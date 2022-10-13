Read full article on original website
Pa. man charged with attempted homicide after shooting friend, police say
A 29-year-old Bethlehem man is charged with attempted homicide after shooting a friend on Oct. 7, court papers say. Christopher Michael Rodriguez, of the 1400 block of Thompson Avenue and who is in custody in Montgomery County, was also charged Thursday in District Judge Roy Manwaring II’s court with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon, records show.
Is a quadruple shooting linked to a crash involving a stolen SUV? Philly police are investigating
Police are trying to determine if a crash is related to a nearby shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Police: 3 men, 1 woman injured in Kensington quadruple shooting overnight
PHILADELPHIA - Four people are recovering after they were shot in Kensington early Friday morning, according to authorities. Officials say officers responded to the 800 block of East Willard Street for a report of a person with a gun. Responding officers found four gunshot victims, according to police. Authorities say...
Philadelphia police ID 4th suspect in shooting near Roxborough High School; currently at large
Troy Fletcher, 15, is charged with murder and related offenses. He is currently at large.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Subject for 5th Offense DUI
Delaware State Police have arrested 60-year-old Marc Lynam of Newark, Delaware for felony DUI following a single vehicle collision investigation that occurred in the Newark area on Friday afternoon. On October 14, 2022, at approximately 12:47 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Sunset Lake Road at Reybold Road for...
fox29.com
Man stabbed to death during domestic dispute inside Northeast Philadelphia home, police say
FOX CHASE - A domestic dispute turned deadly Saturday afternoon at home in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section. Police say a 43-year-old man was stabbed in the neck inside a home on the 900 block of Hartel Avenue around 11:43 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene just minutes later.
fox29.com
Video: 2 suspects sought in shooting death of Philadelphia man, 42
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month. The incident happened back on Oct. 1, on the 900 block of Marcella Street. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, was sitting...
Fourth Suspect Identified In Deadly Roxborough High School Shooting
Authorities have identified a fourth suspect in connection with a shooting that left a teenage boy dead and four others wounded outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia last month. Troy Fletcher, 15, was charged Thursday, Oct. 13, with murder and other related offenses, Philadelphia police said. He remains at large.
Police: More than 100 Democratic lawn signs stolen, thrown in Chester County dumpster
Political signs are all over lawns this time of year, but police in Chester County say more than 100 Democratic candidate signs were stolen and discarded in a dumpster. But one of them had an AirTag tracking device, which led to them being recovered.
fox29.com
Police: Juvenile caught with loaded gun at high school football game in Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As school safety takes center stages across the Delaware Valley, police say a male juvenile brought a loaded firearm to a football game for a Pennsylvania high school. Police spotted the reported runaway juvenile at the Bethlehem Area School District Stadium around 8:20 p.m. for a Friday...
Levittown Man Arrested By FBI In Philly Drag Race Once Threatened To Shoot Up NJ Wawa: Reports
A Bucks County man was in custody after authorities said he used a bullhorn to turn a crowd against police officers in Philadelphia on Oct. 2 — and reports indicate he'd previously been charged with threatening to terrorize a New Jersey Wawa. Joseph Vannauker, 18, of Levittown, was arrested...
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Arrests Two Subjects for Tobacco Store Robbery
Delaware State Police have arrested Christopher Harmon, 31 and Andre Harmon, 28, both of Newark, DE, for robbery and related charges following an incident that occurred yesterday morning. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 08:31 a.m., troopers responded to the Four Seasons Tobacco Outlet located at 638 Plaza Drive, Newark...
Man leaving work killed in drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia
Police say the victim had just closed his family's variety store for the night when he was shot multiple times.
Violent Threats Shut Down Coatesville Area High School
For the second time in as many weeks, Coatesville Area High School was the subject of violent threats on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 13 and 14, authorities have announced. In a release from the Chester County District Attorney's Office, officials said classes were suspended Friday after threats were made on the anonymous tip-sharing app Safe2Say.
fox29.com
Man killed after he was struck by vehicle in Fox Chase hit-and-run; driver sought, officials say
FOX CHASE - Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian. Officials say the accident happened Friday night, just before 8 p.m., on the 7900 block of Verree Road, in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood. Police were called to the location after a man was hit...
firststateupdate.com
Newark Gas Station Robbed At Gunpoint Friday Morning
The Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Newark area gas station that occurred early this morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the incident occurred at approximately 4:03 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Shell gas station, located at 1148...
WATCH: Philly Police Seek Gunmen Caught On Video
Two unknown gunmen are sought in connection with an early morning shooting caught on video, authorities said. The clip, just over a minute long, shows the pair shoot at a man on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Philadelphia police said in a release.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 34, fatally shot in Logan; 3 men in blue Chevy sought
LOGAN - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man by three men in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened Thursday afternoon, around 1:15, on the 4700 block of North Marvine Street. Responding officers found the 34-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest....
NBC Philadelphia
1 Killed in Shooting Near Philly, Montgomery County Border
One man was fatally shot early Thursday morning on the border of East Mount Airy and Montgomery County, authorities said. The victim, who was shot multiple times in the head and face around 2:30 a.m. on the 3300 block of W. Cheltenham Avenue, was found dead on the sidewalk, Philadelphia police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Hausman's theft: What really happened?
L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A family-run farm in southern Lehigh County says someone took advantage of its honor system store, but a woman says it's not what it looks like. Hausman's Fruit Farm posted surveillance photos Wednesday night appearing to show three people in their store on Saturday night, between 10:45-10:55 p.m.
