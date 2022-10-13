Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Hillside slides in the plans for East End Park in Moundsville
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The city of Moundsville Parks and Recreation received a large donation from the state that will allow East End Playground to grow. In 2019, the playground had a full renovation. Since then, there has been an on-going effort to add more. The city -- and...
WTOV 9
Commissioners approve funding for online resource database in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Jefferson County Commissioners approved an ARPA request from the Educational Service Center to create an online database that would help Jefferson County residents. "The vision with this is to develop the Jefferson County Resource Database. And it’s actually going to be a website, and we're...
Ohio officials to visit MPR supply chain in Belmont County
Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted will be touring MPR Supply Chain Solutions on October 19 to tour the sixty-seven-acre trans-loading facility along the Ohio River in Bellaire, OH. MPR says Husted has led the Office of Workforce Transformation, working to identify the needs of Ohio businesses and to align workers’ skills with those needs to […]
WTOV 9
Utica Shale Academy purchases former Huntington Bank Building in Salineville
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — The Utica Shale Academy has acquired the former Huntington Bank Building in Salineville. It will be used for career and workforce development. The Shale Academy already has the Hutson building in Salineville, which will be used for skills training and online curriculum. The building was...
WFMJ.com
WATCHDOG: Councilman & Valley residents raise concern over demolitions
In 2022 alone, six property owners filed injunctions against the city of Youngstown for attempting to tear down their structure. One Canfield resident plans on suing the city, after a South Avenue building was demolished in April. Jennipher Carter said she was part of a team working to turn the...
Rulli, Hagan discuss race for Ohio senate
At the age of 73, Bob Hagan has spent 28 years in the Ohio Statehouse both as a Representative and a Senator. He left in 2006, but now is looking to return.
wtuz.com
Tensions Remain High at Uhrichsville Council
Nick McWilliams reporting – Amid issues with an Ohio Environmental Protection Agency violation, tensions remain high with Uhrichsville government. The city was reportedly served a violation notice by the Ohio EPA recently for illegal dumping occurring at the Gorley Street Bottoms. Discussions during open meetings on matters in that area have been limited, with city officials stating that there were no updates that could be made public at that time prior to the notice.
Commissioner discusses ‘vulnerable’ Guatemalan population in Salem
The community's population is difficult to track due to a lingering sense of distrust of the government.
WTOV 9
Fall outreach festival held at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A fall outreach festival was held at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling on Thursday to provide more opportunity to learn and access resources in the city. Multiple vendors like Youth Services System, Project Freedom, and the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling were set up giving info or free objects like hats, gloves, flashlights, and more.
WTOV 9
Hancock County Health Department hosting Walk for Women
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Hancock County Health Department is hosting its Walk for Women this weekend to spread awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetime. “We walk down to the New Cumberland Pharmacy, we go to Second...
WTRF
Jefferson County road closures next week
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Engineer’s Office announced two road closures next week due to culvert replacements:. COUNTY ROAD 10 (Smithfield-Adena Road) – Will be closed to all traffic between Wilson Street and Morning Glow Lane (Mount Pleasant Township Road 129) Monday, October 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a culvert replacement.
WTOV 9
Crash sees 4 injured in St. Clairsville
BELMONT COUNTY, OH — Four people have been transported to the hospital after a car crash early Saturday evening. The St. Clairsville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that it was a one vehicle crash. The accident occurred on U.S. 40, also known as National Road,...
whbc.com
Bridge Over Atwood Lake to be Replaced Soon
DELLROY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We don’t usually see major bridge construction projects start in the Fall, but there’s one in Carroll County. The Route 542 bridge over the eastern end of Atwood Lake near Dellroy is being replaced starting in a few weeks. Preliminary...
whbc.com
Sheriff by Default: Carroll’s Calvin Graham On Board for 2 Years
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – It appears Interim Carroll County Sheriff Calvin Graham can remove the “interim” from his title. Although the sheriff’s race is on the November ballot because of the timing of the death of late Sheriff Dale Williams, no Democratic candidate has been chosen to run.
Bob’s Tavern in Washington County shut down, deemed ‘nuisance’
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A popular neighborhood bar has been shut down after being deemed a nuisance by the district attorney. Law enforcement taped signs to entrances late Friday afternoon, telling would-be patrons of the temporary injunction filed on behalf of the district attorney. According to court documents, the...
whbc.com
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Ohio Deaths Top 40,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of people who died with coronavirus in Ohio topped a milestone on Thursday. In their weekly report, the state health department put the death toll from COVID at over 40,000. The Stark County total is 1772. Weekly new reported case...
NE Ohio woman turns heads with unusual pets
Jackie Hahner is used to double-takes when she's out and about. It's hard to avoid when you have a pet raccoon at your side.
Vatican: Local church to officially close after parishioners’ appeal
The Youngstown Diocese has officially confirmed the closing of a Campbell church.
Four injured in Belmont County crash
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that four people were taken to the hospital after an accident Saturday evening. A single-vehicle crash took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Route 40 just off of Exit 215. First responders from Cumberland Trail, Neffs and Barton all responded to the scene. Details […]
WFMJ.com
Local seniors may be eligible for free Amazon Echo Dot
Senior citizens who live in Mahoning, Trumbull or Columbiana County could receive a free Amazon Echo Dot for their homes. The Amazon Echo Dot, also known as "Alexa" is a device that allows users to make emergency calls, listen to music, check the weather and so much more. Amazon's Senior...
