable situations for most parts of the Pacific Northwest, with, the eastern halves of Washington and Oregon faring better along with a couple slices of the Oregon coast. Otherwise, everything west of the Cascades – including much of the south Oregon coast and all the Washington coast – are under air quality alerts for a day or more. (Above: photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Couple discovers what appears to be a ‘globster’ on the Oregon coast
While riding his all-terrain vehicle along the coast near Florence Wednesday afternoon, Adoni Tegner came across what he could only describe as a sea monster.
philomathnews.com
Obituary: Justin Lee Sawtelle (1975-2022)
Justin Sawtelle, 47, formerly from Philomath, died October 8, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. He was born to Phillip Sawtelle and Judy Taylor on July 21, 1975 in Corvallis, Oregon. Justin is survived by his mother Judy, stepfather Dennis Hultberg, father Phillip Sawtelle, stepmother Cheryl, his sister Amber Sawtelle, and his beloved therapy dog “Stella”.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oregon's first Latino-owned brewery gets ready to open second location
SALEM, Ore. — The recipe for success at Xicha Brewing in West Salem is simple. Chef and co-owner Ricardo Antunez said it's all in what they bring to the table. "Kind of bringing a little flavor to the whole scene," he said. "We just wanted to make beers that were culturally diverse."
kptv.com
Corvallis woman dies after being hit by vehicle on Hwy 20
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A young woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on Highway 20 on Thursday night, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 20 near Independence Highway. An investigation revealed 23-year-old Taylor Marie Harlow, of Corvallis, was standing or walking in the eastbound lane when she was hit by a 2014 Toyota Sequoia.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Oct. 13
Just prior to 9:00pm last night, deputies responded with fire personnel to the report of a house fire in the 36000blk of Stacey-Gateway Rd. in Pleasant Hill. Much of the house had burned before the fire could be contained. A single deceased person was located inside. Although not officially identified at this point, authorities believe that the deceased is likely the 86 year old male resident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Additional details will be released when available.
KGW
One of Oregon's most competitive races is in the newly created 6th Congressional District
PORTLAND, Ore. — Television viewers have seen wall-to-wall campaign ads as the November 8 election draws closer. Oregon's congressional races are unusually tight in a typically blue state, and are drawing a lot of interest and money from both Republican and Democratic national party committees. One of the most...
oregontoday.net
Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14
In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
philomathnews.com
Letter: We are fortunate to have David Gomberg as our representative
I’ve read with bemusement the several recent letters supporting a candidate running to take the seat of our incumbent state representative, David Gomberg. No doubt this person is the fine human being her supporters portray, but I’m at a loss to think why anyone would imagine that she, or anyone else, could possibly be a more responsive, effective, humane, hardworking and otherwise exemplary representative than the one we are so fortunate to have now.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: US president’s boyhood home is now a musuem
From the street it looks like any other old house. But it’s much more than that. It was home to the 31st president of the United States. The boyhood home of Herbert Hoover is in Newberg, Oregon. Hoover was from Iowa, originally. His parents died when he was young....
philomathnews.com
Philomath’s cross-country boys dominate Country Fair Classic
The Philomath High School boys cross-country placed six runners among the top eight in a dominating performance that easily won the Country Fair Classic on Saturday. Senior Ben Hernandez ran his fourth sub-17-minute race of the season and was the individual winner of the meet, which was staged at the Oregon Country Fairgrounds near Veneta.
Comments / 0