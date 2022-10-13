the only way Stacey Abrams gets any vote is simply because of her skin color. people with common sense know she not capable of operating a state government. Kemp is not the best neither but Stacey Abrams is not all there. the heart beat of an unborn baby us a man made sound. I guess ever since Adam and Eve man has made the sound of a baby's heart beat. how stupid can stupid be. I am voting for Kemp and fir hershel walker. these George soros owned people need to go home
interesting that they said Kemp had them thrown in jail and charged them with a crime. The Secretary of State cannot bring charges or prosecute a trial, that is the job of the County Prosecuter or Attorney General. Also how did this cause one of them to die? Just more fear porn.
and look what you Democrats are doing now, paying people to move to Georgia to vote for Abrams and warnock. the only way a lieing Democrats can get any thing. lie, cheat, steal the vote democratic even know its true they just dont have morals
