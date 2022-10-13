ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Kyle Wright silences Phillies' bats in Game 2, Braves tie NLDS 1-1

By Mike Santa Barbara
 3 days ago
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) stands on the mound as he prepares to throw against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning during Game 2 of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Wright pitched six shutout innings on Wednesday night, helping the Atlanta Braves defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0, evening up the best of five National League Division Series at one game apiece.

Wright allowed only two hits and struck out six to earn the win on the mound, evening up the series as it heads to Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4.

The Braves right-hander found himself in an early jam in the second inning. With Bryce Harper sitting on third with only one out, Wright forced Alec Bohm to ground out to first before striking out Brandon Marsh to get out of the inning unscathed. It was the Phillies' lone threat of the night, as Wright cruised the rest of the way before giving way to the bullpen in the seventh.

The only runs in Game 2 came in the bottom of the sixth.

After Phillies' starter Zack Wheeler recorded the first two outs of the inning, he hit Ronald Acuna Jr. with a pitch in the elbow. Acuna, in obvious pain, was looked at by trainers but ultimately stayed in the game, taking first base.

The Braves' two-out rally continued when Dansby Swanson forced a walk followed by a Matt Olson RBI single, scoring Acuna to give the Braves a 1-0 lead.

A.J. Minter and Raisel Iglesias came out of the pen to get the Braves to the ninth, where closer Kenley Jansen secured the save.

The Phillies will host the Braves for Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday at 4:37 p.m. Aaron Nola will take the hill for the Phillies, while the Braves have yet to announce a starter for Game 3.

