20 Worst 3-Point Shooters In NBA History
Russell Westbrook is one of the worst 3-point shooters in NBA history.
NBA・
Juan Toscano-Anderson Admits He Wants A Lakers Win More Than His Ring On Opening Night Against The Warriors
Juan Toscano-Anderson will be collecting his piece of jewelry first before squaring off against his former team.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor
Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment in Atlanta for a brain tumor, the NBA announced Saturday. Mutombo has been one of the NBA's global ambassadors for years, and recently appeared at Hall of Fame enshrinement events in Springfield, Massachusetts and a pair of preseason games in Saitama, Japan.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lafferty's 2 SH goals lead Blackhawks past Sharks 5-2
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sam Lafferty scored short-handed goals on back-to-back penalties in the second period to give coach Luke Richardson his first career win in the Chicago Blackhawks' 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. “Just kind of good bounces,” Lafferty said. “Right place,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Gonzalez, Guardians walk off Yankees for 2-1 ALDS lead
CLEVELAND (AP) — The affable rookie who loves SpongeBob SquarePants has backed the New York Yankees into a postseason corner. Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-5 win over New York on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their AL Division Series.
Citrus County Chronicle
Guardians rookie Árias starting at 1B in Game 3 vs Yankees
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians are tossing Gabriel Árias into the deep end of the postseason. Cleveland's rookie infielder will make just his second career major league start at first base Saturday night in Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crosby, Guentzel lead Penguins to 6-2 win over Lightning
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins admit it was a disappointing end to last season when they blew a 3-1 series lead in the opening round of the playoffs against the New York Rangers. A pair of lopsided wins to start the new season, including the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Braves' Morton hit in elbow by liner, exits NLDS Game 4
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Atlanta Braves starter Charlie Morton was struck in the pitching elbow by a line drive Saturday and lasted only two innings against Philadelphia in Game 4 of the NL Division Series, the second time in the last two postseasons the right-hander was forced out by a batted ball.
MLB・
Citrus County Chronicle
Phils' Realmuto 1st postseason inside-the-park HR by catcher
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia's J.T. Realmuto became the first catcher to hit an inside-the-park home run in postseason history, circling the bases Saturday when his drive in Game 4 of the NL Division Series bounced off the angled wall and Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. failed to back up the play.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cincinnati wins playoff debut behind Vazquez's go-ahead goal
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored on a breakaway in the 86th minute to help fifth-seeded Cincinnati beat the fourth-seeded New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Saturday for its first playoff victory in franchise history. Cincinnati, making the club's first appearance in the MLS playoffs, advances to play...
Citrus County Chronicle
NHL: No evidence to substantiate allegations against Cole
NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL said Saturday it found no evidence to substantiate allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole and has concluded its investigation. The league said it was unable to make contact with the anonymous source of the Oct. 7 social...
Citrus County Chronicle
Marsh Madness! Phillies beat Braves 8-3 in Game 4, into NLCS
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper stood as still in the clubhouse as he does when he admires a home run and accepted the beer bath from bottles his Phillies teammates took delight in pouring on him. Harper's goggles provided no defense for the waterfall of booze streaming down his...
