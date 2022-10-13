Midseason report card: Handing out grades to Washington State's offensive and defensive groups after six games

Read full article on original website
Washington State offense reaches season-low mark in loss to Oregon State
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Whether at Martin Stadium or Reser Stadium, Washington State's offense never struggled to light up the scoreboard in its eight-game wining streak against Oregon State. Generally speaking, it was about keeping the Beavers off the board and even when the defense failed in that area, the offense was usually there to bail them out.
Washington State forced to tweak offensive lineup for game against Oregon State
CORVALLIS, Ore. – With their starting guard sidelined for the first half, the Washington State Cougars called upon a freshman to make his first-career start. Grant Stephens was tagged with a targeting penalty and ejected late in the Cougs' 30-14 loss to No. 6 last weekend. By rule, the Cougs' senior right guard was not allowed to play in the first half of WSU's Pac-12 matchup Saturday at Oregon State.
Recap and Highlights: Oregon State breezes past Washington State, as Cougars skid into bye week
CORVALLIS, ORE – After starting the season with three straight wins to start the Jake Dickert era, Washington State stumbled into its bye week with losses in three of its last four games. The previous two could be chalked up to valiant efforts against more talented ranked opponents. Saturday...
Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against Oregon State
Washington State’s offense will be shorthanded at its skill positions this weekend. The Cougars will also play without a starting guard for the first half of Saturday’s game against Oregon State, scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. at Reser Stadium. Starting running back Nakia Watson and slot...
The pick: Why Washington State will beat Oregon State
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A redshirt freshman might make his second career start at quarterback for Oregon State against Washington State’s veteran defense. Beavers QB Ben Gulbranson had pressure in his face throughout OSU’s matchup with Stanford last weekend, but he found some late magic and lifted his team to a 28-27 comeback win.
Arizona QB (and former Cougar) Jayden de Laura planted a WSU flag at Husky Stadium. UW’s defense didn’t forget.
SEATTLE – The flag is gone. But the memory hasn’t faded. On Nov. 26, Washington State brazenly ransacked Husky Stadium – snapping a seven-game losing streak in unforgettable fashion. Second-year quarterback Jayden de Laura picked apart the nation’s top statistical pass defense, completing 21 of his first 22 passes and throwing for 245 yards. The Cougars outgained the overmatched Huskies 454-200 in a 40-13 rout, their largest margin of victory in 113 meetings.
Things to watch: Washington hosts Arizona and former WSU QB Jayden de Laura
What: Arizona (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) at Washington (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) TV: Pac-12 Network Radio: SportsRadio 93.3-FM KJRLatest line: Huskies by 14.5. QB Michael Penix Jr.: 64.8% completions, 2,044 passing yards, 16 pass TD, 4 INT, 1 rush TD. WR Rome Odunze: 35 catches, 15 yards per reception, 4 TD. LB...
Eastern Washington unable to stop No. 5 Sacramento State's rushing attack in 52-28 loss
Trailing by two touchdowns and facing a fourth-and-4 from their 38-yard line, Eastern Washington punter Nick Kokich took a deep snap, stepped up and threw toward Nolan Ulm running toward the left sideline. The ball sailed over Ulm’s head, just out of reach, and Kokich dropped into a crouch, hands...
After missing three weeks with injury, Washington State strong safety Jordan Lee makes impact in return
PULLMAN – Jordan Lee played in 47 of Nevada's 48 games over the past four years. He hadn't missed a game since 2018, his true freshman season. In his second appearance at Washington State – a Week 2 win at Wisconsin – the senior transfer strong safety sustained a lower-body injury, which kept him out of action for the next three weeks.
Idaho football stuns third-ranked Montana to recapture Little Brown Stein
Ladies and gentlemen, the Vandal football team has arrived. The Little Brown Stein trophy will return to Moscow after 23 years following Idaho’s 30-23 victory Saturday against second-ranked Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Trailing 13-12 at halftime, the Vandals (4-2, 3-0) took the lead after Ricardo Chavez’s 40-yard...
Idaho senior linebacker Fa’Avae Fa’Avae will have chance to show tackling prowess against No. 3 Montana's run-heavy game plan
MOSCOW, Idaho – For a resurgent Idaho football team that has won three straight games after opening the season with respectable losses to Washington State and Indiana, Saturday’s game against undefeated Montana in Missoula is a revealing test. Are these the Vandals of the past five years who...
Things to watch: Idaho aims to recover Little Brown Stein in reignited rivalry at Montana
MOSCOW, Idaho – Playing for a traveling trophy as a representative of a rivalry seems less urgent these days and a relic of an earlier era of football, like tearaway jerseys and big shoulder pads. But an important aspect of a traveling trophy is when it actually travels. The...
Pikeminnow Season Catch Up; Data Confirms Snake Walleye Increase
A sharp increase in incidental walleye catches during this year’s Northern Pikeminnow Sport-Reward Program season is confirming a report of building numbers of the fish colonizing upper portions of Washington’s Snake River. End-of-season tallies show 12 times as many walleye were reported in 2022 versus 2021 at the...
