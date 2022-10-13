Read full article on original website
Teen accused of strangling babies at ORMC indicted by grand jury
ODESSA, Texas — A teen accused of strangling two babies at an Odessa hospital nursery and attempting to take a police officer's weapon has been indicted by a grand jury. Marcus McCowan, Jr., 18, was indicted on Oct. 17 for two counts of attempted capital murder, one count of assault of a public servant and one count of attempt to take a weapon from an officer.
Domestic violence victim remembered
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Sunday night, family and friends of Heather LeAnn Hernandez gathered to remember her after she was murdered by her ex-boyfriend last year. Dozens of loved ones of Hernandez met at the Odessa Holiday Inn. They wore t-shirts with her picture and a hashtag that said #breakthesilence.
Midland man sentenced to 19 years in prison
MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man was sentenced to a 19-year term in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on October 17. 21-year-old Andres Schuman Jr. was charged with Aggravated Robbery back in 2019. The jury trial began last week, and the jury found Schuman guilty last Friday. Schuman faced up to 5 to 99 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. The Jury ultimately decided to sentenced Schuman to 19 years. Schuman is eligible for parole.
Permian High School freshman arrested for shooting threat
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A freshman enrolled at Permian High School in Odessa was arrested over the weekend for a shooting threat. An ECISD spokesperson said in a press release, Odessa Police Department received a call on Sunday about a possible threat made by a student. ECISD’s threat assessment team started an immediate investigation and […]
‘Not normal behavior’: Midland Good Samaritan urges caution after bizarre roadside encounter near I-20
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After a heart-stopping experience on the shoulder of the road, a Midland man is warning other drivers: beware. Matthew Imholte said he was trying to be a Good Samaritan on Monday by stopping to help a stranded motorist in Midland County. At least, the driver appeared to be stranded, Matthew […]
Woman, 4-year-old, found sleeping on wet grass following crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested on a warrant last week after a blood test allegedly showed she was intoxicated behind the wheel which led to a crash that endangered a young child. Johanna Gibson, 44, has been charged with drunk driving and endangering a child. According to an affidavit, around 1:54 a.m. […]
Permian High School student arrested for gun threat
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A Permian High School student was arrested and charged Sunday afternoon with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus. ECISD stated:. “We want to make you aware, this afternoon the Odessa Police Department received a call about a...
Suspect pulls woman from vehicle, steals car with service animal inside, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars in Midland after investigators said he allegedly pulled a woman from her car and drove away with her vehicle after she refused to let him borrow the car. Dominique McDade, 39, has been charged with Robbery. According to an affidavit, on October 14, officers with the […]
Midland County Drug Court holds fall graduation ceremony for recovering substance abuse users
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Drug Court held its fall graduation ceremony Monday evening at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion. Family members and friends came out to watch and support as the Midland County Drug Court graduated nearly 20 members out of three courts Monday evening – adult felony drug, DWI and transitional treatment.
Robbery suspect crashes after leading Odessa Police on chase
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa robbery suspect is in jail after police say he lead them on a chase Monday. According to a spokesperson for Odessa Police, around noon officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle off of Beal Street with a robbery suspect inside. The suspect fled in...
Reflection Ministries hosting human trafficking summit
MIDLAND, Texas — Reflection Ministries hosted its first human trafficking summit Tuesday. The ministry works to help guide victims of human trafficking through healing and help the community of the Permian Basin recognize the signs. During the summit, survivors of human trafficking spoke about their experiences. Additionally, the speakers...
Mom accused of assaulting pregnant daughter
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom was arrested late last week after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her pregnant daughter. Julie Martinez, 41, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant person. According to an affidavit, on October 7, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate a disturbance after a neighbor […]
Midland Police investigate crash at Burger King on Andrews Highway
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at Burger King on Andrews Highway on October 16. According to the City of Midland, an SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. This led to the SUV hitting into a Dodge Truck that was also entering the intersection. The SUV then veered to the left and collided with the Burger King.
Odessa Police involved in high speed chase involving stolen vehicle
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police says OPD officers attempted to conduct a felony stop on a stolen vehicle that was occupied by a robbery suspect off Beal Street around noon. The suspect drove off in the stolen vehicle. OPD chased him until the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle at...
Proclamation made to honor domestic violence victim Veronica Sanchez
MIDLAND, Texas — Law enforcement, city leaders, domestic violence survivors and families gathered in Midland to honor and remember domestic violence victims at the Domestic Violence Awareness Walk. "Veronica Renee Sanchez was a victim of domestic violence, her life was expectantly cut short at the age of 19 due...
Midland police officer arrested on assault family violence charge
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to a City of Midland spokesperson, a Midland police officer was arrested on Saturday on an assault family violence charge involving an adult male family member. The MPD officer was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. The arrest of the...
Road flooding causes a rise in calls at Police Stations
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Even with the rain moving out of our area, drivers are still dealing with the flooding on the roads. Since yesterday OPD responded to 17 crashes and 23 other weather-related weather scenes. With nowhere for the water to run off, OPD expects roads to stay like this...
Midland mom accused of endangering child by smoking ‘meth’ in front of him
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom is behind bars after investigators said she allegedly got high on methamphetamines around her child. Cheyenne Rush, 31, has been charged with Endangering a Child. According to an affidavit, on October 9, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an apartment on Tradewinds Boulevard after someone called 911 […]
MPD officer placed on leave following arrest
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A police officer employed by the Midland Police Department was arrested October 8 in Arlington after he was accused of assaulting a member of his family, according to a news release. MPD said the family member was another adult male and did not specify what led up to the assault. The officer, […]
Big Spring boy accused of making threat against Midland treatment center
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department arrested a minor today after investigators said he made a threat against a Midland treatment facility. According to a news release, around 12:15 p.m. today, Big Spring PD was contacted about a juvenile who made threats that disrupted the Oceans Behavioral Unit in Midland. Officers told […]
