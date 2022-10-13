ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamo, TX

Spiders, dust bunnies, and roaches spotted at Pizza Hut

By Derick Garcia
 3 days ago

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Food Patrol heads to Alamo and Elsa for this week’s ‘Food 4 Thought’ segment.

Tower Burger located on 505 W Business Hwy 83, in Alamo is this week’s Top Performer.

The specialty burger restaurant earned its sticker from the perfectly scored May 9th health inspection report.

“I’ve been doing this for 10 years and I grew up watching Food 4 Thought, and now seeing this on our door it’s a really nice feeling,” Eddie Cuellar, owner of Tower Burger told the Food Patrol.

Miranda de Leon, manager of the Alamo Tower Burger location recommends the SexiMexi burger for first-time customers.

The burger is a spicy explosion of flavors with chorizo, asadero cheese, jalapenos, and crema.

The Food Patrol made an unannounced visit at a Pizza Hut location located at 709 East Edinburg Avenue in Elsa. The manager on duty was at the bank, according to an employee claiming he was in charge.

With questions from their August health inspection report, the health inspector noted roaches were found in the kitchen near the fry area. While waiting for the manager to return from the bank, our crew noticed spiders, cobwebs, and large dust bunnies where customers wait for carryout orders.

The manager didn’t speak on camera and told the employee claiming to be “in charge” he would not speak to the Food Patrol.

It’s unclear if the roaches were cleaned up because we were not allowed access to the kitchen area.

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM

Watch Food 4 Thought Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on CBS4

Lizeth
2d ago

This is no surprise! The kids working their could care less, they just there to get a paycheck and management are old folks trying to be "cool" with the youngsters and let this behavior continue by not being confrontational with them. Owner should be informed asap!!

