Bearcats upset Santa Ynez, Greyhounds win again
– The Paso Robles High School Bearcats football team upset the Santa Ynez Pirates 21-16 Friday night in Santa Barbara County. The Bearcats started slowly, but pulled ahead late in the game and beat the Pirates on their home field. With the victory, the Bearcats improved to 5-3 overall, 3-2...
Santa Maria, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
syvnews.com
Roses & Raspberries: Brewery, a judge, a comeback and Central Coast AirFest get bouquets
Here’s a celebratory bouquet of blooming humulus lupulus to Buellton’s Figueroa Mountain Brewing, which earned two more medals at the Great American Beerfest in Denver, Colorado last weekend. More than 2,000 breweries entered nearly 10,000 beers in the contest this year. For a dozen years straight, Fig Mountain...
Three-Star LB Chase Martin reacts to Fresno State offer
An old school style of football was on display in Ventura County’s second largest city on Friday – courtesy of a bruising 2023 running back and linebacker who’s been on the rise. And a ‘backer on Fresno State’s recruiting board. Chase Martin ran through arm...
PG&E helicopters will patrol Central Coast communities for fire risks
PG&E is sending helicopters to survey several cities and communities along the Central Coast for fire risks throughout October.
Santa Barbara Independent
Culture Wars Invade Goleta School Board Race￼￼
In retrospect, few complaints reached our ears regarding the Goleta schools during the pandemic, and even now, Goleta parents are upbeat about their schools. It’s a stark contrast to the Santa Barbara schools, which seemed to have villagers armed with metaphoric torches and pitchforks at every school board meeting.
The Central Coast Airfest is kicking off this weekend at the Santa Maria Airport after a pandemic hiatus
The Central Coast Airfest is back this weekend at the Santa Maria Airport after a COVID-19 pandemic break for jet-setting fanatics. The post The Central Coast Airfest is kicking off this weekend at the Santa Maria Airport after a pandemic hiatus appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Court Filings Indicate Alleged Santa Ynez Homicide Was Worse Than Reported
Noozhawk turns 15 years old this weekend, a remarkable run for a cockamamie idea to provide professionally reported and edited local news exclusively online. Our fledgling start-up covering Santa Barbara and Goleta launched on Oct. 16, 2007, and has grown into a countywide news source that locals like YOU rely on for independent, objective and trustworthy journalism every single day — and often several times a day.
Helicopters patrolling for trees that could pose wildfire risk
– As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is conducting aerial patrols in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees.
Daily Nexus
Three hours with Isla Vista’s native son: Jack Johnson at the Santa Barbara Bowl
The warm, laid-back atmosphere of UC Santa Barbara was captured last week by university alumnus and singer-songwriter Jack Johnson at his second night performance at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Johnson and the Meet the Moonlight Tour, accompanied by Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm Artis, landed in Santa Barbara on Oct. 4 and 5. Fans across Southern California flocked to the Santa Barbara Bowl to get a taste of the soft-rock and acoustic goodness. Every seat was filled, and the pit was packed with college students, married couples, first dates, best friends and families. Environmental awareness T-shirts and surf-branded clothing speckled the crowd. Kids with noise-softening headphones sat on fathers’ shoulders, and family friends sang with arms around each other. A man and his guitar, strumming to UCSB-rooted lyrics, were on stage. No one was pushing, no one was shoving — just swaying to the music.
syvnews.com
PG&E donates $50K each to Hancock Promise, Cuesta Promise
The Hancock College Promise program has been granted $50,000 from Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and the PG&E Corporation Foundation from the company’s Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth initiative. Another $50,000 was donated to the Cuesta College Foundation for Promise Initiative, a company spokeswoman said. The Hancock...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $900,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 17 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $570,235. The average price per square foot ended up at $358.
New Times
Clams disappeared from Pismo Beach because of sea otters
Concerning your recent article on Pismo clams ("Clam poaching tops Fish and Wildlife-related crimes in SLO County," Oct. 6), the cause of decline is not an unknown. The following was published in a 1986 paper, "Temporal and spatial patterns in sea otters":. "Using information available on numbers of otters south...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the nine most expensive homes that sold in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $2.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the last week. In total, 9 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.3 million. The average price per square foot was $971.
Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaces for its 19th year
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival is back for its 19th year. This free event is hosted by the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants. Today will be an opportunity for people to enjoy the Santa Barbara The post Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaces for its 19th year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Photos: Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening in Santa Maria
Crumbl Cookies is the newest franchise to open up shop in the Enos Ranch West business center. The national cookie bakery chain opened Friday in the center located on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria.
Santa Barbara Independent
Arroyo Quemada Neighbors Complain the Dump Smells Foul
Living down-canyon from the county dump is bound to result in odor issues, but residents along Arroyo Quemada Lane noticed an unbearable uptick in the odors carried by the offshore winds from the Tajiguas facility during the past year. “There’s a new piece of equipment, the anaerobic digester,” said Bruce...
Santa Barbara Independent
Dogs, Cats, Guinea Pigs All Need a Home
To prep for some rooftop construction that needs to get underway while the weather is good, the Santa Barbara County animal shelters are temporarily waiving adoption and reclaiming fees for all the creatures in the shelters in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, and Lompoc. “We have old dogs, young dogs, big...
kclu.org
"Santa Barbara County Inferno"
It was a massive inferno which started in a mountain range northwest of Santa Barbara, and propelled by 70-mile-an-hour winds, burned a half dozen miles downhill to the Pacific Ocean. The Alisal wildfire charred some 17,000 acres of land, cosed the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco...
Lompoc Record
Santa Maria man dies in Hwy 154 crash Sunday morning in Santa Ynez
A Santa Maria man died and four people were injured in a three-car crash Sunday morning on Highway 154 in Santa Ynez, according to reports from the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The 40-year-old man, identified as Joseph Anthony Nunez, was driving eastbound in a 2013...
