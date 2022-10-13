Nick McWilliams reporting – Amid issues with an Ohio Environmental Protection Agency violation, tensions remain high with Uhrichsville government. The city was reportedly served a violation notice by the Ohio EPA recently for illegal dumping occurring at the Gorley Street Bottoms. Discussions during open meetings on matters in that area have been limited, with city officials stating that there were no updates that could be made public at that time prior to the notice.

UHRICHSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO