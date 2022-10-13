ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deer crashes through window at Hinesville Police Department

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTGS) — It was an unusual day at the Hinesville Police Department when a deer crashed through a window and into Police Chief Lloyd Slater’s office. Slater said he was out on a vacation day and came to the office to look over paperwork when his staff notified him of a deer inside his office.
