Cavaliers Waive Five Players

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived guard Sharife Cooper, forward Mamadi Diakite, forward Nate Hinton, guard R.J. Nembhard, and forward Jamorko Pickett, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Nembhard (6-4, 200), who originally signed a Two-Way contract with Cleveland on Oct....
Tatum ejected as Celtics lose preseason finale to Raptors in OT

Fans in Montreal now think very highly of preseason NBA basketball. The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors played most of their preseason finale Friday as if it were a regular-season game, finishing with an overtime thriller as part of the NBA Canada Series. And the referees called it as if it were one, ejecting Jayson Tatum along the way.
Cavs’ Evan Mobley to Play in Preseason Finale; Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell Out

Mobley, of course, has missed the first three preseason games with a bum ankle, suffered early in training camp when his foot was stepped on. While Mobley is ready to roll, the Cavs standout backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell will not make the trip. Center Jarrett Allen also stayed back in Cleveland, and all three are sitting out solely for the purpose of rest.
Game thread: Hawks vs. Pelicans

The Atlanta Hawks will play their fourth and final preseason game Friday evening vs. the New Orleans Pelicans from Birmingham, AL. Join us on Twitter and in the comments to discuss all of the action. Hawks starters. Trae Young. Dejounte Murray. De’Andre Hunter. John Collins. Onyeka Okongwu. Pelicans starters.
The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Hawks must make to Suns

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is a 10-year NBA veteran who’s brought his toughness and 3-and-D ability to seven different NBA teams. After the last two seasons of being a key starter on the Western Conference contender Suns, both the team and the player are ready to move on. The franchise has shut the 32-year-old down while it explores a Jae Crowder trade with several franchises, including the Atlanta Hawks. This deal could make a lot of sense for both teams, as the Suns look to get younger in the starting lineup with Cam Johnson and across the entire roster, and the Hawks look for veteran toughness and leadership to help Trae Young and company take the next step. Since this is such a good fit for both sides, here is the perfect Jae Crowder Suns-Hawks trade offer.
Berkshire vs. NDCL boys soccer: Badgers rally for timely 2-1 victory

It’s how the futbol has evolved for the Berkshire boys side playing on turf for home matches finally at the brand-new Great Lakes Cheese Stadium after so many years on grass at their longtime home down the street, Dr. William A. Reed Field. It’s how the winningest season in...
Cavaliers Vs. Magic Game Day Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers wrap up the exhibition season tonight with a tipoff against the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. at the Amway Center in Orlando. The Wine and Gold are come in 1-2 and fresh off a 105-99 win over Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, their first win of the preseason..
VASJ vs. Lake Catholic football: Vikings hold Cougars, 35-28

Momentum and the game itself were in danger of slipping out of VASJ’s hands late in its matchup with rival Lake Catholic at Jerome T. Osborne Stadium in Mentor on October 15. For the second time in the contest, the Cougars had sliced a 21-point deficit to 7. Now,...
Mentor vs. Strongsville football: Cardinals roll to big win

Mentor has had its share of ups and downs throughout the 2022 season. Through it all, the good and bad, the Cardinals have kept battling, continued working to get better and never lost their poise. That effort and belief paid off in a major way in a senior night Greater...
