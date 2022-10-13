ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez, CA

Santa Maria, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The San Luis Obispo High School football team will have a game with Santa Maria High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
247Sports

Three-Star LB Chase Martin reacts to Fresno State offer

An old school style of football was on display in Ventura County’s second largest city on Friday – courtesy of a bruising 2023 running back and linebacker who’s been on the rise. And a ‘backer on Fresno State’s recruiting board. Chase Martin ran through arm...
FRESNO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Culture Wars Invade Goleta School Board Race￼￼

In retrospect, few complaints reached our ears regarding the Goleta schools during the pandemic, and even now, Goleta parents are upbeat about their schools. It’s a stark contrast to the Santa Barbara schools, which seemed to have villagers armed with metaphoric torches and pitchforks at every school board meeting.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Court Filings Indicate Alleged Santa Ynez Homicide Was Worse Than Reported

Noozhawk turns 15 years old this weekend, a remarkable run for a cockamamie idea to provide professionally reported and edited local news exclusively online. Our fledgling start-up covering Santa Barbara and Goleta launched on Oct. 16, 2007, and has grown into a countywide news source that locals like YOU rely on for independent, objective and trustworthy journalism every single day — and often several times a day.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Daily Nexus

Three hours with Isla Vista’s native son: Jack Johnson at the Santa Barbara Bowl

The warm, laid-back atmosphere of UC Santa Barbara was captured last week by university alumnus and singer-songwriter Jack Johnson at his second night performance at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Johnson and the Meet the Moonlight Tour, accompanied by Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm Artis, landed in Santa Barbara on Oct. 4 and 5. Fans across Southern California flocked to the Santa Barbara Bowl to get a taste of the soft-rock and acoustic goodness. Every seat was filled, and the pit was packed with college students, married couples, first dates, best friends and families. Environmental awareness T-shirts and surf-branded clothing speckled the crowd. Kids with noise-softening headphones sat on fathers’ shoulders, and family friends sang with arms around each other. A man and his guitar, strumming to UCSB-rooted lyrics, were on stage. No one was pushing, no one was shoving — just swaying to the music.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

PG&E donates $50K each to Hancock Promise, Cuesta Promise

The Hancock College Promise program has been granted $50,000 from Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and the PG&E Corporation Foundation from the company’s Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth initiative. Another $50,000 was donated to the Cuesta College Foundation for Promise Initiative, a company spokeswoman said. The Hancock...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
New Times

Clams disappeared from Pismo Beach because of sea otters

Concerning your recent article on Pismo clams ("Clam poaching tops Fish and Wildlife-related crimes in SLO County," Oct. 6), the cause of decline is not an unknown. The following was published in a 1986 paper, "Temporal and spatial patterns in sea otters":. "Using information available on numbers of otters south...
PISMO BEACH, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaces for its 19th year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival is back for its 19th year.  This free event is hosted by the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants. Today will be an opportunity for people to enjoy the Santa Barbara The post Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaces for its 19th year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Arroyo Quemada Neighbors Complain the Dump Smells Foul

Living down-canyon from the county dump is bound to result in odor issues, but residents along Arroyo Quemada Lane noticed an unbearable uptick in the odors carried by the offshore winds from the Tajiguas facility during the past year. “There’s a new piece of equipment, the anaerobic digester,” said Bruce...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Dogs, Cats, Guinea Pigs All Need a Home

To prep for some rooftop construction that needs to get underway while the weather is good, the Santa Barbara County animal shelters are temporarily waiving adoption and reclaiming fees for all the creatures in the shelters in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, and Lompoc. “We have old dogs, young dogs, big...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

"Santa Barbara County Inferno"

It was a massive inferno which started in a mountain range northwest of Santa Barbara, and propelled by 70-mile-an-hour winds, burned a half dozen miles downhill to the Pacific Ocean. The Alisal wildfire charred some 17,000 acres of land, cosed the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Lompoc Record

Santa Maria man dies in Hwy 154 crash Sunday morning in Santa Ynez

A Santa Maria man died and four people were injured in a three-car crash Sunday morning on Highway 154 in Santa Ynez, according to reports from the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The 40-year-old man, identified as Joseph Anthony Nunez, was driving eastbound in a 2013...
