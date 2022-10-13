Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Garden Grove runs past Segerstrom in Big Four League opener
Garden Grove’s Malachi Bey scores a touchdown as Nicholas Cervantes of Segerstrom defends. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman). Garden Grove High School’s football team put together a strong running game and solid defense to defeat Segerstrom 31-23 Friday night in the Big Four League opener at Segerstrom. The two...
PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran clinches CIF playoff berth with victory over Pacifica
Crean Lutheran Coach Rick Curtis and his players celebrate after Thursday’s victory. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs, John Luciano). Crean Lutheran High School’s football team continued to roll in Empire League play with a 35-7 victory over Pacifica at Bolsa Grande Thursday night that clinched a CIF playoff berth, according to Coach Rick Curtis.
Santa Ana sets the stage for title showdown with decisive win over Saddleback
Santa Ana Coach Charlie TeGantvoort congratulates his players after Thursday’s win. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Santa Ana High School’s football team continued to roll in Orange Coast League play, defeating Saddleback 58-6 Thursday night at Segerstrom for its sixth straight victory. The Saints (7-2, 5-0) have...
Will USC land Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 basketball recruit in the country?
Don't look now, but USC is putting together one of the best recruiting classes in the country - in football and men's basketball. A few days after receiving a commitment from Wheeler High School (Georgia) big man Arrinten Page, the Trojans appear poised to land his teammate, Isaiah Collier. A ...
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 14
Week eight of high school football in Orange County continues with Friday night games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores throughout the night, then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website covering Orange County sports.
Laguna Beach senior Bella Rasmussen achieves dream and makes state history with two TDs
Bella Rasmussen, a running back with the Laguna Beach varsity team, made history Friday night. (Photos courtesy Doug Franz, Laguna Beach football). Laguna Beach High School senior Bella Rasmussen, a member of the Breakers varsity football team, made history Friday night and accomplished a dream she’s set out to do since she started playing the sport at the age of 7.
Update on Goose Landing at Dodger Stadium
In San Diego, Game Three of the Dodgers series with the Padres is tonight at Petco Park, a couple days after a surprise visitor flew onto the field at Dodger Stadium. In Game Two of the National League Division Series in Los Angeles Wednesday night, a goose landed on the grass in the bottom of the 8th. Umpires stopped the game while crews got the large bird off the field. The game went on and the Padres beat the Dodgers five to three, tying up the series at one game each. A tweet from Los Angeles Audubon said the bird at the game was a Greater White-Fronted Goose, noting that bright lights can disorient birds that migrate at night. They also said they heard that the goose was released safely by Dodgers personnel.
Watch: October Glory (and Carnage!) at Wedge
Mostly, surfing is a participatory sport. Unlike ball and stick sports in arenas and on fields, most surfers would rather ride waves than watch other people ride waves. (Sorry, pro surfing.) There are, however, certain waves in the world that are near-impossible to ride — and nearly impossible to look away from when people are surfing ’em. The Wedge, in Newport Beach, has long been one such wave. It is a spectacle, a freak of reflection and refraction, smack in the middle North Orange County — of one of the most innocuous and populated surf zones on earth. Hit play above to watch some highlights (and lowlights and backwash) of late season south swells and the locals and visitors who tackle ’em.
Inland Empire evacuations ordered as Southern California storm system brings risk of debris flows
Evacuation orders were issued in the Inland Empire as a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows. The orders center around the El Dorado and Apple Fire burn scars. Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus […]
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected
Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
Showers on tap amid cloudy, cooler conditions in SoCal Sunday
Much of Southern California should see some rain on Sunday amid cloudy and cooler conditions.
SoCal schools hit by nationwide surge in ‘swatting’ calls that lead to lockdowns, disruptions
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Multiple schools in Southern California in recent weeks have been hit by false reports of armed gunmen on campus during what appears to be a sharp nationwide increase in school “swatting” incidents. On Friday, Segerstrom High School in Santa Ana was locked down...
San Clemente State Park Camping Reservations
San Clemente State Park is famous for its daily and overnight beach camping trips. The beach is located about a mile south of San Clemente Pier. Locals would like to keep this place to themselves, but the state of California has provided plenty of parking space so we can all enjoy this wonderful beach.
FTU Returns To Southern California – Save $50 On Your Ticket
For the last decade, I’ve spoken at Frequent Traveler University (FTU) events around the nation and I invite you to join me for a great discussion about miles, points, and travel in beautiful Orange County, California next month. FTU Orange Country 2022 – November 12-13, 2022. From November...
This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track
Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
Showers, Storms Likely Across Southland Saturday
Cloudy and wet weather is expected to impact much of the Southland Saturday, with forecasters warning of possible showers and storms that could ruin some weekend plans.
8 Hour Standoff in Costa Mesa Leads to Arrest for Attempted Homicide
A Whittier man has been arrested for assault, attempted homicide, and firearms charges following a more than eight-hour standoff with law enforcements agents in Costa Mesa. Luis Mendez Jr., 49, had a prior misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant. Following the incident, Mendez faces charges of multiple counts of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, assault with a firearm upon a law enforcement officer, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Pacific Wine and Food Classic a Sell-Out Success
The Pacific Wine & Food Classic was a sold-out success after its two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Held at the Newport Dunes on Saturday, Oct. 1, the event boasted bites from some of Orange County’s finest food spots. From Chef Leo Razo’s signature championship paella to some exciting new eats – plus wine and spirits – this was the event you didn’t want to miss.
Striking Custom Contemporary Home in Newport Beach
This elegant contemporary dream house in Newport Beach, California was built on a small lot. The exterior features a more traditional Craftsman look with curb appeal. Designed by Eric Aust Architect, the home has an inviting and open front patio. The main floor has an open and modern layout. The second floor maximize its space to accommodate 4 bedrooms.
