Bold predictions: Alabama at Tennessee
Tennessee is almost to the midway point of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After the big win at LSU last week, Tennessee, now ranked sixth in the nation, is back at Neyland Stadium to take on Alabama on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS).
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's loss at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Third-ranked Alabama lost to No. 6 Tennessee, 52-49, Saturday at Neyland Field. Shortly after the loss to the Volunteers, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama dropped to 6-1 on the year. “I’ll kind of tell you...
Four-star committed elsewhere back on Michigan's campus
Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
Pelicans Trim Roster, Waive Four Players
The New Orleans Pelicans announced the team waived four players to trim the roster to 16 players with one under a two-way contract.
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to Stanford
Heavily favored to beat then-1-4 Stanford on Saturday, a dreadful first-half effort led to a Notre Dame loss in front of a home crowd. Trailing 10-0 at halftime, Notre Dame showed improved execution on both sides of the ball in the second half. Notre Dame took the lead briefly before Stanford inched ahead 16-14. But after Audric Estime fumbled on what looked to be a scoring drive, the Irish failed to close the gap.
ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose Ignores Sister Who Publicly Blasts Him Over Battle For Late Mother’s Home
Family drama has entered the life of a former NBA player as his sister has taken to social media to disrespect him for making a move that she does not like. According to The Shadow League, current NBA basketball analyst and former NBA player Jalen Rose is embroiled in what appears to be a family feud with his sister.
NBA・
College football coaching search news: Nebraska likes Kansas' Lance Leipold, latest on Deion Sanders; report
Five Power 5 college football head coaching vacancies — Nebraska, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona State and Georgia Tech — are already vacant at the midpoint of the 2022 college football season and FOX college football insider Bruce Feldman has the latest intel involving all five schools. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders are all sitting head coaches that could be or already are targeted in searches, Feldman reports. Several Power 5 coordinators are also linked to vacancies, per Feldman.
NFL・
A late arriving visitor arrives in Oxford early Saturday morning. Who is this Top 100 recruit?
An official visitor, who is committed to another SEC program, arrived ovenight in Oxford much to the joy of the Ole Miss football program. Tight end Lawson Luckie made it to the Ole Miss campus in the wee hours of this morning after playing a high school game in the state of Georgia on Friday night. Luckie is currently committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Iowa Football: Brian Ferentz comments about potentially changing quarterback
All season long, Iowa fans have been talking about the offense with the hyper-focus being on the quarterback. The Hawkeyes have had numerous problems on offense and it stems far deeper than one position, but quarterback is always the focal point. For the first time since the South Dakota State...
Dick Vitale releases college basketball preseason top 25
College basketball season is less than one month away, and Dick Vitale unveiled his preseason top 25 for the 2022-23 season, headlined by last year's runner-up in the North Carolina Tar Heels, Kentucky Wildcats, and Arkansas Razorbacks UNC coach Hubert Davis and company were bested by the Kansas Jayhawks in the national championship, but UNC returns four of five starters from last year's team. A handful of other teams figure to compete to cut down the nets, but the Tar Heels are a trendy pick, and Davis hears the hype.
Podcast: Can Sooners snap skid? | Rumors abound about OU commits... is there merit to them? | New unis | MORE
Can Sooners break their losing skid & is there merit to rumors about Sooners' commits looking around?| Big visit weekend| New unis| VIP member Q&A questions answered| MUCH MORE. TIMESTAMPS FOR PODCAST TOPICS ARE BELOW THE STREAMING LINKS!. SPOTIFY:. ANDROID:. STITCHER:. APPLE:. Timestamps:. 00:00 - Podcast intro. 02:00 - Rumors,...
Watch: Tennessee fans storm the field after Vols beat Alabama
Fans storm the field at Neyland Stadium after No. 6 Tennessee kicked the game-winning field goal on the final play of the 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
Three-Star LB Chase Martin reacts to Fresno State offer
An old school style of football was on display in Ventura County’s second largest city on Friday – courtesy of a bruising 2023 running back and linebacker who’s been on the rise. And a ‘backer on Fresno State’s recruiting board. Chase Martin ran through arm...
Everything Penn State coach James Franklin said after blowout loss at Michigan
Penn State dropped to 5-1 Saturday following its bye week with a beatdown defeat at fellow top-10 Big Ten competitor Michigan. The No. 5 Wolverines scored the first 13 points, then the final 25 to bury the No. 10 Nittany Lions, 41-17, in Ann Arbor. For a second straight season,...
It's Official: Georgia Tech Has Their Man
The search to name a replacement for former Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury ended late Friday afternoon when J Batt was named as the new Tech athletic director. Batt is departing the role of executive deputy director of Athletics, chief operating officer, and chief revenue officer at the University of Alabama and will join Georgia Tech on Oct. 24.
Tom Brady fined for kicking Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett during Buccaneers win
The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady $11,139 for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett in Tampa’s 21-15 win on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Jarrett was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play while sacking Brady. Brady’s kick went unpenalized during the game. The 15-yard penalty on Jarrett allowed Tampa Bay to continue its drive — Jarrett’s sack would have created a fourth-and-15, a likely punt and a chance for Atlanta to mount a game-winning drive — and ultimately run out the clock.
Elite Florida DL set to officially visit Alabama for Mississippi State game
Alabama will have an intriguing target on campus for an official visit next weekend for the Mississippi State game.
Lance Leipold 'a quality football coach,' ex-Kansas HC Mark Mangino explains
Kansas football reached the highest of highs under Mark Mangino, particularly in 2007 when the Jayhawks were ranked No. 2 in the country at one point. Lance Leipold might be the next guy to get Kansas to that type of success. Leipold entered Week 7 with Kansas at No. 19 in the country with a 5-1 record through the first half of the 2022 season.
Kevin Sumlin explains why Texas, Texas A&M football stopped annual rivalry
Former Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin explained this week why the Aggies and Texas Longhorns ended their annual rivalry game following the 2011 season. With Texas A&M jumping to the SEC and Texas having its own lucrative agreement with the Big 12 and then some, the relationship between the two schools deteriorated and it was no longer a must every season, he claimed.
Pleading our case for Kalani Sitake to take urgent action to fix BYU after Arkansas routs the Cougars
OPENING STATEMENT: Let me describe a couple of scenarios that we’ve all been in before. You are driving down the street and all of a sudden the check engine light comes on. You immediately get a sense of frustration and of panic. After a quick analysis, you determine that aren’t in imminent danger, but you hear a distinct rattle as you are driving down the road. What do you do in this situation? You find your way to the mechanic, you tell that mechanic that there is a distinct rattle in the car plus the check engine line. Maybe you have an idea of what the problem is, but you certainly don’t know how to fix it. That’s why, after all, you’re at the mechanic’s shop. It’s a scenario that we have all been through.
