ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Midseason report card: Handing out grades to Washington State's offensive and defensive groups after six games

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review
nbcrightnow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Washington State offense reaches season-low mark in loss to Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Whether at Martin Stadium or Reser Stadium, Washington State's offense never struggled to light up the scoreboard in its eight-game wining streak against Oregon State. Generally speaking, it was about keeping the Beavers off the board and even when the defense failed in that area, the offense was usually there to bail them out.
CORVALLIS, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Washington State forced to tweak offensive lineup for game against Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. – With their starting guard sidelined for the first half, the Washington State Cougars called upon a freshman to make his first-career start. Grant Stephens was tagged with a targeting penalty and ejected late in the Cougs' 30-14 loss to No. 6 last weekend. By rule, the Cougs' senior right guard was not allowed to play in the first half of WSU's Pac-12 matchup Saturday at Oregon State.
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Washington Football
Pullman, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
Local
Washington Sports
State
Oregon State
Pullman, WA
Football
nbcrightnow.com

The pick: Why Washington State will beat Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A redshirt freshman might make his second career start at quarterback for Oregon State against Washington State’s veteran defense. Beavers QB Ben Gulbranson had pressure in his face throughout OSU’s matchup with Stanford last weekend, but he found some late magic and lifted his team to a 28-27 comeback win.
CORVALLIS, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Arizona QB (and former Cougar) Jayden de Laura planted a WSU flag at Husky Stadium. UW’s defense didn’t forget.

SEATTLE – The flag is gone. But the memory hasn’t faded. On Nov. 26, Washington State brazenly ransacked Husky Stadium – snapping a seven-game losing streak in unforgettable fashion. Second-year quarterback Jayden de Laura picked apart the nation’s top statistical pass defense, completing 21 of his first 22 passes and throwing for 245 yards. The Cougars outgained the overmatched Huskies 454-200 in a 40-13 rout, their largest margin of victory in 113 meetings.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grading#Report Card#American Football#College Football#Midseason#Wsu
nbcrightnow.com

After missing three weeks with injury, Washington State strong safety Jordan Lee makes impact in return

PULLMAN – Jordan Lee played in 47 of Nevada's 48 games over the past four years. He hadn't missed a game since 2018, his true freshman season. In his second appearance at Washington State – a Week 2 win at Wisconsin – the senior transfer strong safety sustained a lower-body injury, which kept him out of action for the next three weeks.
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Idaho football stuns third-ranked Montana to recapture Little Brown Stein

Ladies and gentlemen, the Vandal football team has arrived. The Little Brown Stein trophy will return to Moscow after 23 years following Idaho’s 30-23 victory Saturday against second-ranked Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Trailing 13-12 at halftime, the Vandals (4-2, 3-0) took the lead after Ricardo Chavez’s 40-yard...
MOSCOW, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nwsportsmanmag.com

Pikeminnow Season Catch Up; Data Confirms Snake Walleye Increase

A sharp increase in incidental walleye catches during this year’s Northern Pikeminnow Sport-Reward Program season is confirming a report of building numbers of the fish colonizing upper portions of Washington’s Snake River. End-of-season tallies show 12 times as many walleye were reported in 2022 versus 2021 at the...
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy