NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
J.T. Realmuto Hits Inside-the-Park Home Run for Phillies Vs. Braves in NLDS
J.T. Realmuto hits inside-the-park home run to extend Phillies' Game 4 lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. What could possibly be more exciting than an inside-the-park home run in a postseason clincher?. J.T. Realmuto delivered one in the third inning Saturday afternoon to temporarily extend the Phillies' lead to...
The Mariners’ Marathon Loss Marks the Start of a New Era
Seattle’s first home MLB playoff game in 21 years brought together a city starved for baseball success—one that still has reason for hope despite the Mariners’ elimination.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Phillies Dominate Braves 8-3: Head to First NLCS Appearance in Over a Decade
Rampaging Phillies finish off Braves, advance to NLCS for first time since 2010 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Breaking a 10-year postseason drought apparently wasn't enough for these Phillies. They're sticking around longer than expected in this October baseball tournament. They're riding a wave of special chemistry. They're sending...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Former Cubs Pitcher, Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter Dies at 69
Former Cubs pitcher Bruce Sutter dies at 69 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Cubs pitcher and Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter spent five of his 12 big league seasons with the Cubs, signing as an amateur free agent before debuting in 1976. He played for the Cubs from 1976-80, making four consecutive All-Star teams while winning the 1979 NL Cy Young Award.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
MLB Home Run Records in Postseason, World Series History
MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs.
MLB・
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Corey Phelan, Minor League Pitcher From Long Island, Dead at 20
A 20-year-old Long Island native and minor league pitcher with the Philadelphia Phillies has died after a battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the team's head of player development announced Thursday. Corey Phelan, of Greenlawn, was an undrafted free agent out of Harborfields High School who signed with the squad in 2020....
