3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Really Does Rock!DONNA STERLINGCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s 5-word reaction after going OFF on Cade Cunningham, Pistons
Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA, capable of tantalizing crowds due to his unreal feats of athleticism. Morant took an All-Star-sized leap last season, averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 33.1 minutes a night in 57 games.
NBA
Cavaliers Waive Five Players
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived guard Sharife Cooper, forward Mamadi Diakite, forward Nate Hinton, guard R.J. Nembhard, and forward Jamorko Pickett, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Nembhard (6-4, 200), who originally signed a Two-Way contract with Cleveland on Oct....
NBC Sports
Tatum ejected as Celtics lose preseason finale to Raptors in OT
Fans in Montreal now think very highly of preseason NBA basketball. The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors played most of their preseason finale Friday as if it were a regular-season game, finishing with an overtime thriller as part of the NBA Canada Series. And the referees called it as if it were one, ejecting Jayson Tatum along the way.
Cleveland Cavaliers pick up options on Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro; five waived
Making two expected moves, the Cavaliers exercised the third-year option on center/forward Evan Mobley and the fourth-year option on guard Isaac Okoro Saturday. Both options are for 2023-24. The Cavs also waived guards Sharife Cooper and R.J. Nembhard and forwards Mamadi Diakite, Nate Hinton and Jamorko Pickett ahead of Wednesday...
Orlando Magic Waive Three Players
On Saturday, the Orlando Magic waived Devin Cannady, Jay Scrubb and Simi Shittu.
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Evan Mobley to Play in Preseason Finale; Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell Out
Mobley, of course, has missed the first three preseason games with a bum ankle, suffered early in training camp when his foot was stepped on. While Mobley is ready to roll, the Cavs standout backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell will not make the trip. Center Jarrett Allen also stayed back in Cleveland, and all three are sitting out solely for the purpose of rest.
Cleveland Cavaliers Waive Sharife Cooper, Four Others
The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Saturday that they have waived former Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper amongst their list of preseason roster cuts.
Mavs' Preseason Win Over Jazz: 4 Big Observations
The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz in their preseason finale. Here are some observations from the performance.
Who needs two? Cavs are the top-trending NBA team right now, says StubHub
Among the top-selling NBA teams on StubHub, the Cleveland Cavaliers have seen the largest spike in ticket sales over last year, the ticket resale service announced Wednesday.
peachtreehoops.com
Game thread: Hawks vs. Pelicans
The Atlanta Hawks will play their fourth and final preseason game Friday evening vs. the New Orleans Pelicans from Birmingham, AL. Join us on Twitter and in the comments to discuss all of the action. Hawks starters. Trae Young. Dejounte Murray. De’Andre Hunter. John Collins. Onyeka Okongwu. Pelicans starters.
For Evan and Isaiah Mobley, Cavs' preseason finale brought special meaning
ORLANDO, Fla. — Preseason in the NBA is an odd time in sports. Wins and losses don’t matter. Championship contenders sometimes go winless. Teams experiment with different lineups, often resulting in some odd combinations on the court. All the while, players just want to escape healthy and without injury.
'Dress Rehearsal': Doncic, Hardaway Jr. Lead Mavs' Win Over Jazz in Preseason Finale
Despite a slow start, the Dallas Mavericks caught fire in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Utah Jazz. Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Christian Wood led the way in Dallas' preseason finale victory.
News-Herald.com
Chardon vs. South football: Hilltoppers rack up points in 56-20 win over Rebels
Run hard, run often. That has been the point of attack for Chardon football for years. But when the Hilltopperes welcomed South on Oct. 14 in a WRC matchup, they went to the skies. Alex Henry connected with Caleb Hewitt from 20 yards out on the second Chardon drive of...
The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Hawks must make to Suns
Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is a 10-year NBA veteran who’s brought his toughness and 3-and-D ability to seven different NBA teams. After the last two seasons of being a key starter on the Western Conference contender Suns, both the team and the player are ready to move on. The franchise has shut the 32-year-old down while it explores a Jae Crowder trade with several franchises, including the Atlanta Hawks. This deal could make a lot of sense for both teams, as the Suns look to get younger in the starting lineup with Cam Johnson and across the entire roster, and the Hawks look for veteran toughness and leadership to help Trae Young and company take the next step. Since this is such a good fit for both sides, here is the perfect Jae Crowder Suns-Hawks trade offer.
News-Herald.com
Berkshire vs. NDCL boys soccer: Badgers rally for timely 2-1 victory
It’s how the futbol has evolved for the Berkshire boys side playing on turf for home matches finally at the brand-new Great Lakes Cheese Stadium after so many years on grass at their longtime home down the street, Dr. William A. Reed Field. It’s how the winningest season in...
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Vs. Magic Game Day Report
The Cleveland Cavaliers wrap up the exhibition season tonight with a tipoff against the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. at the Amway Center in Orlando. The Wine and Gold are come in 1-2 and fresh off a 105-99 win over Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, their first win of the preseason..
News-Herald.com
VASJ vs. Lake Catholic football: Vikings hold Cougars, 35-28
Momentum and the game itself were in danger of slipping out of VASJ’s hands late in its matchup with rival Lake Catholic at Jerome T. Osborne Stadium in Mentor on October 15. For the second time in the contest, the Cougars had sliced a 21-point deficit to 7. Now,...
News-Herald.com
Mentor vs. Strongsville football: Cardinals roll to big win
Mentor has had its share of ups and downs throughout the 2022 season. Through it all, the good and bad, the Cardinals have kept battling, continued working to get better and never lost their poise. That effort and belief paid off in a major way in a senior night Greater...
News-Herald.com
West Geauga vs. South boys soccer: Gritty Wolverines pull off 1-0 stunner to snap lengthy winless skid
Maybe it was the reality setting in that time is running short this fall. Or perhaps it was the pink socks to go with their home kits for their annual cancer awareness match day. Regardless, though, West Geauga found some magic Oct. 15 as it welcomed South to close the...
Cleveland Makes Lineup Adjustment Ahead Of Game Three Of ALDS, Arias To Get Start
Gabriel Arias will get his first postseason start for Cleveland at first base. The Guardians are tied with New York in the American League Division Series.
