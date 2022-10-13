ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Arbiter Online

Bullied out of Boise: Hank Bachmeier’s unlucky time at Boise State

Hank Bachmeier is leaving Boise State University. Multiple media outlets confirmed that senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier informed the Boise State football team about his intent to enter the transfer portal on Sept. 26. Head coach Andy Avalos declined a comment about Hank Bachmeier a week after the announcement. To say...
107.9 LITE FM

Best Golfing in Idaho – Get Games in Before It’s Too Cold

According to Wikipedia, "The modern game of golf originated in 15th-century Scotland," however the game's ancient origins have been debated time and time again. It is safe to say that golf has been around for a loooonggg time and will continue to be around for the unforeseeable future. It is a game of leisurely fun and entertainment solo or with friends to a game that is known for closing down business deals while on the course with leaders, bosses and associates. So where are the best courses in the state?
MIX 106

Should Boise Bars Start Closing At 11 pm?

Going out for a night on the town in Boise with friends is great. You can start getting ready at 10 pm, be at the club by 11:30 pm, have a late-night snack at 2:25 am, and spend all weekend nursing that hangover. It's the best. Or, is there a...
107.9 LITE FM

An Interesting Reason Americans from All Over Are Still Coming to Idaho

MoneyWise recently created a list that shares what states Americans are leaving, and where they're moving to — Idaho is #9 on the list of where people are moving to. Yeah, I know... this probably doesn't come as a surprise to most of us because we've seen first-hand the extreme growth. But what's fascinating to learn about are the reasons WHY people are moving to Idaho.
KPVI Newschannel 6

A look at the candidates facing off for the College of Western Idaho board

Here’s a look at the races and the candidates for the four seats on the unpaid five-member board that are up for election in November; though trustees must live in the zone they represent, College of Western Idaho board elections are district-wide, meaning voters across both Ada and Canyon counties vote on all of them:
95.7 KEZJ

Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think

When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
KIDO Talk Radio

5 Shocking Reasons For Albertsons Not To Merge With Kroger

Few businesses worldwide are synonymous with their city of origin as Boise's Albertsons Supermarkets and the city of Boise. Joe Albertson's dream has provided employment, charity, and indescribable benefits to Boise and beyond. It all appears to end if the federal government allows mammoth Kroger Foods to swallow our beloved Boise supermarket chain.
WSB Radio

Man arrested for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — A man was arrested Monday night for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho. According to KTVB, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said that a woman was found dead in her house in Middleton, Idaho, Monday evening. Levi Isaac Davis, 26, was arrested and charged with...
Post Register

Bloomberg: Kroger wants to merge with Albertsons

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Albertsons and Kroger are in talks to potentially merge, creating a supermarket powerhouse Bloomberg reports. Sources close to the deal that wish to remain anonymous say the talks are in the early stages, and no deal has been reached as of now. We will continue...
107.9 LITE FM

If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter

Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
eastidahonews.com

It’s official: Kroger says it plans to buy Idaho’s Albertsons chain

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The grocery company Joe Albertson founded 83 years ago with a single supermarket in Boise’s North End may soon change hands again, this time via a merger with a bigger competitor. Albertsons Companies Inc. and Kroger announced Friday that they’ve signed a pact to...
KIVI-TV

9th annual Hoptober Freshtival is set for Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Brewing is hosting the 9th annual Hoptober Freshtival on Saturday. The event is focused on shining a light on beers brewed with fresh hops. Typically when harvesting hops, farmers will process and freeze them so they can be used throughout the entire year. Boise Brewing does something different to make a special beer though.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The Stealth Story: Idaho Voters Can Change the Balance of Power in Boise

The balance of power between the Governor and Idaho Legislators is on the November ballot. It’s called SJR 102. A yes vote means you support a change to the state constitution. A no vote would mean you prefer the status quo. The measure would allow the leaders of the House and Senate to call a special session. Currently, the Governor has the power, and it became a contentious issue for some during the so-called pandemic.
107.9 LITE FM

There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho

As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
