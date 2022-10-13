ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

NewsWest 9

Teen accused of strangling babies at ORMC indicted by grand jury

ODESSA, Texas — A teen accused of strangling two babies at an Odessa hospital nursery and attempting to take a police officer's weapon has been indicted by a grand jury. Marcus McCowan, Jr., 18, was indicted on Oct. 17 for two counts of attempted capital murder, one count of assault of a public servant and one count of attempt to take a weapon from an officer.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Domestic violence victim remembered

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Sunday night, family and friends of Heather LeAnn Hernandez gathered to remember her after she was murdered by her ex-boyfriend last year. Dozens of loved ones of Hernandez met at the Odessa Holiday Inn. They wore t-shirts with her picture and a hashtag that said #breakthesilence.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland man sentenced to 19 years in prison

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man was sentenced to a 19-year term in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on October 17. 21-year-old Andres Schuman Jr. was charged with Aggravated Robbery back in 2019. The jury trial began last week, and the jury found Schuman guilty last Friday. Schuman faced up to 5 to 99 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. The Jury ultimately decided to sentenced Schuman to 19 years. Schuman is eligible for parole.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Permian High School freshman arrested for shooting threat

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A freshman enrolled at Permian High School in Odessa was arrested over the weekend for a shooting threat. An ECISD spokesperson said in a press release, Odessa Police Department received a call on Sunday about a possible threat made by a student. ECISD’s threat assessment team started an immediate investigation and […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman, 4-year-old, found sleeping on wet grass following crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested on a warrant last week after a blood test allegedly showed she was intoxicated behind the wheel which led to a crash that endangered a young child. Johanna Gibson, 44, has been charged with drunk driving and endangering a child.  According to an affidavit, around 1:54 a.m. […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Permian High School student arrested for gun threat

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A Permian High School student was arrested and charged Sunday afternoon with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus. ECISD stated:. “We want to make you aware, this afternoon the Odessa Police Department received a call about a...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Reflection Ministries hosting human trafficking summit

MIDLAND, Texas — Reflection Ministries hosted its first human trafficking summit Tuesday. The ministry works to help guide victims of human trafficking through healing and help the community of the Permian Basin recognize the signs. During the summit, survivors of human trafficking spoke about their experiences. Additionally, the speakers...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mom accused of assaulting pregnant daughter

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom was arrested late last week after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her pregnant daughter. Julie Martinez, 41, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant person.  According to an affidavit, on October 7, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate a disturbance after a neighbor […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Police investigate crash at Burger King on Andrews Highway

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at Burger King on Andrews Highway on October 16. According to the City of Midland, an SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. This led to the SUV hitting into a Dodge Truck that was also entering the intersection. The SUV then veered to the left and collided with the Burger King.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Police involved in high speed chase involving stolen vehicle

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police says OPD officers attempted to conduct a felony stop on a stolen vehicle that was occupied by a robbery suspect off Beal Street around noon. The suspect drove off in the stolen vehicle. OPD chased him until the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle at...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland police officer arrested on assault family violence charge

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to a City of Midland spokesperson, a Midland police officer was arrested on Saturday on an assault family violence charge involving an adult male family member. The MPD officer was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. The arrest of the...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Road flooding causes a rise in calls at Police Stations

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Even with the rain moving out of our area, drivers are still dealing with the flooding on the roads. Since yesterday OPD responded to 17 crashes and 23 other weather-related weather scenes. With nowhere for the water to run off, OPD expects roads to stay like this...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD officer placed on leave following arrest

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A police officer employed by the Midland Police Department was arrested October 8 in Arlington after he was accused of assaulting a member of his family, according to a news release. MPD said the family member was another adult male and did not specify what led up to the assault.  The officer, […]
ARLINGTON, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

