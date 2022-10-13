ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

Hillside slides in the plans for East End Park in Moundsville

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The city of Moundsville Parks and Recreation received a large donation from the state that will allow East End Playground to grow. In 2019, the playground had a full renovation. Since then, there has been an on-going effort to add more. The city -- and...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio officials to visit MPR supply chain in Belmont County

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted will be touring MPR Supply Chain Solutions on October 19 to tour the sixty-seven-acre trans-loading facility along the Ohio River in Bellaire, OH. MPR says Husted has led the Office of Workforce Transformation, working to identify the needs of Ohio businesses and to align workers’ skills with those needs to […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Steubenville, OH
Government
City
Steubenville, OH
wtuz.com

Tensions Remain High at Uhrichsville Council

Nick McWilliams reporting – Amid issues with an Ohio Environmental Protection Agency violation, tensions remain high with Uhrichsville government. The city was reportedly served a violation notice by the Ohio EPA recently for illegal dumping occurring at the Gorley Street Bottoms. Discussions during open meetings on matters in that area have been limited, with city officials stating that there were no updates that could be made public at that time prior to the notice.
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Steubenville City Council
WTOV 9

Fall outreach festival held at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A fall outreach festival was held at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling on Thursday to provide more opportunity to learn and access resources in the city. Multiple vendors like Youth Services System, Project Freedom, and the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling were set up giving info or free objects like hats, gloves, flashlights, and more.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Hancock County Health Department hosting Walk for Women

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Hancock County Health Department is hosting its Walk for Women this weekend to spread awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetime. “We walk down to the New Cumberland Pharmacy, we go to Second...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Jefferson County road closures next week

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Engineer’s Office announced two road closures next week due to culvert replacements:. COUNTY ROAD 10 (Smithfield-Adena Road) – Will be closed to all traffic between Wilson Street and Morning Glow Lane (Mount Pleasant Township Road 129) Monday, October 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a culvert replacement.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Crash sees 4 injured in St. Clairsville

BELMONT COUNTY, OH — Four people have been transported to the hospital after a car crash early Saturday evening. The St. Clairsville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that it was a one vehicle crash. The accident occurred on U.S. 40, also known as National Road,...
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
whbc.com

Bridge Over Atwood Lake to be Replaced Soon

DELLROY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We don’t usually see major bridge construction projects start in the Fall, but there’s one in Carroll County. The Route 542 bridge over the eastern end of Atwood Lake near Dellroy is being replaced starting in a few weeks. Preliminary...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Sheriff by Default: Carroll’s Calvin Graham On Board for 2 Years

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – It appears Interim Carroll County Sheriff Calvin Graham can remove the “interim” from his title. Although the sheriff’s race is on the November ballot because of the timing of the death of late Sheriff Dale Williams, no Democratic candidate has been chosen to run.
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Ohio Deaths Top 40,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of people who died with coronavirus in Ohio topped a milestone on Thursday. In their weekly report, the state health department put the death toll from COVID at over 40,000. The Stark County total is 1772. Weekly new reported case...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Four injured in Belmont County crash

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that four people were taken to the hospital after an accident Saturday evening. A single-vehicle crash took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Route 40 just off of Exit 215. First responders from Cumberland Trail, Neffs and Barton all responded to the scene. Details […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Local seniors may be eligible for free Amazon Echo Dot

Senior citizens who live in Mahoning, Trumbull or Columbiana County could receive a free Amazon Echo Dot for their homes. The Amazon Echo Dot, also known as "Alexa" is a device that allows users to make emergency calls, listen to music, check the weather and so much more. Amazon's Senior...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy