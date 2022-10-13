ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

PennLive.com

Pa. man charged with attempted homicide after shooting friend, police say

A 29-year-old Bethlehem man is charged with attempted homicide after shooting a friend on Oct. 7, court papers say. Christopher Michael Rodriguez, of the 1400 block of Thompson Avenue and who is in custody in Montgomery County, was also charged Thursday in District Judge Roy Manwaring II’s court with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon, records show.
BETHLEHEM, PA
fox29.com

Police: 3 men, 1 woman injured in Kensington quadruple shooting overnight

PHILADELPHIA - Four people are recovering after they were shot in Kensington early Friday morning, according to authorities. Officials say officers responded to the 800 block of East Willard Street for a report of a person with a gun. Responding officers found four gunshot victims, according to police. Authorities say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Subject for 5th Offense DUI

Delaware State Police have arrested 60-year-old Marc Lynam of Newark, Delaware for felony DUI following a single vehicle collision investigation that occurred in the Newark area on Friday afternoon. On October 14, 2022, at approximately 12:47 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Sunset Lake Road at Reybold Road for...
NEWARK, DE
fox29.com

Video: 2 suspects sought in shooting death of Philadelphia man, 42

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month. The incident happened back on Oct. 1, on the 900 block of Marcella Street. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, was sitting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
townsquaredelaware.com

Delaware State Police Arrests Two Subjects for Tobacco Store Robbery

Delaware State Police have arrested Christopher Harmon, 31 and Andre Harmon, 28, both of Newark, DE, for robbery and related charges following an incident that occurred yesterday morning. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 08:31 a.m., troopers responded to the Four Seasons Tobacco Outlet located at 638 Plaza Drive, Newark...
NEWARK, DE
Daily Voice

Violent Threats Shut Down Coatesville Area High School

For the second time in as many weeks, Coatesville Area High School was the subject of violent threats on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 13 and 14, authorities have announced. In a release from the Chester County District Attorney's Office, officials said classes were suspended Friday after threats were made on the anonymous tip-sharing app Safe2Say.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Newark Gas Station Robbed At Gunpoint Friday Morning

The Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Newark area gas station that occurred early this morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the incident occurred at approximately 4:03 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Shell gas station, located at 1148...
NEWARK, DE
Daily Voice

WATCH: Philly Police Seek Gunmen Caught On Video

Two unknown gunmen are sought in connection with an early morning shooting caught on video, authorities said. The clip, just over a minute long, shows the pair shoot at a man on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Philadelphia police said in a release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man, 34, fatally shot in Logan; 3 men in blue Chevy sought

LOGAN - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man by three men in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened Thursday afternoon, around 1:15, on the 4700 block of North Marvine Street. Responding officers found the 34-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

1 Killed in Shooting Near Philly, Montgomery County Border

One man was fatally shot early Thursday morning on the border of East Mount Airy and Montgomery County, authorities said. The victim, who was shot multiple times in the head and face around 2:30 a.m. on the 3300 block of W. Cheltenham Avenue, was found dead on the sidewalk, Philadelphia police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hausman's theft: What really happened?

L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A family-run farm in southern Lehigh County says someone took advantage of its honor system store, but a woman says it's not what it looks like. Hausman's Fruit Farm posted surveillance photos Wednesday night appearing to show three people in their store on Saturday night, between 10:45-10:55 p.m.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

