Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is a 10-year NBA veteran who’s brought his toughness and 3-and-D ability to seven different NBA teams. After the last two seasons of being a key starter on the Western Conference contender Suns, both the team and the player are ready to move on. The franchise has shut the 32-year-old down while it explores a Jae Crowder trade with several franchises, including the Atlanta Hawks. This deal could make a lot of sense for both teams, as the Suns look to get younger in the starting lineup with Cam Johnson and across the entire roster, and the Hawks look for veteran toughness and leadership to help Trae Young and company take the next step. Since this is such a good fit for both sides, here is the perfect Jae Crowder Suns-Hawks trade offer.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO