ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horizon City, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

1 person injured after accidental shooting in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An accidental shooting occurred at 2:40 p.m. at 115 S. Americas parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 15. According to police, one male was taken to a local hospital with non-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is unknown. The story will be updated as we receive more information.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man arrested, accused of making false report about police officers abuse

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of making a false report about being physically abused by police officers. Officers arrested 29-year-old Ruben Venzor. Officials said Venzor filed a complaint to the police department in July alleging he was physically abused by police officers. Venzor...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Stanton Bridge reopens after shooting sent 1 to hospital with injuries

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the foot of the Stanton Bridge Friday, according to the El Paso Police Department. The bridge, located at 1000 S Stanton in downtown, closed around 4 p.m. and reopened around...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Horizon City, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Horizon City, TX
cbs4local.com

Shooting in Lower Valley leaves one person with critical injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to El Paso Fire Department one male was transported to Del Sol Medical Center with a gunshot wound. EPFD say the male was in his twenties. The injured male was taken with a code 3 condition which indicates severe injuries according to EPFD.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person injured in shooting at foot of Stanton Street bridge into Mexico

UPDATE – Police say an assault took place in the vicinity of the Stanton Street bridge and a security guard intervened, firing off at least one shot. One person was transported to a hospital with what are being described as non-life-threatening injuries. Originally, police had said the injured person was critically wounded. The security guard […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#Violent Crime#Salazar And Magalde
cbs4local.com

Bond reduced for Socorro couple accused of rape in 2021

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A couple from Socorro, Texas accused of rape in 2021 had their bond hearing Thursday. Eddy Medina and Daneth Ortiz Moreno were arrested Tuesday for aggravated sexual assault and possession of controlled substances. The couple was wanted by the Socorro Police Department. Medina had...
SOCORRO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4local.com

All courts hearings held at municipal court canceled after fire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All court hearings at the municipal court have been canceled for the day after a fire happened Thursday. All the courts, teen court and hearings were canceled. A small fire was reported in the morning at the building located at 801 Overland. Our KFOX14...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Incident blocks portion of Durazno Ave. in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police blocked off a portion of Durazno Avenue in central El Paso Friday morning. Yellow tape was seen blocking off the street while officers looked into a black SUV parked in the area. We reached out to police about the incident but...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Documents reveal NMSU student killed in murder-suicide was stabbed

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The victim of a murder-suicide in Las Cruces died of stab wounds. On September 21, Emilia Rueda was found dead at an apartment complex in Las Cruces along with 19-year-old Carlos Esparza. According to newly released documents from New Mexico State Police, officers were...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Body found in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunland Park emergency crews and Border Patrol were at the scene of a body found in the desert. This happened on Camino Real and Pete Domeinici Highway. The Sunland Park Fire Department tweeted about the investigation early Friday morning. Sunland Park Police were investigating...
SUNLAND PARK, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy