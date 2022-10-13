Read full article on original website
Khabib Nurmagomedov names the three UFC fights he’s bothered to wake up and watch this year
Khabib Nurmagomedov is enjoying life as a retired former UFC champion, and mainly puts his combat sports energy towards coaching and training with his stable of Dagestani fighters. According to ‘The Eagle,’ he no longer watches a whole lot of mixed martial arts. That’s partly because UFC events regularly air at five AM in his country, and party because he no longer has the same passion he once did.
Uriah Hall reveals the “only reason” he’s boxing Le’Veon Bell is to secure the Jake Paul fight next
Uriah Hall is hoping to land the Jake Paul fight next time out. Hall is set to make his pro boxing debut on the Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard against former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. The news caught many by surprise given that Hall announced his retirement from MMA just months prior but admits he is coming back to hopefully secure the Paul fight.
NFL・
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
A landmark night for women’s boxing will play out at the O2 Arena in London this Saturday, as old foes Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall clash to crown an undisputed middleweight champion.The pair met in the ring as amateurs, with Briton Marshall outpointing her American rival, who is out for revenge in their rematch this weekend – a month after the fight was postponed following the death of the Queen.Shields, 27, carries the WBA, WBC, WBF and IBF middleweight titles into the O2 Arena, while Marshall, 31, puts the WBO belt on the line.Each woman is unbeaten as a professional...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 62 Results: Grasso vs. Araujo
MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 62 results for the Grasso vs. Araujo fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 62 Twitter updates. In the main event, women’s flyweight contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off in a pivotal five-round contest. Grasso has won four of her past five fights, while Araujo has won three of her past four.
Sporting News
Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall live fight updates, results, highlights from middleweight title fight
For the first time since 2012, Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall face off inside a boxing ring. The two will fight to determine the undisputed middleweight champion on October 15. The bout takes place at London’s O2 Arena. Originally set for September 10, the death of Queen Elizabeth II forced...
Sporting News
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo: Watch press conference for 2022 boxing exhibition featuring Pacquiao hologram
One of the most decorated boxers of all time will be returning to the ring. Eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao will face martial artist DK Yoo in an exhibition boxing bout on December 10. The Triller Fight Club-produced fight takes place in Seoul, South Korea. Proceeds from the event will benefit...
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Follow Shields vs Marshall LIVE!Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV price revealed along with full main card for the event
The price for the upcoming card headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is now set along with the full main card that will air on Showtime pay-per-view. The event will run $59.99 with the card airing live on Showtime PPV along with streaming through the Showtime app. The event is already on sale for purchase ahead of the Oct. 29 card taking place in Glendale, Ariz.
411mania.com
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
Alexa Grasso Edges Out Viviane Araujo In Close-Fought War – UFC Vegas 62 Results (Highlights)
Top five-ranked contender at flyweight Alexa Grasso went into her headlining bout looking to extend her three-fight winning run against Viviane Araujo in the main event of UFC Vegas 62. UFC Vegas 62: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo. Round 1. Grasso measuring her range. Nice left hook and a straight...
MMA Fighting
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: Live round-by-round updates
MMA Fighting has Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius live round-by-round updates for one of the top boxing fights of the year which takes place Saturday night at the Barclays Center in New York City. The main event is expected to begin around 11:30 p.m. ET on FITE pay-per-view. Check out...
itrwrestling.com
Paige VanZant’s Pro Wrestling Future In Doubt
MMA and AEW star Paige VanZant’s pro wresting pursuits have seemingly come to a halt. After making a number of appearances on AEW television alongside American Top Team, Paige VanZant officially became All Elite on the March 9th episode of Dynamite. The star had previously been in talks with WWE, but chose to sign with AEW due to the freedom she was allowed to continue in MMA and bare-knuckle boxing alongside professional wrestling.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Former Champion Turning Down Offer To Return To WWE
You can never say never in the world of professional wrestling as former WWE Divas Champion Saraya recently made her AEW debut and it seems that she’s being set up for a feud with Britt Baker. Fightful Select reports that even though Saraya was sidelined due to injury for...
MMAmania.com
Alexander Volkanovski shuts down Beneil Dariush’s UFC 280 backup confusion: ‘I’m getting paid for this. It’s locked in’
Alexander Volkanovski is taking his backup role for UFC 280 very seriously. The reigning Featherweight kingpin announced Monday (Oct. 10, 2022) that he’s officially set to act as the “in case of emergency” fighter for the vacant Lightweight title tilt next weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022). This came as a surprise to one of the top divisional contenders, Beneil Dariush, who is already set to compete that same night opposite Mateusz Gamrot.
Devin Haney beats Kambosos to keep 4 world lightweight belts
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a unanimous points decision over the Australian. The unbeaten American has won 29 fights, 15 of them by knockout, and has unified the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight belts. Haney outpointed Kambosos, who claimed the four titles in an upset win over Teofino Lopez at Madison Square Garden last November, in Melbourne in June when claiming the lightweight belts for the first time.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
MMAWeekly.com
UFC Vegas 62 Bonuses: Four Fighters Took Home an Extra $50,000
Following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 62 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, the fight promotion announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses. Dusko Todorovic, Jordan Wright, Jonathan Martinez, and Tatsuro Taira banked the extra $50,000 checks. Fight Of The Night: Jordan Wright vs Dusko Todorovic. Jordan Wright and...
MMAmania.com
Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC Vegas 62’s Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo
Boxing specialist, Alexa Grasso, will square off opposite Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, Viviane Araujo, this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) at UFC Vegas 62 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since joining UFC’s roster as an undefeated prospect from Invicta FC, it’s always felt like Grasso would become a contender....
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Leaning Toward Signing With AEW
It seems that there’s a lot of interesting when it comes to Bandido at the moment as the former ROH World Champion recently revealed that he’s been in talks with AEW, and that WWE offered him a deal. Dave Meltzer recently noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bandido...
