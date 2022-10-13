Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
NHL
Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch
Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
Notre Dame vs. Stanford schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Notre Dame vs. Stanford schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 15 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. PT TV: NBC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College ...
NHL
Crosby has three points, Penguins score six in win against Coyotes
PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby began his 18th NHL season with a goal and two assists, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins defeat the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 in the season opener for each team at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. The 35-year-old's 18 seasons are the most in Penguins history, passing Mario Lemieux's...
NHL
Matheson expected to be out eight weeks for Canadiens
Mike Matheson is expected to be out eight weeks for the Montreal Canadiens because of an abdominal muscle strain. The 28-year-old defenseman hasn't played since he was scratched ahead of Montreal's Kraft Hockeyville preseason game against Ottawa Senators on Oct. 6. The following day, the Canadiens said Matheson was taking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Devils Face Detroit in Home Opener | PRE-GAME STORY
The Devils host Detroit in their 2022-23 home opener. You can watch the game on MSG at 7:00 p.m. with our PlayUp Pre-Game Show airing at 6:00 p.m. You can also listen to the game on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the game preview below and check back following Devils...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Drop Season Opener to Florida Panthers
The New York Islanders dropped their first game of the season suffering a 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday night at UBS Arena. Noah Dobson scored the lone goal for the Islanders on the power play in the third period to tie the game 1-1, but the Panthers regained the lead just 30 seconds later on a goal from Patric Hornqvist, and the Islanders failed to even the score. Florida's two other goals came from Eetu Luostarinen in the first period and on an empty netter from Matthew Tkachuk.
NHL
Smashville Scope: October 14
It's been a busy couple of weeks in Smashville, with the Preds sweeping the Sharks at the 2022 NHL Global Series in Prague and returning to kick off their 2022-23 home slate at Bridgestone Arena. In case you missed any of the action, here's the latest:. Preds Feel the Bern.
NHL
MTL@DET: What you need to know
DETROIT - Coming off Wednesday's season-opening win against the Maple Leafs, the Canadiens are in the Motor City on Friday for another Original Six matchup. Here's what you need to know heading into puck drop. 1. The Habs are away for their first road trip of the season, with dates...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Flames
The Oilers continue their six-game homestand to start the year with an early season Battle of Alberta against the Flames. The Edmonton Oilers play their one-and-only Battle of Alberta of the regular season at Rogers Place against the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. You can watch the game on Hockey...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ OILERS
Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action. The buzz around the rink after a big win in the Battle of Alberta. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. 5:33 AM. STONE ON HIS THREE-POINT NIGHT:. "It's nice to contribute. That third one, I didn't really...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Canucks
Coming off a 5-2 opening night victory, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-0) will host Bruce Boudreau's Vancouver Canucks (0-1-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. Game time is 4:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised locally on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an...
NHL
Caps Host Habs
The Capitals continue a busy early season stretch of hockey on Saturday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena. Saturday's contest with the Canadiens is the Caps' third in four nights at season's outset; they dropped a set of back-to-backs at home to Boston and in Toronto on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Final Buzzer: Winning Ways
LOS ANGELES - The gusher of offensive production the Kraken generated in Wednesday's road opener was flowing freely again here in southern California in a 4-1 win for Seattle, making it three of four possible standings points to start the second season. Among the scoring highlights: Matty Beniers notched his 12th point in his first 12 NHL games, newcomers Andre Burakovsky and Oliver Bjorkstrand have registered a goal and assist each in their first two Kraken games and fan-favorite-returnee Brandon Tanev notched the game-winning goal.
NHL
Preds Drop Second Straight to Dallas
Niederreiter Scores League-Leading Fourth Goal in 5-1 Loss. The Preds are still winless against division rival Dallas after falling to the Stars, 5-1, at American Airlines Center Saturday in the second half of a home-and-home set. Nashville had difficulty containing the Stars' top line of Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson and...
NHL
LA Kings @ Minnesota Wild: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Minnesota Wild:. Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, MN) - Forward Alex Iafallo is the only Kings player with points in each of his first two games this season. Iafallo scored the lone goal for LA during Thursday's loss against Seattle.
NHL
Bruins recover in third, win 19th straight against Coyotes
BOSTON -- A.J. Greer had two goals and an assist, and the Boston Bruins won their 19th straight game against the Arizona Coyotes with a 6-3 victory at TD Garden on Saturday. It was the first multipoint NHL game for Greer, who signed a two-year contract with Boston on July 13. He entered the night with eight points (two goals, six assists) in 48 career games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
POST-GAME: Learning to start strong
EDMONTON, AB - It was a comeback that came up short. But to the Edmonton Oilers players and coaches, it was a comeback that shouldn't have to happen in the first place. Defenceman Cody Ceci responded for the Blue & Orange two minutes after Mikael Backlund gave the Calgary Flames an early advantage just 1:13 into the first Battle of Alberta of the 2022-23 NHL season. From there, however, things snowballed in the wrong direction.
NHL
Lafferty scores twice short-handed in Blackhawks win against Sharks
SAN JOSE -- Sam Lafferty scored two short-handed goals and had an assist for the Chicago Blackhawks in a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday. "Feels really good," Lafferty said. "All around good clears, good speed, good pressure and a couple of good bounces."
NHL
Golden Knights win third straight, spoil Kraken's home opener
SEATTLE -- Adin Hill made 31 saves in his first start for the Vegas Golden Knights, a 5-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, and Shea Theodore had a goal and an assist for Vegas (3-0-0), which was beginning a four-game road trip.
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Oct. 13, 2022
The thrill and excitement of a proper Opening Knight has returned as the Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The game is presented by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 |...
Comments / 0